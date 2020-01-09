15:30 | 09.01.2020

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Worth $1,590 Million by 2024 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets(TM)

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — According to the new market research report “Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product (TFF System, Membrane Filter), Application (Bioprocess, Viral Vector Purification), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration), Material Type (PES/PS Membrane), Region – Global Forecast to 2024”, published by MarketsandMarkets(TM), the Tangential Flow Filtration Market is expected to grow from USD 944 million in 2019 to USD 1,590 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg]Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72081607 [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72081607]The advantages of TFF over normal flow filtration (NFF), the increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and increased cGMP adoption are the key factors driving the market growth. Tangential flow filtration systems segment to account for the largest share of the global TFF Market in 2019Based on the product, the Tangential Flow Filtration Market is segmented into systems, membrane filters, and accessories. The systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to factors such as the increasing use of different single-use systems among end users due to their advantages, such as a reduced need for product validation and cleaning.PES/PS to account for the largest share of the global TFF Market, by material type, in 2019Based on material type, the global Tangential Flow Filtration Market is divided into PES/PS, regenerated cellulose, and other materials. The PES/PS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The hydrophilic nature of PES/PS, its low protein-binding properties, and wide range of applications, such as ultrafiltration of downstream processing, product concentration, and the filtration of biological and pharmaceutical solutions, is expected to drive the demand for this material.Browse in-depth TOC on “Tangential Flow Filtration Market [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tangential-flow-filtration-market-72081607.html]”137 – Tables 28 – Figures 160 – Pages Bioprocess applications projected to account for the largest application segment of the market in 2019Based on application, the market is segmented into bioprocess applications, viral vector and vaccine purification, and other applications such as drug formulation, blood plasma fractionation, media and buffer preparation, and pharmaceutical water purification. The bioprocess applications segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019 owing to factors such as growth in the overall biopharmaceutical industry, increasing biologics research, and significant growth in biologics research funding.Ultrafiltration segment to account for the largest share of the market, by techniqueBased on technique, the global Tangential Flow Filtration Market is divided into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and other TFF techniques. The ultrafiltration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the TFF Market in 2019, due to the wide range of UF applications in the pharma-biotech industry such as protein concentration, desalting and buffer exchange (diafiltration, DF), cell harvesting after fermentation, the removal of cell debris after lysis, cell clarification, and blood plasma separation.Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=72081607 [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=72081607&utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=paidpr]North America is projected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and significant R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The major companies in the global TFF Market are Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Repligen Corporation (US). 