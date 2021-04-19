|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 13.12.2021
Svante Partners With Kiewit to Develop Industrial-scale Carbon Capture Projects in North America
Svante and Kiewit Energy Group Inc. have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic alliance to pursue industrial carbon capture projects under development by industrial carbon emitter clients in the U.S. and Canada including cement, SMR hydrogen, refineries, chemicals, steel, ammonia and pulp & paper facilities. The KSI Alliance will work as a highly collaborative, integrated team to offer clients a “one-stop-shop” common business development and construction approach from pre-construction services phase to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project delivery.
“We are very proud to become the engineering and construction partner of Svante for the deployment of this novel technology, which allows us to leverage our expertise in building carbon capture plants”, said David Claggett, senior vice president, Kiewit Energy Group Inc. “New technologies have the greatest probability of success when deployed with an integrated project delivery approach by organizations skilled at driving cost and schedule certainty.”
“Kiewit is a market leader in North America for CCS deployment, having more than 5,500 tons/day of installed capacity to date with further 60,000 tons/day of FEED studies currently underway. Kiewit and Svante are ready and capable of taking the next phase of plant capacity scale-up on the path to decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries such as cement and blue hydrogen” said Claude Letourneau, President and CEO of Svante.
Through this collaboration, both companies intend to address the critical need of lowering the capital cost of the capture of the carbon dioxide emitted from industrial facilities in order to achieve the world’s net-zero carbon goals required to stabilize the climate. Leaders from industry, financial sectors and government agree on the enormity of the challenge and the critical need to deploy more than 2,000 carbon capture and carbon removal plants by 2040. This is equivalent of putting about two world-class plants into operation each week over the next 20 years.
Svante has partnered with Kiewit to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for two US DOE funded carbon capture projects. On September 1, 2020, the United States Department of Energy’s National Energy Laboratory Technology (DOE-NETL) awarded $1,500,000 in federal funding for cost-shared development to support the initial engineering analysis and advancement of the LH CO2MENT Colorado first-of-a-kind commercial project of up to 1.5 million tonnes per year of CO2; and $13,000,000 in federal funding for the cost-shared development to support the design, construction and operation of a second-of-a-kind engineering-scale carbon capture plant at Chevron’s Kern River oil field in the San Joaquin Valley, California.
Svante has attracted more than USD$195 million in investment since it was founded in 2007 including the recent CDN$25 million investment from the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund. Svante is building scalable supply chain for active capture materials to address a broad carbon capture and removal solutions offering at Gigaton scale. Svante’s Board of Directors includes Nobel Laureate and former Secretary of Energy, Steven Chu, and Chairman Steven Berkenfeld, former Head of Industrial & Cleantech Practice at Barclays Capital. To learn more about Svante’s technology, click here or visit Svante’s website www.svanteinc.com, LinkedIn or Twitter (@svantesolutions).
