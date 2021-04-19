23:00 | 21.12.2021



Superior Plus Completes Acquisition of Hopkins Propane and Acquires a North Carolina Propane Distributor



Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) (TSX:SPB) announced today it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the assets of a retail propane distribution company operating under the tradename “Hopkins Propane” (“Hopkins”).

Superior also announced today it has acquired the assets of Mountain Energy Gas (“Mountain Energy”), a small distributor based in Waynesville, North Carolina in a separate transaction.

“I am excited to welcome the employees and customers of Hopkins and Mountain Energy to the Superior family,” said Luc Desjardins, Superior’s President and CEO. “We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the Michigan and North Carolina retail propane markets and growing our business in these attractive markets.”

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: investor-relations@superiorplus.com, Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

