14:00 | 26.08.2020
Synalloy Corporation Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance Related to Previously Announced Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (the “Company”), announced today that, as expected, it received a standard notification letter dated August 20, 2020, from Nasdaq stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
This notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Although Nasdaq’s listing rules provide the Company with 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance, the Company expects to file its Form 10-Q within the 60-calendar day period.
The Company has completed its work related to the amount of the impairment charges resulting from the suspension of manufacturing operations at Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. and the goodwill impairment analysis of its Welded Pipe & Tube reporting unit. Additionally, the independent law firm’s investigation, referenced in the Company’s Form 12b-25 filing dated August 11, 2020, is complete. The investigation concluded that there was no evidence of intentional misconduct, bad faith or criminal acts. However, the Company’s analysis of its internal control over financial reporting is ongoing. The current delay in preparing and filing the Form 10-Q is due exclusively to this continuing analysis regarding internal control over financial reporting.
