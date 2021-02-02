|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 03.02.2021
Superior Energy Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring and Emerges From Chapter 11
Superior Energy Services (“Superior” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11, implementing the Plan of Reorganization that was confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division on January 19, 2021. The Company emerges with a strengthened capital structure that eliminated more than $1.30 billion of existing debt.
“Today’s milestone represents a tremendous accomplishment for Superior. The Company has emerged from bankruptcy in less than two months, free of debt and with a greatly strengthened balance sheet and financial ability to compete,” said David Dunlap, President and CEO of Superior. “Our hat goes off to the many people who helped us to get to this point, including employees, customers, lenders, noteholders and suppliers, and I look forward with great confidence to the many future opportunities that lie ahead.”
Given strong operational performance in recent months, Superior emerges with total cash at emergence of approximately $242 million. The Company’s liquidity position is further supported by a $120 million asset-backed secured credit facility. Superior intends to file its first periodic report with the Securities and Exchange Commission in late March 2021.
Ducera Partners LLC and Johnson Rice & Company LLC are acting as financial advisors for the Company, Latham & Watkins LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP are acting as legal counsel, and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor. Evercore Group L.L.C. is acting as financial advisor for the ad hoc group of noteholders with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Porter Hedges LLP serving as legal counsel. FTI Consulting, Inc. is acting as financial advisor for the agent for the Company’s secured asset-based revolving credit facility with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acting as legal counsel.
These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Superior’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and those set forth from time to time in Superior’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Superior expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
