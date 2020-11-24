12:42 | 24.11.2020

Suqia UAE Opens Registration for 3rd Cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award and Adds a New Category

The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has opened registration for the 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. The award, with total prizes worth USD 1 million, aims to find sustainable and innovative solutions for water scarcity. Suqia has upscaled the award to include new technologies to produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate and purify water using renewable energy.

Suqia has added the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award to the three existing categories: Innovative Projects Award, Innovative Individual Award, and Innovative Research and Development Award. This encourages a larger number of research institutions and individuals to participate in the Award. The Innovative Crisis Solutions Award is worth USD 20,000 and is allocated for small enterprises, research institutions and NGOs to innovate projects that can be deployed in emergencies. The project has to prove that it can aid at least 1,000 people in need of fresh water during the initial and critical phases of humanitarian assistance. In this category, the applicant need not demonstrate the use of renewable energy, but it is preferable. HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Suqia UAE, said that upscaling the award and adding a new category, supports Suqia’s commitment to the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This is to provide drinking water for people in need, especially the afflicted and underprivileged around the world; regardless of religion, ethnicity, culture, or nationality. The first and second cycles of the award witnessed a large turnout from international research centres, individuals, and innovators. The Award supports Suqia UAE’s efforts, which, over the past five years, has helped over 13 million individuals in 36 countries through 1,000 sustainable water projects. Registration in the Award is open until April 2021 on https://www.suqia.ae/en/awards

