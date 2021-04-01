22:17 | 01.04.2021

Sunnova Completes Acquisition of SunStreet—Lennar’s Solar Platform for Homebuilders

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of SunStreet Energy Group, LLC, Lennar Corporation’s (“Lennar”) (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B) residential solar platform (“SunStreet”), and has become Lennar’s exclusive residential solar and storage service provider for new home communities with solar across the country. Additionally, as part of the transaction, Lennar committed to provide tax equity investments to support Sunnova’s homebuilder customer pipeline. “We are excited to welcome SunStreet’s team and customers to our Sunnova family and look forward to accelerating the adoption of residential solar and storage service on new homes across the United States,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “Under Sunnova’s ownership, we will bring SunStreet’s proven track record of high-quality, timely installations to even more homebuilders, and deliver existing SunStreet customers the option for new energy services through the addition of battery storage and other core Sunnova offerings. This transaction positions Sunnova to propel customer growth while simultaneously scaling our business and positioning us as a market leader in the homebuilder industry.” SunStreet has a distinct understanding of homebuilding operations that has earned the company a reputation for being a proven leader in the residential solar market for homebuilders. This acquisition provides a new strategic path that will allow Sunnova to generate significant stockholder value, increase customer growth, and develop clean and resilient residential microgrids. As Sunnova’s business impact grows, so too will its positive social and environmental impact, helping the company achieve its overarching mission of powering energy independence.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “going to,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Similarly, statements herein that describe the acquisition, including its financial and operational impact, impacts on stockholder value or customer growth, and other statements of the parties’ or management’s plans, expectations, objectives, projections, beliefs, intentions, goals, and statements about the benefits of the acquisition, statements that describe the strategic partnership, including its financial and operational impact, the terms of the strategic partnership, including exclusivity and duration, new energy technologies, any commitments with respect to tax equity, the ownership of Sunnova stock by Len X, LLC (“LENX”), the scaling of Sunnova’s business, potential customer growth, market position and other statements that are not historical facts are also forward-looking statements. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition of Sunnova, SunStreet, Lennar, LENX or the price of Sunnova stock or Lennar stock. Sunnova’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the commercial success of Sunnova’s, SunStreet’s, Lennar’s or LENX’s respective businesses or operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the acquisition; the risk that any announcements relating to the acquisition could have adverse effects on the market price of common stock of Sunnova; the favorability to either party of the terms of the strategic partnership, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses; the ability of Sunnova to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to SunStreet’s business or the strategic partnership following the completion of the acquisition and realize expected benefits; the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the impact of COVID-19; competition and fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets; availability of capital; ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and our dealer and strategic partner relationships; and litigation relating to the acquisition and the strategic partnership. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and Sunnova expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Sunnova’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Sunnova and Lennar, including the most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information about Sunnova and Lennar and about the risks and uncertainties related to the businesses of Sunnova and Lennar which may affect the statements made in this communication.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova’s goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterruptedTM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005894/en/