|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 23.01.2020
Tallgrass Energy Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) today announced plans to report fourth quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
As previously announced, pursuant to the merger agreement with Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, TGE has agreed not to pay dividends during the pendency of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement. In addition, as a result of the pending merger, Tallgrass will not be holding a conference call in connection with the issuance of its release of fourth quarter 2019 financial results and will not be releasing 2020 financial guidance.
To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.
