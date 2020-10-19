|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:46 | 20.10.2020
Sweetwater Royalties Completes Land Grant Acquisition
Sweetwater Royalties LLC (“Sweetwater Royalties”) today announced the completion of the acquisition of the Wyoming, Colorado and Utah Land Grant assets (the “Land Grant”) from Occidental Petroleum Corporation (“Occidental”). Sweetwater Royalties is a base metals and industrial minerals royalty company owned by Orion Mine Finance (“Orion”). Sweetwater Royalties holds more than four million mineral acres and one million fee surface acres in Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. The Land Grant assets date to the Pacific Railroad Act of 1862 and provide immediate cash flow and value through a diverse array of natural resources, primarily trona.
“Sweetwater is immediately positioned to create opportunity and grow our business as a result of an outstanding asset base and strong partners across the Land Grant,” commented W. John DeCooman, President and CEO. “We are also thankful for the hard work and efforts demonstrated by Orion and Occidental to complete the sale transaction which enables Sweetwater to begin an exciting journey of exploring new business opportunities and strengthening long-standing relationships to create value.”
“We are very pleased to have supported Sweetwater in closing this acquisition. Going forward Orion’s role is to closely support Sweetwater in continuing the existing and successful partnerships with operators, while also working with other individuals and businesses who have an interest in doing further exploration work on the Land Grant.” Said Jon Lamb, Portfolio Manager at Orion. “We look forward to Sweetwater’s success both in Wyoming and beyond.”
For more information visit www.orionresourcepartners.com.
