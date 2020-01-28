11:00 | 28.01.2020



Supporting Smallholders Collection, 2020: Reviews of the Latest Research in Crop Science – ResearchAndMarkets.com



The “Supporting Smallholders Collection” book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This is a new thematic database of chapters bring you comprehensive reviews of the latest research in crop science as ‘bite sized’ pieces of content and will enable you to efficiently access what’s really going on in your specialist subject. This collection includes 36 chapters that review research on understanding and better supporting smallholder crop and livestock farmers in developing countries, including ways of supporting smallholders in particular regions.

