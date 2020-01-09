23:00 | 09.01.2020

Superior Plus Announces Acquisition of Western Propane Service

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) (TSX:SPB) is pleased to announce it has acquired a Southern California retail propane distribution company, operating under the tradename, Western Propane Service (“Western”). Founded in 1988, Western is an established independent retail propane distributor serving approximately 6,000 retail and commercial customers in Southern California. “The acquisition of Western is Superior’s first tuck-in acquisition in 2020 and second retail propane acquisition in California. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to growing our retail footprint in California, which is the largest retail propane market in the U.S.,” said Luc Desjardins, Superior’s President and CEO.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the production and sale of specialty chemicals. For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com.

