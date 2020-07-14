22:15 | 14.07.2020

Summit Materials Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A conference call will be held the following morning on Wednesday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. To participate in the live teleconference on July 22, 2020: Domestic Live: 1-877-823-8690 International Live: 1-825-312-2236 Conference ID: 9979939 Password: Summit To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through July 29, 2020: Domestic Replay: 1-800-585-8367 International Replay: 1-416-621-4642 Conference ID: 9979939

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

