11:12 | 22.12.2021

Sungrow Is Following The Way For Green Christmas Campaign: Plant Trees For A Cleaner Future

MUNICH, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced recently it became the official partner of the non-profit foundation Plant-My-Tree to broaden its contribution to a greener and more sustainable planet with action taken to reforestation, which is also a special Christmas Green Campaign.

The Germany-based foundation Plant-My-Tree is a certified TÜV Rheinland organization that can offer certificates for each donated tree and donator. Under the partnership, Sungrow made the donation, supported important reforestation projects in Germany, and was given personalized certificates in its customers' names, illustrating a joint effort to the climate protection through carbon dioxide compensation.

"It is our responsibility to protect the environment. We feel obliged to make our contribution so that future generations will find a basis for life as well. Our commitment to climate protection creates sympathy among our partners, customers, and employees," said an activist from Sungrow who has joined the Christmas Green Campaign.

Ecological reforestation efforts foster biodiversity and slow down the progress of climate change.

"The 1,000 planted trees are allowed to grow for 99 years. In 80 years alone they provide up to 292 trillion liters of oxygen. In a team effort we already planted 600 of them in December, 2021″ she added.

As a dedicated player in the renewable industry, Sungrow has been maintaining and protecting the planet since its foundation in 1997 and embeds sustainability across everything the Company does.

Its accumulative inverters shipments reached 182 GW as of June 2021 — a number equivalent to generating around 257,300 GWh of clean electricity per year and eliminating 205.8 million tons of carbon dioxide.

For more about Sungrow social responsibility activities, please check the CSR report here.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries.