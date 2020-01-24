20:58 | 24.01.2020

Tanka and Niman Ranch Partner to Assist in the Economic Revitalization on Pine Ridge

Native American Natural Foods’ Tanka brand today announced a new partnership with Niman Ranch, the leader in sustainable agriculture known for its award-winning beef, pork and lamb, at the Edible Institute 2020. The partnership is designed to help build a humane and sustainable Native American supply of bison, cattle, and other pasture raised animals, including hogs, raised on Native prairie by Native people. The effort will benefit the Native American owned company as it seeks to reclaim its leading position as the original, award-winning, highly popular bison and berry snacking bar that replicates a time-honored recipe of Native generations. The new alliance aims to support the economic revitalization on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, which is one of the poorest communities in the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200124005438/en/Bison graze on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands, just north of the Pine Ridge Reservation. Photo: Arlo Iron Cloud

Dawn Sherman, CEO of Native American Natural Foods and member of the Lakota, Shawnee and Delaware tribes, said, “Today’s announcement represents long term systematic change. We are investing in our children and grandchildren with the help of Niman Ranch and their commitment to our Native people. We asked each other, at this stage of the business, how do we protect what is there? How do we support the re-emergence of Native culture? Niman Ranch had that aligned vision, the experience, markets, and support to make this happen.” Native American Natural Foods, a Native-run and Native-owned company, created the Tanka Bar in 2007. It is the original bison and fruit bar that reimagined the meat snacking category, expanding and elevating it beyond jerky. The authentic yet innovative bar achieved great popularity, in addition to numerous awards. As the brand grew, so did the competition. To successfully maintain the best tasting recipe that helped Tanka products gain a loyal following through trusted retailers and distributors, including REI, United Natural Foods (UNFI) and Natural Grocers, Tanka is looking to meet increasing demand through sourcing bison from Native suppliers and to rely on an indigenous supply. “Niman Ranch hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to be a young company trying to build something meaningful. We are proud to share with Tanka what we have learned from our experience growing from one cattle rancher, then one lamb rancher and later one hog farmer to a network of 740 and growing,” said Chris Oliviero, General Manager of Niman Ranch. “It has always been a part of Niman Ranch’s foundation to support rural farming communities and we understand many of the hurdles. We felt we could align and support the Tanka mission.” Niman Ranch and its network of 740 small- and mid-size independent family farmers raise livestock sustainably and humanely with no antibiotics or added hormones – ever. The relationship between Niman Ranch and Native American Natural Foods began just over a year ago after an article in the New Food Economy by Marilyn Noble shed light on the struggles of the Tanka brand. Jeff Tripician, the President of Perdue Premium Meat, LLC. and prior General Manager of Niman Ranch, recalled the initial conversation, “Niman Ranch received help along its journey and is in a position to return the support. A great injustice was done to the Lakota people and anything we can do to help is part of our mission to revitalize rural communities, especially for America’s original farmers and ranchers.” The alliance announced with Niman Ranch will help NANF gain market stability with combined access to new markets, capital and expertise for greater opportunities with current Native producers and clear incentives for new Native ranchers to join. The plan will include a new focus on utilizing the full animal with higher value cuts for food service and retail, opportunities to grow the brand with current and new customers, a rebranding with the goal for a U.S.-raised, third-party Certified Humane® seal, and a network of advisors and on the ground support. According to the 2017 USDA Agricultural Census, nearly 90% of the total sales produced on tribal land comes from non-Native producers. Non-Native producers account for 65% of all active farms and ranches on Native American Reservations. “Between our two brands, we seek to address these issues and create market access to achieve 100% bison raised on Native lands so our Native American roots and ownership will be fully realized,” said Sherman. “Bison is a building block of developing healthy regenerative Native communities. By returning bison and pasture raised animals to Native lands, we are ideally suited for the Native American Natural Foods’ mission.” The Tanka bars come in three smoky-sweet varieties including: Slow Smoked Original, Spicy Pepper and Apple Orange Peel, that retail for under $5. The centuries-old traditional recipe is unique to Native Americans and is often referred to as wasna or pemmican. It is made with prairie-fed bison, tart-sweet cranberries and Native American grown Wild Rice. The products offer seven grams of protein, are minimally processed, with no nitrites or nitrates, antibiotics or added hormones. The bars and bites are free of gluten, MSG, nuts, trans fats, soy and lactose and rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. “We created the Tanka Bar to return the land, lives and economies to the Native people. Today’s announcement kick starts the legacy we dreamed about,” said Mark Tilsen, President and co-founder of Native American Natural Foods. “We knew we needed an operational partner, and synergies with the Niman Ranch mission make it ideal both strategically and as an active participant with a shared vision. When you restore the bison, you are restoring a keystone species to the great plains which helps restore indigenous economies, prairie restoration and cultural revitalization to benefit us all.”

Native American Natural Foods, LLC, is focused on creating a family of nationally branded buffalo-based food products that are delicious and that promote a Native American way of wellness that feeds mind, body, and spirit. By adding value to traditional Native food products, using modern scientific methods and the least amount of processing possible, Native American Natural Foods innovates value-added products for the U.S. consumer marketplace. The Tanka Bar was responsible for creating the first meat snacking category in retail markets. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in the Western Hemisphere to be 100 percent third-party-certified under the Certified Humane® program. Their community of more than 740 small, independent U.S. family farmers and ranchers adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry.