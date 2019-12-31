|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:17 | 28.10.2020
Sunnova Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results, Reaffirms 2020 Guidance, and Initiates 2021 Guidance
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“We continue to demonstrate the benefits of our flexible business model and conservative capitalization strategy with our strong third quarter results,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “This success is driven by our ability to continue executing and generating high customer growth at attractive customer net margins despite a unique set of macro challenges experienced during 2020.
“We believe we are well-positioned to continue increasing our single customer net margins by further scaling our sales overhead by increasing our nominal per quarter customer growth. Our growth is fueled by the increasing number of dealers and sub-dealers we are partnering with, the growth in the number of services sold to existing customers, and the expansion of services sold to newly acquired customers. All of this growth, plus continued decreases in our cost of capital, will lead to incremental per customer contracted values, which will in turn provide further increases to long term recurring operating cash flows.”
Mr. Berger added, “As weather driven instability of regional power grids becomes increasingly intolerable for consumers and the integration of new technologies behind the meter grows, energy service providers like Sunnova will become even more attractive to homeowners. Driven by these rapid changes in technology, and a growing consumer appetite for cleaner, more reliable, and less expensive energy, Sunnova is well positioned to become the leading wireless power provider that consumers choose to power their energy independence.”
Total operating expense, net increased to $48.5 million, or by $6.0 million, in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the number of customers served and greater depreciation expense.
Total operating expense, net increased to $140.6 million, or by $29.5 million, in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the number of customers served, greater depreciation expense, and higher period-over-period general and administrative expenses due to the hiring of personnel to support growth.
Adjusted Operating Expense increased to $24.8 million, or by $4.0 million, in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the number of customers served.
Adjusted Operating Expense increased to $73.2 million, or by $12.8 million, in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the number of customers served and higher period-over-period general and administrative expenses due to the hiring of personnel to support growth.
Sunnova incurred a net loss of $73.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a net loss of $34.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This larger net loss was primarily the result of a loss on the extinguishment of debt from the select conversion of convertible notes for common stock in the third quarter of 2020.
Sunnova incurred a net loss of $179.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a net loss of $119.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This larger net loss was primarily the result of a loss on the extinguishment of debt from the select conversion of convertible notes for common stock in the third quarter of 2020 and higher net interest expense.
Adjusted EBITDA was $25.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $9.5 million. Customer principal (net of amounts recorded in revenue) and interest payments received from solar loans increased to $9.2 million and $5.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, or by $4.9 million and $2.8 million, respectively, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $49.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $37.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $12.1 million. Customer principal (net of amounts recorded in revenue) and interest payments received from solar loans increased to $23.1 million and $16.9 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, or by $10.1 million and $8.7 million, respectively, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. These overall increases were primarily driven by customer growth increasing at a faster rate than expenses.
Net cash used in operating activities was relatively unchanged at $18.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $18.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Net cash used in operating activities was $101.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $74.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in purchases of inventory and prepaid inventory with net outflows of $22.1 million in 2020 compared to $8.2 million in 2019 and an increase in realized loss on interest rate swaps of $26.0 million due to the termination of certain debt facilities in 2020, offset by decreased payments to dealers for exclusivity and other bonus arrangements with net outflows of $24.4 million in 2020 compared to $31.7 million in 2019.
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow was $1.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $(2.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow was $0.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $(12.9) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. These increases were primarily the result of customer growth increasing at a faster rate than cash expenditures.
Customer additions of 28,000 – 30,000;
Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million – $62 million;
Customer principal payments received from solar loans, net of amounts recorded in revenue of $32 million – $36 million;
Customer interest payments received from solar loans of $17 million – $21 million;
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow of $10 million – $20 million; and
Recurring Operating Cash Flow of $(20) million – $(5) million.
Customer additions of 42,000 – 48,000;
Adjusted EBITDA of $77 million – $83 million;
Customer principal payments received from solar loans, net of amounts recorded in revenue of $57 million – $63 million;
Customer interest payments received from solar loans of $28 million – $34 million;
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow of $20 million – $30 million; and
Recurring Operating Cash Flow of $(15) million – $5 million.
After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367, or for international callers, 416-621-4642. The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 9279307. The replay will be available until November 11, 2020.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at www.sunnova.com.
Current assets:
Cash
$
84,635
$
83,485
Accounts receivable—trade, net
11,799
10,672
Accounts receivable—other
13,354
6,147
Other current assets, net of allowance of $591 and $112 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
199,637
174,016
Total current assets
309,425
274,320
Property and equipment, net
2,172,727
1,745,060
Customer notes receivable, net of allowance of $14,177 and $979 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
428,586
297,975
Other assets
243,548
169,712
Total assets (1)
$
3,154,286
$
2,487,067
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
29,288
$
36,190
Accrued expenses
27,944
39,544
Current portion of long-term debt
109,729
97,464
Other current liabilities
18,572
21,804
Total current liabilities
185,533
195,002
Long-term debt, net
1,795,039
1,346,419
Other long-term liabilities
162,395
127,406
Total liabilities (1)
2,142,967
1,668,827
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
135,847
127,129
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, 91,125,076 and 83,980,885 shares issued as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, at $0.0001 par value
9
8
Additional paid-in capital—common stock
1,198,680
1,007,751
Accumulated deficit
(476,095
)
(361,824
)
Total stockholders’ equity
722,594
645,935
Noncontrolling interests
152,878
45,176
Total equity
875,472
691,111
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
$
3,154,286
$
2,487,067
(1) The consolidated assets as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 include $1,254,660 and $790,211, respectively, of assets of variable interest entities (“VIEs”) that can only be used to settle obligations of the VIEs. These assets include cash of $12,396 and $7,347 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; accounts receivable—trade, net of $2,719 and $1,460 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; accounts receivable—other of $903 and $4 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; other current assets of $131,242 and $47,606 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; property and equipment, net of $1,094,801 and $726,415 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; and other assets of $12,599 and $7,379 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The consolidated liabilities as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 include $20,227 and $13,440, respectively, of liabilities of VIEs whose creditors have no recourse to Sunnova Energy International Inc. These liabilities include accounts payable of $2,133 and $1,926 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; accrued expenses of $603 and $35 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; other current liabilities of $277 and $612 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; and other long-term liabilities of $17,214 and $10,867 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
$
50,177
$
36,615
$
122,796
$
97,942
Operating expense:
Cost of revenue—depreciation
15,113
10,942
42,120
30,820
Cost of revenue—other
1,403
1,186
5,315
2,914
Operations and maintenance
3,469
1,925
8,614
6,468
General and administrative
28,549
28,509
84,575
70,984
Other operating income
(6
)
(49
)
(28
)
(129
)
Total operating expense, net
48,528
42,513
140,596
111,057
Operating income (loss)
1,649
(5,898
)
(17,800
)
(13,115
)
Interest expense, net
29,954
30,884
127,804
99,855
Interest expense, net—affiliates
—
701
—
4,098
Interest income
(5,999
)
(3,407
)
(17,299
)
(8,868
)
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, net
50,721
—
50,721
—
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, net—affiliates
—
—
—
10,645
Other (income) expense
91
293
(175
)
827
Loss before income tax
(73,118
)
(34,369
)
(178,851
)
(119,672
)
Income tax expense
176
—
176
—
Net loss
(73,294
)
(34,369
)
(179,027
)
(119,672
)
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests
(9,113
)
3,221
(18,513
)
7,170
Net loss attributable to stockholders
(64,181
)
(37,590
)
(160,514
)
(126,842
)
Dividends earned on Series A convertible preferred stock
—
—
—
(19,271
)
Dividends earned on Series C convertible preferred stock
—
—
—
(5,454
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted
$
(64,181
)
$
(37,590
)
$
(160,514
)
$
(151,567
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted
$
(0.73
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(1.88
)
$
(5.77
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted
87,768,712
60,890,129
85,276,841
26,245,493
Net loss
$
(179,027
)
$
(119,672
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
47,811
34,987
Impairment and loss on disposals, net
1,768
1,236
Amortization of deferred financing costs
6,781
8,795
Amortization of debt discount
12,205
2,027
Non-cash effect of equity-based compensation plans
8,389
6,974
Non-cash payment-in-kind interest on loan
780
—
Non-cash payment-in-kind interest on loan—affiliates
—
2,716
Unrealized loss on derivatives
2,755
30,262
Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value option instruments
(165
)
97
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, net
50,721
—
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, net—affiliates
—
10,645
Other non-cash items
10,566
4,637
Changes in components of operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,785
)
(8,006
)
Other current assets
(10,688
)
(11,753
)
Other assets
(32,541
)
(37,787
)
Accounts payable
(3,274
)
5,156
Accrued expenses
(8,566
)
(2,455
)
Other current liabilities
(2,781
)
75
Long-term debt—paid-in-kind—affiliates
—
(719
)
Other long-term liabilities
(3,745
)
(1,753
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(101,796
)
(74,538
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(439,855
)
(299,199
)
Payments for investments and customer notes receivable
(180,725
)
(104,391
)
Proceeds from customer notes receivable
25,028
14,072
State utility rebates and tax credits
327
401
Other, net
950
(584
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(594,275
)
(389,701
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,182,912
588,153
Payments of long-term debt
(667,670
)
(318,855
)
Proceeds of long-term debt from affiliates
—
15,000
Payments of long-term debt to affiliates
—
(56,236
)
Payments on notes payable
(3,017
)
(2,177
)
Payments of deferred financing costs
(18,317
)
(10,435
)
Payments of debt discounts
(3,132
)
(1,084
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
4,269
164,695
Proceeds from equity component of debt instrument, net
73,657
—
Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net
—
(2,510
)
Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests
197,360
119,372
Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests
(4,484
)
(6,289
)
Payments of costs related to redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests
(4,108
)
(3,155
)
Other, net
(1
)
(15
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
757,469
486,464
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
61,398
22,225
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
150,291
87,046
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
211,689
109,271
Restricted cash included in other current assets
(54,096
)
(16,688
)
Restricted cash included in other assets
(72,958
)
(41,557
)
Cash at end of period
$
84,635
$
51,026
Net loss
$
(73,294
)
$
(34,369
)
$
(179,027
)
$
(119,672
)
Interest expense, net
29,954
30,884
127,804
99,855
Interest expense, net—affiliates
—
701
—
4,098
Interest income
(5,999
)
(3,407
)
(17,299
)
(8,868
)
Income tax expense
176
—
176
—
Depreciation expense
16,997
12,348
47,811
34,987
Amortization expense
8
8
24
20
EBITDA
(32,158
)
6,165
(20,511
)
10,420
Non-cash compensation expense (1)
2,345
5,980
8,389
8,251
ARO accretion expense
564
349
1,577
989
Financing deal costs
1,819
60
3,506
1,028
Natural disaster losses and related charges, net
—
54
31
54
IPO costs
—
1,758
—
3,804
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, net
50,721
—
50,721
—
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, net—affiliates
—
—
—
10,645
Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value option instruments
91
(437
)
(165
)
97
Realized loss on fair value option instruments
—
730
—
730
Amortization of payments to dealers for exclusivity and other bonus arrangements
488
241
1,235
255
Legal settlements
—
967
—
1,260
Provision for current expected credit losses
1,544
—
4,824
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
25,414
$
15,867
$
49,607
$
37,533
(1)
Amount includes non-cash effect of equity-based compensation plans of $2.3 million and $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $8.4 million and $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and partial forgiveness of a loan to an executive officer used to purchase our capital stock of $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
$
5,939
$
3,136
$
16,879
$
8,156
Principal proceeds from customer notes receivable, net of related revenue
$
9,185
$
4,333
$
23,104
$
12,986
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(18,868
)
$
(18,844
)
$
(101,796
)
$
(74,538
)
Principal proceeds from customer notes receivable
9,938
4,736
25,028
14,072
Financed insurance payments
(566
)
(1,929
)
(3,017
)
(2,177
)
Derivative breakage fees from financing structure changes
—
—
36,894
12,080
Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests
(1,884
)
(1,146
)
(4,484
)
(6,289
)
Payments to dealers for exclusivity and other bonus arrangements
7,660
9,733
24,391
31,733
Net inventory and prepaid inventory purchases
4,063
1,036
22,065
8,183
Payments of non-capitalized costs related to IPO
—
4,060
—
4,060
Payments of non-capitalized costs related to equity offerings
1,420
—
1,420
—
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow
$
1,763
$
(2,354
)
$
501
$
(12,876
)
Total operating expense, net
$
48,528
$
42,513
$
140,596
$
111,057
Depreciation expense
(16,997
)
(12,348
)
(47,811
)
(34,987
)
Amortization expense
(8
)
(8
)
(24
)
(20
)
Non-cash compensation expense
(2,345
)
(5,980
)
(8,389
)
(8,251
)
ARO accretion expense
(564
)
(349
)
(1,577
)
(989
)
Financing deal costs
(1,819
)
(60
)
(3,506
)
(1,028
)
Natural disaster losses and related charges, net
—
(54
)
(31
)
(54
)
IPO costs
—
(1,758
)
—
(3,804
)
Amortization of payments to dealers for exclusivity and other bonus arrangements
(488
)
(241
)
(1,235
)
(255
)
Legal settlements
—
(967
)
—
(1,260
)
Provision for current expected credit losses
(1,544
)
—
(4,824
)
—
Adjusted Operating Expense
$
24,763
$
20,748
$
73,199
$
60,409
Adjusted Operating Expense per weighted average customer
$
261
$
295
$
827
$
914
98,600
78,600
80,200
61,500
75,200
58,300
Weighted average number of customers with loan agreements
14,800
8,900
13,300
7,800
Weighted average number of customers
95,000
70,400
88,500
66,100
$
2,424
$
1,879
Estimated gross contracted customer value per customer
$
24,578
$
23,906
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer