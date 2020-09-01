ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:03 | 01.09.2020
Superior Plus Completes Acquisition of Rymes Propane and Oil

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) (TSX:SPB) announced today it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the assets of a retail propane and heating oil distribution company operating under the tradename Rymes Propane and Oil (“Rymes”). The amount of the purchase price due on closing was paid with cash from Superior’s credit facility.

“I am excited to welcome the Rymes employees and customers to the Superior Plus Propane family,” said Andy Peyton, President of Superior’s U.S. propane distribution business. “We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the New Hampshire and New England propane markets and growing our business in these attractive markets in the Northeast U.S.”

This acquisition includes all Rymes operations except its business and related assets on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
About the Corporation
Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and Specialty Chemicals includes the production and distribution of specialty chemicals products.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: investor-relations@superiorplus.com, Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).
