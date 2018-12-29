12:00 | 05.02.2020

Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit,” “Summit Inc.” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. For the three months ended December 28, 2019, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $35.7 million, or $0.32 per basic share, compared to a net loss attributable to Summit Inc. of $19.2 million, or $(0.17) per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $71.5 million, or $0.62 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net loss of $18.6 million, or $(0.16) per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted diluted net income in the fourth quarter 2019 was partially due to an annual re-measurement of the Company’s Tax Receivable Agreement. For the year ended December 28, 2019, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $59.1 million, or $0.53 per basic share, compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $33.9 million, or $0.30 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $108.8 million, or $0.94 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net income of $17.4 million, or $0.15 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period. The increase in 2019 adjusted diluted net income was partially due to an annual re-measurement of the Company’s Tax Receivable Agreement. Summit’s net revenue increased 13.7% in the fourth quarter and 6.4% in full year 2019 compared to the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively. While volume and price increased in all lines of business in 2019 relative to the prior year, aggregates contributed the largest proportion of incremental net revenue. The Company reported operating income of $213.6 million in 2019, compared to $162.5 million in the prior year. Summit’s operating margin expanded to 10.5% in 2019 from 8.5% in 2018 on net revenue gains in excess of our cost of revenue, partially offset by increases in general and administrative, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.6% in the fourth quarter to $121.1 million as compared to $93.4 million in 2018. For the full year 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $461.5 million, an increase of 13.6% compared to 2018. Tom Hill, CEO of Summit Materials, commented, “Sustained public sector demand coupled with improved pricing contributed to margin expansion in our aggregates and products lines of business late in the quarter, resulting in the highest fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA in the Company’s history. For the full year 2019, our aggregates business delivered strong results due in part to strong performance from our East Segment.” As of December 28, 2019, the Company had $311.3 million in cash and $1.9 billion in debt outstanding. For the year ended December 28, 2019, cash flow from operations was $337.2 million while cash paid for capital equipment was $177.5 million. Brian Harris, CFO of Summit Materials, added, “We were disciplined and selective on acquisitions while generating increased cash flow from operations, which combined with lower capital expenditures enabled us to lower our leverage ratio.” For the year ended December 28, 2019, organic sales volumes increased 9.5% in aggregates, 2.8% in cement, 0.1% in ready-mix concrete, and 2.6% in asphalt relative to the same period last year. Full year 2019 organic average selling prices increased 6.5% in aggregates, 1.7% in cement, 3.3% in ready-mix concrete, and 6.2% in asphalt relative to the prior year period. Summit provided 2020 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $460 million to $500 million. Hill continued, “In 2020 we anticipate continued growth in public markets, as many states enact new fuel taxes, in residential markets where entry-level housing demand continues to exceed supply, and in non-residential markets where low rise commercial development and windfarm work present opportunities.” The Company provided 2020 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $185 million to $205 million, which include $65 million to $80 million estimated for greenfield projects.

Full-Year 2019 | Results by Line of BusinessAggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by 25.6% to $469.7 million during 2019, when compared to the prior year due to higher organic volume and selling price, and to a lesser extent, our acquisition program. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 60.2% in 2019, compared to 59.4% in 2018 primarily due to higher average selling prices. Organic aggregates sales volumes increased 9.5% in 2019 as compared to 2018 led by higher volumes in our Missouri, Kansas and Texas markets. Organic aggregates pricing increased 6.5% as compared to 2018, primarily due to higher pricing in Missouri, and to a lesser extent, higher prices in many of our other markets.

Cement Business: Cement net revenues increased 3.5% to $290.7 million during 2019, when compared to 2018. Cement adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 40.3% in 2019, compared to 44.3% in 2018 due to higher distribution costs related to flooding and unplanned maintenance. Sales volume of cement increased 2.8% in 2019 when compared to 2018 on higher sales in northern markets relative to the prior year. Cement average selling prices increased 1.7% in 2019 relative to 2018.

Products Business: Products net revenues increased to $988.6 million during 2019 compared to $967.5 million in 2018. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 22.1% in 2019, versus 21.1% in 2018. Organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete increased 0.1% in 2019, while organic average selling prices increased 3.3% as compared to 2018, led by pricing gains in Texas as well as in a number of our other markets. Organic sales volumes of asphalt increased 2.6% in 2019, while organic average selling prices increased 6.2% during 2019 as higher volume and pricing were reported in our Utah, Texas, and Kentucky markets.

Fourth Quarter 2019 | Results by Line of BusinessAggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by 24.2% to $115.6 million in the fourth quarter 2019, when compared to the prior year period. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 61.9% in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to 54.8% on higher volumes, increased average selling prices and product mix. Aggregates sales volumes increased 15.4% in the fourth quarter 2019, when compared to the prior-year period on higher organic volume growth, particularly in Missouri, Kansas, and Texas. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 4.3% in the fourth quarter 2019 when compared to the prior year period.

Cement Business: Cement net revenues increased 3.6% to $69.9 million in the fourth quarter 2019, when compared to the prior-year period. Cement adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 45.4% in the fourth quarter, compared to 46.4% in the prior year period, as the Company incurred some unplanned maintenance and winter storage costs. Organic sales volume of cement increased 2.7% in the fourth quarter, when compared to the prior year period, on higher sales in certain southern markets along the Mississippi River versus a year ago. Organic average selling prices on cement increased 2.6% in the fourth quarter when compared to the prior year period.

Products Business: Products net revenues were $251.4 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $216.1 million in the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 23.9% in the fourth quarter, versus 21.6% in the prior year period. Our organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 6.5%, coupled with a 12.6% increase in organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete, led by higher volumes in Utah and Texas. Our organic average sales price for asphalt increased 4.3% while we had a 4.6% increase in asphalt organic sales volumes, driven in part by volume growth in Utah, Texas, and Kentucky.

Full-Year 2019 | Results By Reporting Segment

Net revenue increased by 6.4% to $2.0 billion in 2019, versus $1.9 billion in 2018. The increase in consolidated net revenue relative to 2019 was primarily attributable to a 16.2% increase in East Segment net revenue, combined with a 3.5% increase in Cement Segment net revenue and a 1.1% increase in West Segment net revenue. The Company reported operating income of $213.6 million in 2019, compared to $162.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $461.5 million in 2019 compared to $406.3 million in 2018.

West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of $109.2 million in 2019, compared to $92.1 million in 2018, due in part to higher revenue from aggregates and asphalt. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $205.0 million in 2019, compared to $189.0 million in 2018. Aggregates revenue in 2019 increased 11.4% over 2018 as a result of a 5.8% increase in organic volumes, led by volume growth in Texas, and a 2.7% increase in organic average selling prices, led by pricing gains in Utah and Colorado. Ready-mix concrete revenue in 2019 increased 2.9% over 2018, reflecting improved weather conditions in Utah and the Intermountain geographies relative to a year ago. A 1.5% decrease in organic ready-mix concrete volumes was offset by a 3.6% increase in organic average sales prices. Asphalt revenue increased by 14.7% in 2019, as organic volumes increased 2.8% and average sales prices increased 5.7% compared to 2018, when the Company’s liquid asphalt terminal did not operate for the full year 2018 due to hurricane-related repairs.

East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of $101.8 million in 2019, compared to $59.6 million in 2018. The increase in East Segment operating income was mainly attributable to higher net revenue from aggregates. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $187.6 million in 2019, compared to $138.0 million in 2018. Aggregates net revenue increased 29.2%, primarily due to a 12.9% increase in organic volume as well as an increase in organic average sales prices of 9.1%, mainly related to public repair work. Organic ready-mix concrete revenue increased 7.7% due to a 5.4% increase in volume and a 2.2% increase in price. Organic asphalt revenue increased 16.0%, reflecting a 2.1% increase in volume, led by our Kentucky markets, combined with a 7.5% increase in price, led by our Kansas markets.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported operating income of $64.7 million in 2019, compared to $75.8 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $103.4 million in 2019, compared to $111.4 million in 2018. Cement Segment revenue increased 3.5%, reflecting a 2.8% increase in volume and a 1.7% increase in price. Cement segment operating income declined as higher revenue was more than offset by additional distribution costs incurred as a result of shipping challenges on the Mississippi River due to flooding, as well as incremental plant downtime.

Fourth Quarter 2019 | Results By Reporting Segment

Net revenue increased by 13.7% to $506.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019, versus $445.1 million in the prior year period. The improvement in net revenue was primarily attributable to organic volume and price growth in aggregates and ready-mix concrete. The Company reported operating income of $59.9 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $28.5 million in the prior year period. Net income increased to $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $18.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.6% to $121.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $93.4 million in the prior year period.

West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of $30.7 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $11.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $53.9 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $37.7 million in the prior year period. Improvements in operating income reflected increased demand for aggregates across the Segment as well as more favorable weather conditions than a year ago. Aggregates revenue in the fourth quarter increased 8.9% over the prior year period including a 11.4% increase in organic volumes despite a 2.2% decrease in organic average sales prices as higher pricing in Utah and British Columbia was offset by lower pricing in Texas. Ready-mix concrete revenue in the fourth quarter 2019 increased 15.5% over the prior year period, as a 7.1% increase in organic volumes and a 7.7% increase in organic average sales prices reflected favorable weather and market conditions in Utah and in parts of Texas. Asphalt revenue increased by 19.8% in the fourth quarter 2019 over the prior year period on a 10.7% increase in volume and a 5.9% increase in price, led by our Utah, Texas, and British Columbia operations.

East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of $29.8 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $15.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $37.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was favorably impacted by a higher than expected contribution related to public repair work. Aggregates revenue increased 29.4% due to increases resulting from a 19.0% and 8.7% increase in organic volumes and average sales prices, respectively, driven by growth in Missouri and Kansas. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 34.6% due to an increase in organic volumes while average selling prices increased 3.0%. Asphalt revenue increased 1.9% despite a 4.5% decrease in organic volumes slightly offset by a 1.4% increase in organic average sales prices reflecting strength in Kentucky and parts of Kansas.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported operating income of $20.6 million in the fourth quarter 2019, an increase from $19.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $27.9 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $28.8 million in the prior year period, due primarily to the lingering effects of shipping constraints on the Mississippi River. Despite these challenges, the segment reported increases of 2.7% and 2.6% in organic sales volumes and organic average selling prices, respectively, during the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to the prior year period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 28, 2019, the Company had cash on hand of $311.3 million and borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $329.8 million. The borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility is fully available to the Company within the terms and covenant requirements of its credit agreement. As of December 28, 2019, the Company had $1.9 billion in debt outstanding.

Financial Outlook

For full-year 2020, the Company estimates its Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $460 million to $500 million. For full-year 2020, the Company estimates its capital expenditures to be in the range of $185 million to $205 million, including approximately $65 million to $80 million estimated for greenfield opportunities.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended



Year ended



December 28,



December 29,



December 28,



December 29,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue: Product $ 430,463 $ 370,563 $ 1,724,462 $ 1,600,159 Service 75,796 74,527 306,185 309,099 Net revenue 506,259 445,090 2,030,647 1,909,258 Delivery and subcontract revenue 50,269 45,940 191,493 191,744 Total revenue 556,528 491,030 2,222,140 2,101,002 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below): Product 269,960 244,378 1,116,662 1,058,544 Service 50,627 54,865 218,177 225,491 Net cost of revenue 320,587 299,243 1,334,839 1,284,035 Delivery and subcontract cost 50,269 45,940 191,493 191,744 Total cost of revenue 370,856 345,183 1,526,332 1,475,779 General and administrative expenses 72,011 62,634 262,926 253,609 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 52,962 54,247 217,102 204,910 Transaction costs 773 421 2,222 4,238 Operating income 59,926 28,545 213,558 162,466 Interest expense 28,086 29,932 116,509 116,548 Loss on debt financings — — 14,565 149 Tax receivable agreement expense (benefit) 16,237 (22,684 ) 16,237 (22,684 ) Gain on sale of business — — — (12,108 ) Other income, net (3,623 ) (3,574 ) (11,977 ) (15,516 ) Income from operations before taxes 19,226 24,871 78,224 96,077 Income tax (benefit) expense (17,171 ) 43,498 17,101 59,747 Net income (loss) 36,397 (18,627 ) 61,123 36,330 Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1) 726 536 2,057 2,424 Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Inc. $ 35,671 $ (19,163 ) $ 59,066 $ 33,906 Earnings (Loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.32 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.53 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.31 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.52 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 112,755,444 111,656,069 112,204,067 111,380,175 Diluted 114,036,924 111,656,069 112,684,718 112,316,646

________________________________________________________

(1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 28,



December 29,



2019



2018Assets

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,319 $ 128,508 Accounts receivable, net 253,256 214,518 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 13,088 18,602 Inventories 204,787 213,851 Other current assets 13,831 16,061 Total current assets 796,281 591,540 Property, plant and equipment 1,747,449 1,780,132 Goodwill 1,199,699 1,192,028 Intangible assets 23,498 18,460 Deferred tax assets 212,333 225,397 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,777 — Other assets 55,519 50,084 Total assets $ 4,067,556 $ 3,857,641

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities: Current portion of debt $ 7,942 $ 6,354 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities 32,700 34,270 Accounts payable 116,359 107,702 Accrued expenses 120,005 100,491 Current operating lease liabilities 8,427 — Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 13,864 11,840 Total current liabilities 299,297 260,657 Long-term debt 1,851,057 1,807,502 Acquisition-related liabilities 19,801 49,468 Tax receivable agreement liability 326,965 309,674 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 25,381 — Other noncurrent liabilities 100,282 88,195 Total liabilities 2,622,783 2,515,496 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 113,309,385 and 111,658,927 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 1,134 1,117 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,234,020 1,194,204 Accumulated earnings 188,805 129,739 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,448 2,681 Stockholders’ equity 1,427,407 1,327,741 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings 17,366 14,404 Total stockholders’ equity 1,444,773 1,342,145 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,067,556 $ 3,857,641

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands)

Year ended



December 28,



December 29,



2019



2018

Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 61,123 $ 36,330 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 222,862 208,772 Share-based compensation expense 20,403 25,378 Net gain on asset disposals (10,294 ) (30,093 ) Non-cash loss on debt financings 2,850 — Change in deferred tax asset, net 16,012 57,490 Other (2,135 ) 2,018 (Increase) decrease in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable, net (37,049 ) (5,796 ) Inventories 8,582 (11,598 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 5,558 (8,702 ) Other current assets 5,465 (7,159 ) Other assets 5,085 (106 ) (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts payable 18,903 (13,403 ) Accrued expenses 7,640 (16,544 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 1,988 (5,052 ) Tax receivable agreement liability 17,291 (21,666 ) Other liabilities (7,100 ) (501 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 337,184 209,368 Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,392 ) (246,017 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (177,495 ) (220,685 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 21,173 21,635 Proceeds from sale of business — 21,564 Other (1,095 ) 3,804 Net cash used for investing activities (162,809 ) (419,699 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from debt issuances 300,000 64,500 Debt issuance costs (6,312 ) (550 ) Payments on debt (270,229 ) (85,042 ) Payments on acquisition-related liabilities (33,883 ) (36,504 ) Distributions from partnership — (69 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 19,076 15,615 Other (502 ) (1,943 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,150 (43,993 ) Impact of foreign currency on cash 286 (724 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 182,811 (255,048 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 128,508 383,556 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 311,319 $ 128,508

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands)

Three months ended



Year ended



December 28,



December 29,



December 28,



December 29,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Segment Net Revenue: West $ 249,694 $ 219,180 $ 1,022,730 $ 1,011,155 East 186,705 158,485 717,213 617,314 Cement 69,860 67,425 290,704 280,789 Net Revenue $ 506,259 $ 445,090 $ 2,030,647 $ 1,909,258 Line of Business – Net Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 115,620 $ 93,063 $ 469,670 $ 373,824 Cement (1) 63,455 61,437 266,235 258,876 Products 251,388 216,063 988,557 967,459 Total Materials and Products 430,463 370,563 1,724,462 1,600,159 Services 75,796 74,527 306,185 309,099 Net Revenue $ 506,259 $ 445,090 $ 2,030,647 $ 1,909,258 Line of Business – Net Cost of Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 44,026 $ 42,091 $ 186,724 $ 151,838 Cement 31,726 30,156 149,149 134,597 Products 191,247 169,457 770,533 763,319 Total Materials and Products 266,999 241,704 1,106,406 1,049,754 Services 53,588 57,539 228,433 234,281 Net Cost of Revenue $ 320,587 $ 299,243 $ 1,334,839 $ 1,284,035 Line of Business – Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2): Materials Aggregates $ 71,594 $ 50,972 $ 282,946 $ 221,986 Cement (3) 31,729 31,281 117,086 124,279 Products 60,141 46,606 218,024 204,140 Total Materials and Products 163,464 128,859 618,056 550,405 Services 22,208 16,988 77,752 74,818 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit $ 185,672 $ 145,847 $ 695,808 $ 625,223 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2) Materials Aggregates 61.9 % 54.8 % 60.2 % 59.4 % Cement (3) 45.4 % 46.4 % 40.3 % 44.3 % Products 23.9 % 21.6 % 22.1 % 21.1 % Services 29.3 % 22.8 % 25.4 % 24.2 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin 36.7 % 32.8 % 34.3 % 32.7 %

________________________________________________________

(1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue. (2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue. (3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands)

Three months ended



Year endedTotal Volume



December 28,

2019



December 29,

2018



December 28,

2019



December 29,

2018

Aggregates (tons) 13,325 11,543 53,954 47,624 Cement (tons) 574 559 2,395 2,329 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards) 1,431 1,269 5,466 5,433 Asphalt (tons) 1,288 1,231 5,568 5,404

Three months ended



Year endedPricing



December 28,

2019



December 29,

2018



December 28,

2019



December 29,

2018

Aggregates (per ton) $ 10.95 $ 10.50 $ 10.99 $ 10.27 Cement (per ton) 115.27 112.40 115.03 113.14 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 114.21 107.34 111.27 107.61 Asphalt (per ton) 58.73 56.32 58.93 55.57

Three months ended



Year ended



Percentage Change in



Percentage Change inYear over Year Comparison



Volume



Pricing



Volume



Pricing

Aggregates (per ton) 15.4 % 4.3 % 13.3 % 7.0 % Cement (per ton) 2.7 % 2.6 % 2.8 % 1.7 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 12.8 % 6.4 % 0.6 % 3.4 % Asphalt (per ton) 4.6 % 4.3 % 3.0 % 6.0 %

Three months ended



Year ended



Percentage Change in



Percentage Change inYear over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions)



Volume



Pricing



Volume



Pricing

Aggregates (per ton) 15.4 % 4.3 % 9.5 % 6.5 % Cement (per ton) 2.7 % 2.6 % 2.8 % 1.7 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 12.6 % 6.5 % 0.1 % 3.3 % Asphalt (per ton) 4.6 % 4.3 % 2.6 % 6.2 %

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)

Three months ended December 28, 2019



Gross Revenue



Intercompany



Net



Volumes



Pricing



by Product



Elimination/Delivery



Revenue

Aggregates 13,325 $ 10.95 $ 145,868 $ (30,248 ) $ 115,620 Cement 574 115.27 66,196 (2,741 ) 63,455 Materials $ 212,064 $ (32,989 ) $ 179,075 Ready-mix concrete 1,431 114.21 163,466 (102 ) 163,364 Asphalt 1,288 58.73 75,654 (68 ) 75,586 Other Products 91,295 (78,857 ) 12,438 Products $ 330,415 $ (79,027 ) $ 251,388

Year ended December 28, 2019



Gross Revenue



Intercompany



Net



Volumes



Pricing



by Product



Elimination/Delivery



Revenue

Aggregates 53,954 $ 10.99 $ 593,027 $ (123,357 ) $ 469,670 Cement 2,395 115.03 275,530 (9,295 ) 266,235 Materials $ 868,557 $ (132,652 ) $ 735,905 Ready-mix concrete 5,466 111.27 608,168 (546 ) 607,622 Asphalt 5,568 58.93 328,165 (213 ) 327,952 Other Products 377,900 (324,917 ) 52,983 Products $ 1,314,233 $ (325,676 ) $ 988,557

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The tables below reconcile our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three months and years ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended December 28, 2019by Segment



West



East



Cement



Corporate



Consolidated

($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 30,735 $ 32,859 $ 23,828 $ (51,025 ) $ 36,397 Interest expense (income) (171 ) (463 ) (3,094 ) 31,814 28,086 Income tax expense 440 (411 ) — (17,200 ) (17,171 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,986 21,411 7,061 1,011 52,469 EBITDA $ 53,990 $ 53,396 $ 27,795 $ (35,400 ) $ 99,781 Accretion 114 273 106 — 493 Tax receivable agreement expense — — — 16,237 16,237 Transaction costs 84 — — 689 773 Non-cash compensation — — — 4,979 4,979 Other (278 ) (523 ) — (371 ) (1,172 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 53,910 $ 53,146 $ 27,901 $ (13,866 ) $ 121,091 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 21.6 % 28.5 % 39.9 % 23.9 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended December 29, 2018by Segment



West



East



Cement



Corporate



Consolidated

($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 11,738 $ 16,451 $ 21,461 $ (68,277 ) $ (18,627 ) Interest expense (income) 950 1,094 (2,021 ) 29,909 29,932 Income tax (benefit) expense (81 ) 27 — 43,552 43,498 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,627 20,191 9,345 703 53,866 EBITDA $ 36,234 $ 37,763 $ 28,785 $ 5,887 $ 108,669 Accretion 138 260 (17 ) — 381 Tax receivable agreement benefit — — — (22,684 ) (22,684 ) Transaction costs 1 — — 420 421 Non-cash compensation — — — 5,545 5,545 Other 1,310 (488 ) — 247 1,069 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 37,683 $ 37,535 $ 28,768 $ (10,585 ) $ 93,401 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 17.2 % 23.7 % 42.7 % 21.0 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



Year ended December 28, 2019by Segment



West



East



Cement



Corporate



Consolidated

($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 108,751 $ 106,307 $ 75,480 $ (229,415 ) $ 61,123 Interest expense (income) 1,734 1,774 (10,489 ) 123,490 116,509 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,918 (267 ) — 15,450 17,101 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 92,737 80,262 37,891 3,996 214,886 EBITDA $ 205,140 $ 188,076 $ 102,882 $ (86,479 ) $ 409,619 Accretion 519 1,141 556 — 2,216 Loss on debt financings — — — 14,565 14,565 Tax receivable agreement expense — — — 16,237 16,237 Transaction costs 96 — — 2,126 2,222 Non-cash compensation — — — 20,403 20,403 Other (2) (791 ) (1,592 ) — (1,417 ) (3,800 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 204,964 $ 187,625 $ 103,438 $ (34,565 ) $ 461,462 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 20.0 % 26.2 % 35.6 % 22.7 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



Year ended December 29, 2018by Segment



West



East



Cement



Corporate



Consolidated

($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 109,363 $ 58,579 $ 83,148 $ (214,760 ) $ 36,330 Interest expense (income) 5,064 3,491 (6,815 ) 114,808 116,548 Income tax expense 535 32 — 59,180 59,747 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 91,224 74,463 34,996 2,622 203,305 EBITDA $ 206,186 $ 136,565 $ 111,329 $ (38,150 ) $ 415,930 Accretion 570 970 65 — 1,605 Loss on debt financings — — — 149 149 Tax receivable agreement benefit — — — (22,684 ) (22,684 ) Gain on sale of business (12,108 ) — — — (12,108 ) Transaction costs (3 ) — — 4,241 4,238 Non-cash compensation — — — 25,378 25,378 Other (2) (5,646 ) 497 — (1,098 ) (6,247 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 188,999 $ 138,032 $ 111,394 $ (32,164 ) $ 406,261 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 18.7 % 22.4 % 39.7 % 21.3 %

________________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. (2) In the year ended December 28, 2019, we negotiated a $2.0 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. In the year ended December 29, 2018, we negotiated a $6.9 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. As we had passed the period to revise the opening balance sheet for this acquisition, the adjustment was recorded in the respective period as other income.



The table below reconciles our net income (loss) per share attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share for the three months and years ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018. The per share amount of the net income (loss) attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share.

Three months ended



Year ended



December 28, 2019



December 29, 2018



December 28, 2019



December 29, 2018Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS



Net Income



Per Equity

Unit



Net Loss



Per Equity

Unit



Net Income



Per Equity

Unit



Net Income



Per Equity

Unit

Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. $ 35,671 $ 0.31 $ (19,163 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 59,066 $ 0.51 $ 33,906 $ 0.30 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 726 0.01 536 0.01 2,057 0.02 2,424 0.02 Adjustment to acquisition deferred liability — — — — (2,000 ) (0.02 ) (6,947 ) (0.06 ) Gain on sale of business — — — — — — (12,108 ) (0.11 ) Loss on debt financings — — — — 14,565 0.13 149 — Adjusted diluted net (loss) income before tax related adjustments 36,397 0.32 (18,627 ) (0.16 ) 73,688 0.64 17,424 0.15 Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense 16,237 0.14 (22,684 ) (0.20 ) 16,237 0.14 (22,684 ) (0.20 ) Unrecognized tax benefits 18,885 0.16 22,663 0.20 18,885 0.16 22,663 0.20 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) $ 71,519 $ 0.62 $ (18,648 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 108,810 $ 0.94 $ 17,403 $ 0.15 Weighted-average shares: Basic Class A common stock 112,755,444 111,656,069 112,204,067 111,380,175 LP Units outstanding 3,278,133 3,435,518 3,372,707 3,512,669 Total equity units 116,033,577 115,091,587 115,576,774 114,892,844



The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three months and years ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018.

Three months ended



Year ended



December 28,



December 29,



December 28,



December 29,Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit



2019



2018



2019



2018

($ in thousands) Operating income $ 59,926 $ 28,545 $ 213,558 $ 162,466 General and administrative expenses 72,011 62,634 262,926 253,609 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 52,962 54,247 217,102 204,910 Transaction costs 773 421 2,222 4,238 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately) $ 185,672 $ 145,847 $ 695,808 $ 625,223 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1) 36.7 % 32.8 % 34.3 % 32.7 %

________________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue. The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three months and years ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018.

Three months ended



Year ended



December 28,



December 29,



December 28,



December 29,

($ in thousands)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income $ 36,397 $ (18,627 ) $ 61,123 $ 36,330 Non-cash items 41,330 104,714 249,698 263,565 Net income adjusted for non-cash items 77,727 86,087 310,821 299,895 Change in working capital accounts 95,614 52,724 26,363 (90,527 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 173,341 138,811 337,184 209,368 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales (29,595 ) (33,724 ) (156,322 ) (199,050 ) Free cash flow $ 143,746 $ 105,087 $ 180,862 $ 10,318

