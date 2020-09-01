|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:16 | 01.09.2020
Synalloy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) plans to announce its second quarter 2020 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Following the earnings release, Synalloy will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM EDT to discuss the earnings results. Interested parties may listen to this discussion by calling 1 (877) 303-6648; Conference ID code 9546188. The conference call will be webcast live through Synalloy’s website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.
The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 12:00 PM ET on September 4, 2020 on Synalloy’s website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.
Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a growth oriented company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our website at www.synalloy.com.
