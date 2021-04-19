10:13 | 05.01.2022

Switzerland Power Market Outlook Report 2021: Hydropower will Continue to Lead Annual Generation in Switzerland til 2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Switzerland Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report discusses the power market structure of Switzerland and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.

Scope

Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector. Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030 Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology Data on leading active and upcoming power plants Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports Policy and regulatory framework governing the market Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:1. Executive Summary

1.1 Hydropower will continue to lead annual generation in Switzerland till 2030 1.2 Solar PV to lead renewable power market in Switzerland till 2030

2. Introduction

2.1 Switzerland Power Market 2.2 The Publisher Report Guidance

3. Switzerland Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary 3.2 Macroeconomic Factors 3.3 Supply Security 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Challenges 3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Switzerland Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure 4.2 Key Market Players 4.3 Financial Deals Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020 Deals by Type, 2020 4.4 Switzerland Power Market, Demand Structure Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Switzerland Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Thermal Power Policy 5.2 Electricity Supply Act (ESA) 5.3 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement 5.4 Energy Strategy 2050 Measures for increasing energy efficiency Measures for the development of renewable energies Changes in the law on nuclear energy Measures with respect to electricity grids Further measures 5.5 Hydrogen Energy 5.6 Solar Power at Mountain Level Elevations 5.7 Action Plan for a Coordinated Swiss Energy Research 5.8 Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariffs Wind Energy Solar Geothermal Energy Hydropower Biomass Biogas 5.9 Compensation obligation for fuel importers 5.10 Cleantech Fund 5.11 Mineral Oil Tax Exemption for Biofuels 5.12 Tenders for efficient use of electricity – ProKilowatt 5.13 Energy Research Program 5.14 SWiss Energy research for the Energy Transition (SWEET) 5.15 Risk Guarantee Scheme for Geothermal Power Projects

6. Switzerland Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2020 6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030 6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030 6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030 6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030 6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Switzerland Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network 7.2 Distribution Network 7.3 Electricity Import and Export 7.4 Grid Interconnection 7.5 Electricity Trading

8. Switzerland Power Market, Major Generating Companies

Axpo Holding AG Alpiq Holding AG BKW AG For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o9tbo

