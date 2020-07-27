14:46 | 27.07.2020

Summit Materials Announces Intention to Offer $700 Million of Senior Notes

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit”) announced today that its indirect subsidiaries Summit Materials, LLC and Summit Materials Finance Corp. (the “Issuers”, and, together with Summit, the “Company”) intend to offer $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “notes”). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to redeem all $650.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering and the redemption of the 2023 Notes. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to finance acquisitions. The notes to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes will be offered, by the initial purchasers, only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act, and it is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Any and all statements made relating to the expectations for our anticipated benefits from recent acquisitions, the macroeconomic outlook for our markets, potential acquisition activity, our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, sales volumes and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those expected. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be achieved. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 28, 2020. Such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005436/en/