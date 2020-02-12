|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:35 | 12.02.2020
Sunnova Closes Securitization of Residential Solar Systems
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it has closed its securitization of leases and power purchase agreements.
“We are extremely pleased with the excellent terms and strong market support we received in this transaction, with the market recognizing the value and importance of service for solar offerings,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “The favorable terms we were able to secure for our latest capital markets securitization transaction is a direct result of our proven track record on prior securitizations as well as our continued focus on the customer. We provide service across all contracts we execute, whether loan, lease, or PPA, to better provide our customers with a viable energy service now and for the life of their contract. This transaction will further ensure Sunnova is able to fully capitalize on the above market growth we are experiencing.”
The two-tranche securitization includes A- (sf) rated notes at a 76.0% advance rate against the estimated present value of cash flows to the issuer from the pool of assets. The $337.1 million in A- (sf) rated notes priced at a yield of 3.369%, representing a spread to the benchmark swap rate of 180 bps. The A- (sf) rated notes carry a weighted average life of approximately 8.7 years through the Anticipated Repayment Date of January 30, 2030 and have a final maturity of February 1, 2055. The securitization also includes subordinated BB- (sf) rated notes at a 93.0% advance rate against the estimated present value of cash flows to the issuer from the pool of assets. The $75.4 million in BB- (sf) rated notes priced at a yield of 5.579%, representing a spread to the benchmark swap rate of 410 bps. The BB- (sf) rated notes carry a weighted average life of approximately 5.7 years through the Anticipated Repayment Date of January 30, 2030 and have a final maturity of February 1, 2055.
Advance rates against the estimated present value of cash flows to the issuer from the pool of assets are calculated relative to the securitization share of the aggregate discounted solar asset balance.
Payments on the notes will come from a diverse portfolio of over 23,000 solar rooftop systems distributed across 20 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Northern Mariana Islands. The weighted average customer FICO score of the related customers at the time of origination is 740.
Credit Suisse was the sole structuring agent and bookrunner for the securitization.
For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation of an offer or sale of any securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offer of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering circular.
