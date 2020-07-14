|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 14.07.2020
Summit Materials Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A conference call will be held the following morning on Wednesday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
To participate in the live teleconference on July 22, 2020:
Domestic Live:
1-877-823-8690
International Live:
1-825-312-2236
Conference ID:
9979939
Password:
Summit
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through July 29, 2020:
Domestic Replay:
1-800-585-8367
International Replay:
1-416-621-4642
Conference ID:
9979939
