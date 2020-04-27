19:30 | 27.04.2020



Synalloy Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call



Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq:SYNL) plans to announce its first quarter 2020 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Following the earnings release, Synalloy will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the earnings results. Interested parties may listen to this discussion by calling 1(877) 303-6648; Conference ID code 8772837. The conference call will be webcast live through Synalloy’s website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 12:00 PM ET on May 6, 2020 on Synalloy’s website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a growth oriented company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel pipe and tube, galvanized pipe and tube, fiberglass and steel storage tanks, specialty chemicals and the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our website at www.synalloy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005471/en/