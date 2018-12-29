|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 05.02.2020
Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit,” “Summit Inc.” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
For the three months ended December 28, 2019, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $35.7 million, or $0.32 per basic share, compared to a net loss attributable to Summit Inc. of $19.2 million, or $(0.17) per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $71.5 million, or $0.62 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net loss of $18.6 million, or $(0.16) per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted diluted net income in the fourth quarter 2019 was partially due to an annual re-measurement of the Company’s Tax Receivable Agreement.
For the year ended December 28, 2019, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $59.1 million, or $0.53 per basic share, compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $33.9 million, or $0.30 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $108.8 million, or $0.94 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net income of $17.4 million, or $0.15 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period. The increase in 2019 adjusted diluted net income was partially due to an annual re-measurement of the Company’s Tax Receivable Agreement.
Summit’s net revenue increased 13.7% in the fourth quarter and 6.4% in full year 2019 compared to the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively. While volume and price increased in all lines of business in 2019 relative to the prior year, aggregates contributed the largest proportion of incremental net revenue. The Company reported operating income of $213.6 million in 2019, compared to $162.5 million in the prior year. Summit’s operating margin expanded to 10.5% in 2019 from 8.5% in 2018 on net revenue gains in excess of our cost of revenue, partially offset by increases in general and administrative, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.6% in the fourth quarter to $121.1 million as compared to $93.4 million in 2018. For the full year 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $461.5 million, an increase of 13.6% compared to 2018.
Tom Hill, CEO of Summit Materials, commented, “Sustained public sector demand coupled with improved pricing contributed to margin expansion in our aggregates and products lines of business late in the quarter, resulting in the highest fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA in the Company’s history. For the full year 2019, our aggregates business delivered strong results due in part to strong performance from our East Segment.”
As of December 28, 2019, the Company had $311.3 million in cash and $1.9 billion in debt outstanding. For the year ended December 28, 2019, cash flow from operations was $337.2 million while cash paid for capital equipment was $177.5 million. Brian Harris, CFO of Summit Materials, added, “We were disciplined and selective on acquisitions while generating increased cash flow from operations, which combined with lower capital expenditures enabled us to lower our leverage ratio.”
For the year ended December 28, 2019, organic sales volumes increased 9.5% in aggregates, 2.8% in cement, 0.1% in ready-mix concrete, and 2.6% in asphalt relative to the same period last year. Full year 2019 organic average selling prices increased 6.5% in aggregates, 1.7% in cement, 3.3% in ready-mix concrete, and 6.2% in asphalt relative to the prior year period.
Summit provided 2020 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $460 million to $500 million. Hill continued, “In 2020 we anticipate continued growth in public markets, as many states enact new fuel taxes, in residential markets where entry-level housing demand continues to exceed supply, and in non-residential markets where low rise commercial development and windfarm work present opportunities.”
The Company provided 2020 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $185 million to $205 million, which include $65 million to $80 million estimated for greenfield projects.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.
Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Product
$
430,463
$
370,563
$
1,724,462
$
1,600,159
Service
75,796
74,527
306,185
309,099
Net revenue
506,259
445,090
2,030,647
1,909,258
Delivery and subcontract revenue
50,269
45,940
191,493
191,744
Total revenue
556,528
491,030
2,222,140
2,101,002
Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):
Product
269,960
244,378
1,116,662
1,058,544
Service
50,627
54,865
218,177
225,491
Net cost of revenue
320,587
299,243
1,334,839
1,284,035
Delivery and subcontract cost
50,269
45,940
191,493
191,744
Total cost of revenue
370,856
345,183
1,526,332
1,475,779
General and administrative expenses
72,011
62,634
262,926
253,609
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
52,962
54,247
217,102
204,910
Transaction costs
773
421
2,222
4,238
Operating income
59,926
28,545
213,558
162,466
Interest expense
28,086
29,932
116,509
116,548
Loss on debt financings
—
—
14,565
149
Tax receivable agreement expense (benefit)
16,237
(22,684
)
16,237
(22,684
)
Gain on sale of business
—
—
—
(12,108
)
Other income, net
(3,623
)
(3,574
)
(11,977
)
(15,516
)
Income from operations before taxes
19,226
24,871
78,224
96,077
Income tax (benefit) expense
(17,171
)
43,498
17,101
59,747
Net income (loss)
36,397
(18,627
)
61,123
36,330
Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1)
726
536
2,057
2,424
Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Inc.
$
35,671
$
(19,163
)
$
59,066
$
33,906
Earnings (Loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
0.32
$
(0.17
)
$
0.53
$
0.30
Diluted
$
0.31
$
(0.17
)
$
0.52
$
0.30
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:
Basic
112,755,444
111,656,069
112,204,067
111,380,175
Diluted
114,036,924
111,656,069
112,684,718
112,316,646
Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
311,319
$
128,508
Accounts receivable, net
253,256
214,518
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
13,088
18,602
Inventories
204,787
213,851
Other current assets
13,831
16,061
Total current assets
796,281
591,540
Property, plant and equipment
1,747,449
1,780,132
Goodwill
1,199,699
1,192,028
Intangible assets
23,498
18,460
Deferred tax assets
212,333
225,397
Operating lease right-of-use assets
32,777
—
Other assets
55,519
50,084
Total assets
$
4,067,556
$
3,857,641
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$
7,942
$
6,354
Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities
32,700
34,270
Accounts payable
116,359
107,702
Accrued expenses
120,005
100,491
Current operating lease liabilities
8,427
—
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
13,864
11,840
Total current liabilities
299,297
260,657
Long-term debt
1,851,057
1,807,502
Acquisition-related liabilities
19,801
49,468
Tax receivable agreement liability
326,965
309,674
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
25,381
—
Other noncurrent liabilities
100,282
88,195
Total liabilities
2,622,783
2,515,496
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 113,309,385 and 111,658,927 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively
1,134
1,117
Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,234,020
1,194,204
Accumulated earnings
188,805
129,739
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,448
2,681
Stockholders’ equity
1,427,407
1,327,741
Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings
17,366
14,404
Total stockholders’ equity
1,444,773
1,342,145
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,067,556
$
3,857,641
($ in thousands)
Net income
$
61,123
$
36,330
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
222,862
208,772
Share-based compensation expense
20,403
25,378
Net gain on asset disposals
(10,294
)
(30,093
)
Non-cash loss on debt financings
2,850
—
Change in deferred tax asset, net
16,012
57,490
Other
(2,135
)
2,018
(Increase) decrease in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts receivable, net
(37,049
)
(5,796
)
Inventories
8,582
(11,598
)
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
5,558
(8,702
)
Other current assets
5,465
(7,159
)
Other assets
5,085
(106
)
(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts payable
18,903
(13,403
)
Accrued expenses
7,640
(16,544
)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
1,988
(5,052
)
Tax receivable agreement liability
17,291
(21,666
)
Other liabilities
(7,100
)
(501
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
337,184
209,368
Cash flow from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(5,392
)
(246,017
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(177,495
)
(220,685
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
21,173
21,635
Proceeds from sale of business
—
21,564
Other
(1,095
)
3,804
Net cash used for investing activities
(162,809
)
(419,699
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from debt issuances
300,000
64,500
Debt issuance costs
(6,312
)
(550
)
Payments on debt
(270,229
)
(85,042
)
Payments on acquisition-related liabilities
(33,883
)
(36,504
)
Distributions from partnership
—
(69
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
19,076
15,615
Other
(502
)
(1,943
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
8,150
(43,993
)
Impact of foreign currency on cash
286
(724
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
182,811
(255,048
)
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
128,508
383,556
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
$
311,319
$
128,508
($ in thousands)
West
$
249,694
$
219,180
$
1,022,730
$
1,011,155
East
186,705
158,485
717,213
617,314
Cement
69,860
67,425
290,704
280,789
Net Revenue
$
506,259
$
445,090
$
2,030,647
$
1,909,258
Line of Business – Net Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
115,620
$
93,063
$
469,670
$
373,824
Cement (1)
63,455
61,437
266,235
258,876
Products
251,388
216,063
988,557
967,459
Total Materials and Products
430,463
370,563
1,724,462
1,600,159
Services
75,796
74,527
306,185
309,099
Net Revenue
$
506,259
$
445,090
$
2,030,647
$
1,909,258
Line of Business – Net Cost of Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
44,026
$
42,091
$
186,724
$
151,838
Cement
31,726
30,156
149,149
134,597
Products
191,247
169,457
770,533
763,319
Total Materials and Products
266,999
241,704
1,106,406
1,049,754
Services
53,588
57,539
228,433
234,281
Net Cost of Revenue
$
320,587
$
299,243
$
1,334,839
$
1,284,035
Line of Business – Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):
Materials
Aggregates
$
71,594
$
50,972
$
282,946
$
221,986
Cement (3)
31,729
31,281
117,086
124,279
Products
60,141
46,606
218,024
204,140
Total Materials and Products
163,464
128,859
618,056
550,405
Services
22,208
16,988
77,752
74,818
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
$
185,672
$
145,847
$
695,808
$
625,223
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)
Materials
Aggregates
61.9
%
54.8
%
60.2
%
59.4
%
Cement (3)
45.4
%
46.4
%
40.3
%
44.3
%
Products
23.9
%
21.6
%
22.1
%
21.1
%
Services
29.3
%
22.8
%
25.4
%
24.2
%
Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin
36.7
%
32.8
%
34.3
%
32.7
%
Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.
(2)
Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.
(3)
The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.
(Units in thousands)
13,325
11,543
53,954
47,624
Cement (tons)
574
559
2,395
2,329
Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)
1,431
1,269
5,466
5,433
Asphalt (tons)
1,288
1,231
5,568
5,404
$
10.95
$
10.50
$
10.99
$
10.27
Cement (per ton)
115.27
112.40
115.03
113.14
Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)
114.21
107.34
111.27
107.61
Asphalt (per ton)
58.73
56.32
58.93
55.57
15.4
%
4.3
%
13.3
%
7.0
%
Cement (per ton)
2.7
%
2.6
%
2.8
%
1.7
%
Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)
12.8
%
6.4
%
0.6
%
3.4
%
Asphalt (per ton)
4.6
%
4.3
%
3.0
%
6.0
%
15.4
%
4.3
%
9.5
%
6.5
%
Cement (per ton)
2.7
%
2.6
%
2.8
%
1.7
%
Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)
12.6
%
6.5
%
0.1
%
3.3
%
Asphalt (per ton)
4.6
%
4.3
%
2.6
%
6.2
%
($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)
13,325
$
10.95
$
145,868
$
(30,248
)
$
115,620
Cement
574
115.27
66,196
(2,741
)
63,455
Materials
$
212,064
$
(32,989
)
$
179,075
Ready-mix concrete
1,431
114.21
163,466
(102
)
163,364
Asphalt
1,288
58.73
75,654
(68
)
75,586
Other Products
91,295
(78,857
)
12,438
Products
$
330,415
$
(79,027
)
$
251,388
53,954
$
10.99
$
593,027
$
(123,357
)
$
469,670
Cement
2,395
115.03
275,530
(9,295
)
266,235
Materials
$
868,557
$
(132,652
)
$
735,905
Ready-mix concrete
5,466
111.27
608,168
(546
)
607,622
Asphalt
5,568
58.93
328,165
(213
)
327,952
Other Products
377,900
(324,917
)
52,983
Products
$
1,314,233
$
(325,676
)
$
988,557
The tables below reconcile our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three months and years ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018.
Net income (loss)
$
30,735
$
32,859
$
23,828
$
(51,025
)
$
36,397
Interest expense (income)
(171
)
(463
)
(3,094
)
31,814
28,086
Income tax expense
440
(411
)
—
(17,200
)
(17,171
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
22,986
21,411
7,061
1,011
52,469
EBITDA
$
53,990
$
53,396
$
27,795
$
(35,400
)
$
99,781
Accretion
114
273
106
—
493
Tax receivable agreement expense
—
—
—
16,237
16,237
Transaction costs
84
—
—
689
773
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
4,979
4,979
Other
(278
)
(523
)
—
(371
)
(1,172
)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
53,910
$
53,146
$
27,901
$
(13,866
)
$
121,091
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
21.6
%
28.5
%
39.9
%
23.9
%
Net income (loss)
$
11,738
$
16,451
$
21,461
$
(68,277
)
$
(18,627
)
Interest expense (income)
950
1,094
(2,021
)
29,909
29,932
Income tax (benefit) expense
(81
)
27
—
43,552
43,498
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
23,627
20,191
9,345
703
53,866
EBITDA
$
36,234
$
37,763
$
28,785
$
5,887
$
108,669
Accretion
138
260
(17
)
—
381
Tax receivable agreement benefit
—
—
—
(22,684
)
(22,684
)
Transaction costs
1
—
—
420
421
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
5,545
5,545
Other
1,310
(488
)
—
247
1,069
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
37,683
$
37,535
$
28,768
$
(10,585
)
$
93,401
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
17.2
%
23.7
%
42.7
%
21.0
%
Net income (loss)
$
108,751
$
106,307
$
75,480
$
(229,415
)
$
61,123
Interest expense (income)
1,734
1,774
(10,489
)
123,490
116,509
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,918
(267
)
—
15,450
17,101
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
92,737
80,262
37,891
3,996
214,886
EBITDA
$
205,140
$
188,076
$
102,882
$
(86,479
)
$
409,619
Accretion
519
1,141
556
—
2,216
Loss on debt financings
—
—
—
14,565
14,565
Tax receivable agreement expense
—
—
—
16,237
