22:25 | 10.02.2020

SYLVANIA Natural Series with TruWave Technology to Deliver Best Alternative to Natural Light

In the heart of the fashionable Garment District in New York City, LEDVANCE LLC, the makers of SYLVANIA general lighting, announced today its new SYLVANIA Natural™ Series of LED lighting products with innovative TruWave Technology™. This LED portfolio offers the best alternative to natural light by mimicking the natural light spectrum to deliver Natural Light for Natural Living™. In addition to supporting an improved sleep/wake cycle, this robust industry-first LED portfolio delivers superior dimming and less intense blue light for reduced eye strain. It also helps you see realistic vivid colors and enhance your color experience with high CRI and exceptional color contrast. Starting with clear filament and frosted 40W, 60W, 75W and 100W equivalent A19 LED light bulbs in March, the SYLVANIA Natural Series will include lighting products for virtually every part of a home or business, including A15s, B10s, BR30s, Edison ST19s, R20/BR40s, PARs, Globes, Tubes, Panels and RT Downlights.

“LEDVANCE stands for advancing light, and today’s announcement is another example of how we are delivering on that promise for our consumer and commercial customers,” said Lawrence Lin, global CEO and managing director of the U.S. and Canada region, LEDVANCE. “By delivering Natural Light for Natural Living with our new SYLVANIA Natural Series with TruWave Technology, we are adding value for our customers who want superior illumination at affordable price points. I am very proud of all of our employees in the US and around the globe who helped make this industry innovation a reality.” The makers of SYLVANIA general lighting showcased the new LED portfolio at its “Find Your Tru Light” runway event in New York City today, which was kicked off by Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, co-founder of Run-DMC, performing the famous hit “Walk This Way.” A diverse group of panelists from the fashion, entertainment and non-profit industries walked the “TruWave Runway” and shared their stories of finding their Tru Light and the importance of staying Tru to you and the things you do. This is part of the company’s “Tru Moments” ad campaign launching soon that encourages consumers to “Find Your Tru Light” and highlights how the new SYLVANIA Natural Series helps consumers live their Tru Moments every day and night under the best alternative to Natural Light.

Natural Light for Natural Living

There is no life without Natural Light. It makes us feel warm, safe, relaxed, content, happy & energized. Natural Light gives us life. Life needs Natural Light after the sun goes down. Life needs Natural Light to combat feelings of sadness during dark winter months. Life needs Natural Light to help nighttime workers do their best. After the sun goes down, people want to feel the benefits of Natural Light. “Natural Living is about enjoying what nature offers, in our homes with friends and families and where we work, throughout our days and our nights. Natural Light for Natural Living brings the positive feelings of happiness, relaxation, warmth and safety from Nature into your home and business for you and your friends, families and co-workers to enjoy. What if the light you use in your home and business could positively influence your health and well-being like Natural Light does? Now it can, thanks to SYLVANIA Natural Series with TruWave Technology,” said Wolfgang Mailaender, head of marketing for US and Canada, LEDVANCE LLC. “Family dinners, relaxing with a good book, kids learning in schools, workers earning a living each day – our SYLVANIA lighting products have been illuminating special and everyday moments for over 110 years. We feel part of the family and are proud customers trust us to bring SYLVANIA lights into their homes and businesses,” said Mailaender. “Our new Natural Series gives the SYLVANIA product brand a new purpose for better human lighting starting with better well-being and leading into full Human Centric Light as we advance light at LEDVANCE.” “Clean, natural light is good for your eyes and your well-being. It creates a natural, vivid atmosphere in your home and business,” said Karsten Fetten, head of product management, LEDVANCE LLC. “Under the trusted SYLVANIA product brand, our new Natural Series delivers those benefits when the sun goes down, offers reliable quality, and saves consumers and businesses energy and money.” SYLVANIA Natural Series A19 LED light bulbs will be available on Amazon in early March, with additional products available online and nationwide in major retailers and through electrical distributors in the Spring and Summer. LEDVANCE will be showcasing to the commercial market its SYLVANIA Natural Series at LIGHTFAIR® International which is taking place in May 2020 in Las Vegas. The portfolio is ideal for a wide variety of vertical applications like classrooms, retail locations, and residential and office buildings. It also helps contractors and distributors differentiate themselves with superior LED products that deliver clean, natural light under the trusted SYLVANIA product brand. For the latest on lighting innovations for your home and business, follow the makers of SYLVANIA General Lighting on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and be a part of the conversation of sharing what your Tru Light is via #FindYourLight. The company is also launching its Pinterest page today which can found by searching “SYLVANIA General Lighting.”

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world’s leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. In fiscal year 2017, LEDVANCE achieved a turnover of around 1.9 billion Euro. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.sylvania.com.

