10:30 | 01.06.2020
Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 | Investment in Synthetic Biology Process and Techniques to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the synthetic biology market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.52 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005333/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amyris Inc., Algenol, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genomatica Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, New England Biolabs Inc., Sanofi, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing investment in synthetic biology processes and techniques will offer immense growth opportunities, technical challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing investment in synthetic biology processes and techniques has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, technical challenges might hamper market growth.
Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Synthetic Biology Market is segmented as below:
Application
Healthcare
Industrial
Food And Agriculture
Others
Geography
North America
Europe
Asia
ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43585Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our synthetic biology market report covers the following areas:
Synthetic Biology Market size
Synthetic Biology Market trends
Synthetic Biology Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for synthetic genes and synthetic cells as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic biology market growth during the next few years.
Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Synthetic Biology Market, including some of the vendors such as Amyris Inc., Algenol, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genomatica Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, New England Biolabs Inc., Sanofi, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Synthetic Biology Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist synthetic biology market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the synthetic biology market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the synthetic biology market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic biology market vendors
Table Of Contents :Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food and agriculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Asia – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amyris Inc.
Algenol
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Genomatica Inc.
Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
Koninklijke DSM NV
New England Biolabs Inc.
Sanofi
Synthetic Genomics Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
