7:00 | 31.05.2020

Suntech Awarded a Third Year Top Performer in DNV·GL/PVEL 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

WUXI, China, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On May 28, 2020, the ‘Top Performer of DNV·GL/PVEL 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ webinar, jointly hosted by DNVL GL and PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), was successfully held. At this show, Suntech mono PERC half-cell modules were granted the title of “Top Performer”. The scoring standard of 2020 was very strict, for instance, the module is placed in an environmental chamber with temperature ranging between -40°C and 85°C with maximum power current applied, and is subject to 600 cycles. The test also simulates the case of extreme temperature variation that happens during the operation. Passing the test means the module can handle temperature cycles with performance intact. In addition, PID procedure is provided. With the module in an environmental chamber, voltage bias equal to the maximum system voltage rating of the module (-1000 V or -1500 V) is applied under 85°C and 85% relative humidity for cycles of 96 hours. These temperature, moisture, and voltage bias conditions can evaluate the degradation of the module. On account of high reliability, Suntech mono PERC modules’ degradation less than 2%, and were listed as Top Performer. “This is the third time that Suntech is included in the top performer list over the past 3 years since Suntech won the honor in 2018. It’s not only a high affirmation of Suntech reliability, but also the greatest recognition of Suntech quality,” said Mr. Vincent Cao, Vice President of Suntech. The outstanding performance of the mono PERC half-cell module is a result of Suntech strict management of raw materials, advanced production technology, and commitment to quality control that each module must go through 52 inspection steps. Industry-leading EL testing equipment has been adopted for two rounds of 100% full EL inspection for each module, thus guaranteeing each module is reliable in quality, conversion efficiency, and durable in service to the maximum extent via the most stringent quality inspection. It is such rigor control of quality that makes Suntech confident enough to promise for 12-year quality warranty and 25-year linear performance warranty, or even 30-year linear performance warranty for bifacial modules, which leads the industry. Suntech CONTACT: Truman, +86-135-8509-7646