16,237
Transaction costs
96
—
—
2,126
2,222
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
20,403
20,403
Other (2)
(791
)
(1,592
)
—
(1,417
)
(3,800
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
204,964
$
187,625
$
103,438
$
(34,565
)
$
461,462
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
20.0
%
26.2
%
35.6
%
22.7
%
Net income (loss)
$
109,363
$
58,579
$
83,148
$
(214,760
)
$
36,330
Interest expense (income)
5,064
3,491
(6,815
)
114,808
116,548
Income tax expense
535
32
—
59,180
59,747
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
91,224
74,463
34,996
2,622
203,305
EBITDA
$
206,186
$
136,565
$
111,329
$
(38,150
)
$
415,930
Accretion
570
970
65
—
1,605
Loss on debt financings
—
—
—
149
149
Tax receivable agreement benefit
—
—
—
(22,684
)
(22,684
)
Gain on sale of business
(12,108
)
—
—
—
(12,108
)
Transaction costs
(3
)
—
—
4,241
4,238
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
25,378
25,378
Other (2)
(5,646
)
497
—
(1,098
)
(6,247
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
188,999
$
138,032
$
111,394
$
(32,164
)
$
406,261
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
18.7
%
22.4
%
39.7
%
21.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.
(2)
In the year ended December 28, 2019, we negotiated a $2.0 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. In the year ended December 29, 2018, we negotiated a $6.9 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. As we had passed the period to revise the opening balance sheet for this acquisition, the adjustment was recorded in the respective period as other income.
$
35,671
$
0.31
$
(19,163
)
$
(0.17
)
$
59,066
$
0.51
$
33,906
$
0.30
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
726
0.01
536
0.01
2,057
0.02
2,424
0.02
Adjustment to acquisition deferred liability
—
—
—
—
(2,000
)
(0.02
)
(6,947
)
(0.06
)
Gain on sale of business
—
—
—
—
—
—
(12,108
)
(0.11
)
Loss on debt financings
—
—
—
—
14,565
0.13
149
—
Adjusted diluted net (loss) income before tax related adjustments
36,397
0.32
(18,627
)
(0.16
)
73,688
0.64
17,424
0.15
Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense
16,237
0.14
(22,684
)
(0.20
)
16,237
0.14
(22,684
)
(0.20
)
Unrecognized tax benefits
18,885
0.16
22,663
0.20
18,885
0.16
22,663
0.20
Adjusted diluted net income (loss)
$
71,519
$
0.62
$
(18,648
)
$
(0.16
)
$
108,810
$
0.94
$
17,403
$
0.15
Weighted-average shares:
Basic Class A common stock
112,755,444
111,656,069
112,204,067
111,380,175
LP Units outstanding
3,278,133
3,435,518
3,372,707
3,512,669
Total equity units
116,033,577
115,091,587
115,576,774
114,892,844
Operating income
$
59,926
$
28,545
$
213,558
$
162,466
General and administrative expenses
72,011
62,634
262,926
253,609
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
52,962
54,247
217,102
204,910
Transaction costs
773
421
2,222
4,238
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)
$
185,672
$
145,847
$
695,808
$
625,223
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1)
36.7
%
32.8
%
34.3
%
32.7
%
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.
The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three months and years ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018.
$
36,397
$
(18,627
)
$
61,123
$
36,330
Non-cash items
41,330
104,714
249,698
263,565
Net income adjusted for non-cash items
77,727
86,087
310,821
299,895
Change in working capital accounts
95,614
52,724
26,363
(90,527
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
173,341
138,811
337,184
209,368
Capital expenditures, net of asset sales
(29,595
)
(33,724
)
(156,322
)
(199,050
)
Free cash flow
$
143,746
$
105,087
$
180,862
$
10,318
