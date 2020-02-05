15:00 | 05.02.2020

Sunnova Debuts New Bundled Roofing + Solar Finance Offering

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) announced today the Company is launching a new, innovative product, which bundles financing for roof replacements with a Sunnova solar or solar + battery storage system under a single loan or finance agreement. The new product will allow customers to work with a single Sunnova dealer who will coordinate both the installation of a new roof and the installation of the solar, or solar plus battery storage system, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free customer service experience. This product offering will enable homeowners to install a new, durable roof together with a state-of-the-art home solar system, helping to defer future roofing and solar removal/reinstall expenses. In addition, the finance agreement provides homeowners with additional peace of mind, as their new roof will be constructed with high quality materials and covered by both a 25-year manufacturer’s and 10-year workmanship warranties. In addition, Sunnova solar systems are covered by the Sunnova Protect™ 25-year service guarantee.1 “As we continue to see rising demand for residential solar, we often find potential customers who want to go solar, but the age or condition of their roof prohibits us from being able to install solar without the replacement of their roof. This unique offering is focused squarely on addressing this issue—enabling more homeowners to choose a clean and affordable energy system with the convenience of a bundled roof and solar service from a trusted provider,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova Energy International. “This product will help address a real gap in the marketplace and will further increase our industry-leading growth rate.” “Launching this product provides another way for our dealers to offer a holistic energy experience for our customers,” said John Santo Salvo, Executive Vice President, Channel Operations and Chief Procurement Officer at Sunnova. “This is another link in our value chain that enables our dealers to source solar, storage, service and now roofing from a single, national service provider.”

ABOUT SUNNOVA®

Houston-based Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and battery storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova is the source for clean, affordable, and reliable energy, with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™. For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

1 Conditions and limitations apply. Refer to Warranty Agreement (included with Home Improvement Agreement) and the roof manufacturer’s warranty provided by Sunnova dealer for details.

