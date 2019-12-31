|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 09.03.2021
Synalloy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of piping, tubing and specialty chemicals, is reporting its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
$55.9
$59.3
$67.9
Gross Profit
$6.1
$5.0
$7.0
Gross Profit Margin
11.0%
8.4%
10.2%
Net Loss
$(8.6)
$(10.5)
$(0.9)
Net Loss per share
$(0.94)
$(1.16)
$(0.10)
Adjusted EBITDA
$3.0
$1.6
$2.5
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
5.4%
2.8%
3.7%
“Since taking the helm as interim CEO just a few months ago, the management team and board of directors have been developing and fine tuning our go-forward strategic priorities that we believe will deliver long-term shareholder value creation. During this period, we’ve enjoyed productive dialogue with our employee base and customers, who see tremendous value in the high-quality products and services we offer in both our metals and chemicals segments. We also expect to continue investing in all elements of our culture to foster accountability and transparency. This will enable us to better leverage the diverse experiences and relationships that can create a renewed sense of alignment throughout our organization. Although we still have much to do, we are moving in the right direction and look forward to providing value-added solutions to our customers while also improving profitability and returning the Company to growth.”
Gross profit was $6.1 million or 11.0% of net sales, compared to $7.0 million or 10.2% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by the aforementioned decline in net sales, while the improvement in gross margin was a result of operational efficiencies and commodity price increases that the Company passed through to its customers.
Net loss was $8.6 million or $(0.94) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million or $(0.10) per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline was a result of a $5.5 million goodwill impairment in Synalloy’s Metals Segment, related to the carrying value of the Welded Pipe and Tube reporting unit.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $3.0 million compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales also improved 170 basis points to 5.4% compared to 3.7% in the prior year period. The increases were primarily driven by improved operational execution and the benefit of cost containment measures.
Gross profit was $22.7 million or 8.8% of net sales, compared to $30.8 million or 10.1% of net sales in 2019.
Net loss was $27.3 million or $(3.00) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million or $(0.34) per share in 2019. The decline in net loss was driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment in the Company’s Metals segment of $16.2 million, $6.2 million of asset impairment charges related to Synalloy’s Palmer operations, along with $3.1 million in costs related to the Company’s proxy contest and election of directors at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million compared to $13.5 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 3.6% compared to 4.4% in the prior year.
Net sales in 2020 were $204.5 million compared to $251.1 million in 2019. The decrease was due to the curtailment of Synalloy’s Palmer operations, as well decreased shipments spread fairly evenly across all of the Company’s products and end markets. Net loss in 2020 was $22.4 million compared to net income of $4.4 million in the prior year, with the decline primarily driven by the $16.2 million goodwill impairment charge and $6.2 million of Palmer asset impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was $8.0 million compared to $15.3 million in the prior year. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA was 3.9% compared to 6.1% in 2019. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the decline in net sales.
Net sales in 2020 were $51.5 million compared to $54.1 million in 2019. Net income in 2020 increased 44% to $4.0 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 increased 29% to $5.8 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA improved 300 basis points to 11.3% compared to 8.3% in 2019. The improvement in profitability was driven by operational efficiencies, cost containment measures and elevated margins related to hand sanitizer production during the second quarter.
On January 15, 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries entered into an agreement for a new revolving credit facility with BMO Harris Bank N.A. The new agreement provides the Company with a four-year revolving credit facility that includes up to $150 million of borrowing capacity. As of January 31, 2021, the Company had $30.9 million of available borrowing capacity under the new facility. Please see the Company’s January 19, 2021 press release and corresponding 8-K filing for more details.
Synalloy management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.synalloy.com.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and excludes goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, interest expense (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease cost, acquisition costs and other fees, proxy contest costs, shelf registration costs, earn-out adjustments, gains on investments in equity securities, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share are non-GAAP measures and exclude goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease costs, acquisition costs and other fees, proxy contest costs, shelf registration costs, earn-out adjustments, gains on investments in equity securities, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income. They also utilize a constant effective tax rate to reflect tax neutral results.
Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to allow readers to compare the financial results between periods. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Cash
$
236
$
626
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $496 and $70, respectively
28,183
35,074
Inventories, net
85,080
98,186
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,384
13,229
147,115
Property, plant and equipment, net
35,096
40,690
Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net
31,769
35,772
Goodwill
1,355
17,558
Intangible assets, net
11,426
15,714
Deferred charges, net
455
348
206,984
$
257,197
Accounts payable
$
19,732
$
21,150
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,123
6,037
Current portion of long-term debt
875
4,000
Current portion of earn-out liability
3,434
5,576
Current portion operating lease liabilities
867
3,562
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
19
253
40,578
Long-term debt
60,495
71,554
Long-term portion of earn-out liability
287
3,578
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
32,771
33,723
Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities
37
336
Deferred income taxes
1,957
790
Other long-term liabilities
92
127
106,511
206,984
$
257,197
Note: The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2019 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
Metals Segment
44,698
55,351
204,459
251,078
Specialty Chemicals Segment
11,203
12,596
51,541
54,090
$
55,901
$
67,947
$
256,000
$
305,168
Metals Segment
(4,815
)
613
(24,599
)
3,692
Specialty Chemicals Segment
525
424
4,033
2,811
Corporate
2,784
1,780
7,917
8,357
Acquisition costs and other
42
164
845
601
Proxy contest costs
—
—
3,105
—
Earn-out adjustments
(226
)
896
(1,195
)
(747
)
Gain on lease modification
—
—
(171
)
—
Operating loss
(6,890
)
(1,803
)
(31,067
)
(1,708
)
Interest expense
406
840
2,110
3,818
Change in fair value of interest rate swap
(14
)
(4
)
51
141
Other (income) expense, net
(10
)
(1,680
)
(1,255
)
(1,904
)
)
(959
)
(31,973
)
(3,763
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
1,320
(66
)
(4,706
)
(727
)
(8,592
)
$
(893
)
$
(27,267
)
$
(3,036
)
Basic
$
(0.94
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(3.00
)
$
(0.34
)
Diluted
$
(0.94
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(3.00
)
$
(0.34
)
Basic
9,156
9,026
9,099
8,983
Diluted
9,156
9,026
9,099
8,983
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
3,017
2,527
9,247
13,460
(1) The term Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results to determine the value of a company. An item is included in the measure if its periodic value is inconsistent and sufficiently material that not identifying the item would render period comparability less meaningful to the reader or if including the item provides a clearer representation of normalized periodic earnings. The Company includes in Adjusted EBITDA two categories of items: 1) Base EBITDA components, including: earnings before discontinued operations, interest (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and 2) Material transaction costs including: goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, acquisition costs and other fees, proxy contest costs, shelf registration costs, earn-out adjustments, gain on excess death benefit, realized and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments in equity securities, casualty insurance gains, all (gains) losses associated with sale-leaseback, stock option/grant costs, non-cash lease cost, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent, refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.
Net loss
$
(27,267
)
$
(3,036
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
7,572
7,578
Amortization expense
3,028
3,486
Amortization of debt issuance costs
177
160
Asset impairments
6,214
—
Goodwill impairment
16,203
—
Unrealized gain on equity securities
(208
)
(1,547
)
Deferred income taxes
1,167
(773
)
Proceeds from business interruption insurance
1,040
—
Loss (gain) on sale of equity securities
38
(326
)
Earn-out adjustments
(1,195
)
(747
)
Payments of earn-out liabilities in excess of acquisition date fair value
(292
)
(448
)
Provision for (reduction of) losses on accounts receivable
890
(171
)
Provision for losses on inventories
271
1,617
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
237
(50
)
Non-cash lease expense
510
560
Non-cash lease termination loss
24
—
Gain on lease modification
(171
)
—
Change in fair value of interest rate swap
51
(141
)
Issuance of treasury stock for director fees
345
304
Stock-based compensation expense
1,791
2,091
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
5,552
9,696
Inventories
9,122
19,962
Other assets and liabilities
(912
)
179
Accounts payable
(1,418
)
(5,323
)
Accrued expenses
86
(3,317
)
Accrued income taxes
(4,877
)
(1,114
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(3,748
)
(4,537
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
312
189
Purchases of equity securities
—
(544
)
Proceeds from sale of equity securities
4,430
1,092
Acquisitions
—
(21,895
)
Repayments on line of credit
(10,184
)
(17,185
)
Borrowings from term loan
—
20,000
Payments on long-term debt
(4,000
)
(3,666
)
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
(109
)
(106
)
Payments for finance lease terminations
(204
)
—
Payments on earn-out liabilities
(3,946
)
(3,627
)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(284
)
—
Proceeds from exercised stock options
—
45
Repurchase of common stock
(635
)
—
(390
)
(1,594
)
2,220
Net loss
$
(8,592
)
$
(893
)
$
(27,267
)
$
(3,036
)
Adjustments:
Interest expense
406
840
2,110
3,818
Change in fair value of interest rate swap
(14
)
(4
)
51
141
Income taxes
1,320
(66
)
(4,706
)
(727
)
Depreciation
1,820
1,888
7,572
7,578
Amortization
705
871
3,028
3,486
EBITDA
(4,355
)
2,636
(19,212
)
11,260
Acquisition costs and other
53
174
861
1,936
Proxy contest costs
—
—
3,105
—
Shelf registration costs
—
—
—
10
Earn-out adjustments
(226
)
896
(1,195
)
(747
)
Gain on investments in equity securities
—
(1,680
)
(170
)
(1,873
)
Asset impairments
135
—
6,214
—
Goodwill impairment
5,455
—
16,203
—
Gain on lease modification
—
—
(171
)
—
Stock-based compensation
755
331
1,791
2,091
Non-cash lease expense
124
128
510
560
Retention expense
—
42
235
223
Restructuring and severance costs
1,076
—
1,076
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,017
$
2,527
$
9,247
$
13,460
% sales
5.4
%
3.7
%
3.6
%
4.4
%
Net income (loss)
$
(4,590
)
$
(302
)
$
(22,388
)
$
4,356
Adjustments:
Interest expense
—
19
11
83
Depreciation expense
1,398
1,478
5,855
5,954
Amortization expense
705
871
3,028
3,486
EBITDA
(2,487
)
2,066
(13,494
)
13,879
Acquisition costs and other
13
10
16
1,381
Earn-out adjustments
(226
)
896
(1,195
)
(747
)
Asset impairments
135
—
6,214
—
Goodwill impairment
5,455
—
16,203
—
Stock-based compensation
54
258
303
663
Retention expense
—
17
—
123
Metals Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,944
$
3,247
$
8,047
$
15,299
% segment sales
6.6
%
5.9
%
3.9
%
6.1
%
Net income
$
525
$
424
$
4,046
$
2,811
Adjustments:
Interest expense
—
—
9
—
Depreciation expense
381
367
1,552
1,461
EBITDA
906
791
5,607
4,272
Stock-based compensation
29
22
207
226
Specialty Chemicals Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
935
$
813
$
5,814
$
4,498
% segment sales
8.4
%
6.5
%
11.3
%
8.3
%
Loss before taxes
$
(7,272
)
$
(960
)
$
(31,973
)
$
(3,763
)
Adjustments:
Acquisition costs and other
54
174
861
1,936
Proxy contest costs
—
—
3,105
—
Shelf registration costs
—
—
—
10
Earn-out adjustments
(226
)
896
(1,195
)
(747
)
Gain on investments in equity securities
—
(1,680
)
(170
)
(1,873
)
Asset impairments
135
—
6,214
—
Goodwill impairment
5,455
—
16,203
—
Gain on lease modification
—
—
(171
)
—
Stock-based compensation
755
331
1,791
2,091
Non-cash lease expense
124
128
510
560
Retention expense
—
42
235
223
Restructuring and severance costs
1,076
—
1,076
—
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
101
(1,069
)
(3,514
)
(1,563
)
(Benefit) for income taxes at 21%
21
(224
)
(738
)
(328
)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
80
$
(845
)
$
(2,776
)
$
(1,235
)
Average shares outstanding, as reported
Basic
9,156
9,026
9,099
8,983
Diluted
9,156
9,026
9,099
8,983
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share
Basic
$
0.01
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.14
)
Diluted
$
0.01
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.14
)
Other (unfavorable) favorable impacts to income (1):
Inventory price change loss
$
189
$
(629
)
$
(5,301
)
$
(6,359
)
Inventory cost adjustment
(49
)
11
119
88
Aged inventory adjustment
(13
)
52
107
7
Total other (unfavorable) favorable impacts
$
127
$
(566
)
$
(5,075
)
$
(6,264
)
Other impacts, net of tax
$
100
$
(447
)
$
(4,009
)
$
(4,949
)
(1) Other (unfavorable) impacts to income – listed to provide investors with insight into financial impacts, that cannot be included in the Non-GAAP measure Adjusted Net Income, but management believes can provide insight into underlying operational earnings associated with the respective period’s activity level. The items include a) inventory price change – the calculated value that profits improved (declined) due to the increase (decrease) in metal and alloy pricing indices during the period, and b) inventory valuation adjustments – value of periodic adjustment to inventory carrying value unrelated to periodic earnings including i) reserve for lower of cost or net realizable value and ii) reserve for aged inventory.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer