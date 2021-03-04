|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 04.03.2021
Summit Materials to Host Virtual Investor Day
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will host a virtual investor day to discuss its strategic outlook on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. mountain time (1:00 p.m. eastern time). The event will include a presentation and a question and answer session and will conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. eastern time).
A webcast will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com and at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3047237/EAB93CC2BB75B482029053E73C71BE0B.
You will be able to submit questions through the webcast. To access the webcast, please access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
To listen via teleconference:
US Participant dial-in: (877) 823-8690
To access a replay, which will be available until March 23, 2021:
US: (800) 585-8367
