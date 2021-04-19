|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
10:13 | 05.01.2022
Switzerland Power Market Outlook Report 2021: Hydropower will Continue to Lead Annual Generation in Switzerland til 2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Switzerland Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report discusses the power market structure of Switzerland and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030.
Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.
The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030
Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology
Data on leading active and upcoming power plants
Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports
Policy and regulatory framework governing the market
Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis
1.2 Solar PV to lead renewable power market in Switzerland till 2030
2.2 The Publisher Report Guidance
3.2 Macroeconomic Factors
3.3 Supply Security
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Challenges
3.6 Impact of COVID-19
4.2 Key Market Players
4.3 Financial Deals
Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020
Deals by Type, 2020
4.4 Switzerland Power Market, Demand Structure
Power Consumption by Sector, 2020
5.2 Electricity Supply Act (ESA)
5.3 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement
5.4 Energy Strategy 2050
Measures for increasing energy efficiency
Measures for the development of renewable energies
Changes in the law on nuclear energy
Measures with respect to electricity grids
Further measures
5.5 Hydrogen Energy
5.6 Solar Power at Mountain Level Elevations
5.7 Action Plan for a Coordinated Swiss Energy Research
5.8 Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariffs
Wind Energy
Solar
Geothermal Energy
Hydropower
Biomass
Biogas
5.9 Compensation obligation for fuel importers
5.10 Cleantech Fund
5.11 Mineral Oil Tax Exemption for Biofuels
5.12 Tenders for efficient use of electricity – ProKilowatt
5.13 Energy Research Program
5.14 SWiss Energy research for the Energy Transition (SWEET)
5.15 Risk Guarantee Scheme for Geothermal Power Projects
6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030
7.2 Distribution Network
7.3 Electricity Import and Export
7.4 Grid Interconnection
7.5 Electricity Trading
Alpiq Holding AG
BKW AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o9tbo
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer