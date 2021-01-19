|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:40 | 20.01.2021
Superior Energy Announces Bankruptcy Court Confirmation of Its Plan of Reorganization; $1.3 Billion in Debt to Be Converted Into Equity
Superior Energy Services (OTCQX: SPNX) (“Superior” or the “Company”) announced today that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed its Plan of Reorganization, whereby the Company’s $1.3 billion in debt would be converted into equity and the company would emerge debt-free.
“This confirmation order marks a key milestone in the Company’s reorganization process, and we look forward to emerging in the near future with a strengthened capital structure and greatly improved ability to compete,” said David Dunlap, President and CEO of Superior. “We are pleased with the results of this hearing, and we thank our employees, customers, lenders and suppliers for helping us to achieve this very favorable outcome.”
Ducera Partners LLC and Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C. are acting as financial advisors for the Company, Latham & Watkins LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP are acting as legal counsel, and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor. Evercore L.L.C. is acting as financial advisor for the ad hoc group of noteholders with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Porter Hedges LLP serving as legal counsel. FTI Consulting, Inc. is acting as financial advisor for the agent for the Company’s secured asset-based revolving credit facility with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acting as legal counsel.
These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Superior’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and those set forth from time to time in Superior’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Superior expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer