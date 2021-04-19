12:00 | 13.12.2021

Svante Partners With Kiewit to Develop Industrial-scale Carbon Capture Projects in North America

Svante and Kiewit Energy Group Inc. have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic alliance to pursue industrial carbon capture projects under development by industrial carbon emitter clients in the U.S. and Canada including cement, SMR hydrogen, refineries, chemicals, steel, ammonia and pulp & paper facilities. The KSI Alliance will work as a highly collaborative, integrated team to offer clients a “one-stop-shop” common business development and construction approach from pre-construction services phase to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project delivery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005344/en/Svante partners with Kiewit to develop industrial-scale carbon capture projects in North America (Graphic: Business Wire)

The carbon capture projects will employ Svante’s solid sorbent technology to capture carbon dioxides directly from industrial post-combustion diluted flue gases as a non-intrusive “end-of-the-pipe’’ solution to produce pipeline-grade pure CO2 for safe storage. “We are very proud to become the engineering and construction partner of Svante for the deployment of this novel technology, which allows us to leverage our expertise in building carbon capture plants”, said David Claggett, senior vice president, Kiewit Energy Group Inc. “New technologies have the greatest probability of success when deployed with an integrated project delivery approach by organizations skilled at driving cost and schedule certainty.” “Kiewit is a market leader in North America for CCS deployment, having more than 5,500 tons/day of installed capacity to date with further 60,000 tons/day of FEED studies currently underway. Kiewit and Svante are ready and capable of taking the next phase of plant capacity scale-up on the path to decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries such as cement and blue hydrogen” said Claude Letourneau, President and CEO of Svante. Through this collaboration, both companies intend to address the critical need of lowering the capital cost of the capture of the carbon dioxide emitted from industrial facilities in order to achieve the world’s net-zero carbon goals required to stabilize the climate. Leaders from industry, financial sectors and government agree on the enormity of the challenge and the critical need to deploy more than 2,000 carbon capture and carbon removal plants by 2040. This is equivalent of putting about two world-class plants into operation each week over the next 20 years.

About Svante

Svante offers companies in emissions-intensive industries a viable way to capture large-scale CO2 emissions from existing infrastructure, either for safe storage or to be used for further industrial use in a closed loop. With the ability to capture CO2 directly from industrial sources at less than half the capital cost of existing solutions, Svante makes industrial-scale carbon capture a reality. Svante’s technology is currently being deployed in the field at pilot plant-scale by industry leaders in the energy and cement manufacturing sectors. The CO2MENT Pilot Plant Project – a partnership between Lafarge (Holcim) and TotalEnergies – is operating a 1 tonne per day (TPD) plant in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada that will re-inject captured CO2 into concrete, while the construction and commissioning of a 30 TPD demonstration plant was completed in 2019 at an industrial facility in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, Canada. A 25 TPD demonstration plant is currently under design and construction at Chevron U.S.A. located near Bakersfield, California. In addition, several feasibility studies for commercial scale carbon capture projects ranging from 500 to 4,500 TPD are underway in North America and Europe. Svante has partnered with Kiewit to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for two US DOE funded carbon capture projects. On September 1, 2020, the United States Department of Energy’s National Energy Laboratory Technology (DOE-NETL) awarded $1,500,000 in federal funding for cost-shared development to support the initial engineering analysis and advancement of the LH CO2MENT Colorado first-of-a-kind commercial project of up to 1.5 million tonnes per year of CO2; and $13,000,000 in federal funding for the cost-shared development to support the design, construction and operation of a second-of-a-kind engineering-scale carbon capture plant at Chevron’s Kern River oil field in the San Joaquin Valley, California. Svante has attracted more than USD$195 million in investment since it was founded in 2007 including the recent CDN$25 million investment from the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund. Svante is building scalable supply chain for active capture materials to address a broad carbon capture and removal solutions offering at Gigaton scale. Svante’s Board of Directors includes Nobel Laureate and former Secretary of Energy, Steven Chu, and Chairman Steven Berkenfeld, former Head of Industrial & Cleantech Practice at Barclays Capital. To learn more about Svante’s technology, click here or visit Svante’s website www.svanteinc.com, LinkedIn or Twitter (@svantesolutions).

About Kiewit

Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including transportation; oil, gas and chemical; power; building; water/wastewater; industrial; and mining. Kiewit had 2020 revenues of $12.5 billion and employs 27,000 staff and craft employees. For more information on Kiewit’s projects and carbon capture capabilities, click here or visit our website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005344/en/