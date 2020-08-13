|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:32 | 14.08.2020
Sunnova Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 10,000,000 shares of Sunnova’s common stock by certain of its stockholders, including affiliates of Energy Capital Partners (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”), at $25.00 per share. Certain of the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock. Sunnova is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders in the Offering.
BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. Baird and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.
Sunnova has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the Offering (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that has become effective. A prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has also been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and other documents that Sunnova may file with the SEC for more complete information about Sunnova and this Offering. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Telephone: 1-866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
To obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement or prospectus, free of charge, visit the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and search under the registrant’s name “Sunnova Energy International Inc.”
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
