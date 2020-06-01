14:00 | 01.06.2020

Taproot Energy Partners Adds Additional Acreage Dedication to Its Midstream Infrastructure in the DJ Basin.

Taproot Energy Partners, LLC announced today that its affiliate, Taproot Rockies Midstream, LLC (“Taproot”), has secured a long-term acreage dedication from Mallard Exploration (“Mallard”), an established crude oil and natural gas producer within the northeast extension of the DJ Basin. Taproot will provide Mallard with best-in-class crude oil and produced water midstream gathering and transportation services in exchange for an acreage dedication of approximately 60,000 acres. Taproot’s existing Baja System and soon-to-be-completed Rattlesnake expansion include over 110 miles of crude oil, produced water and freshwater pipelines. Mallard’s acreage position is located near existing Bison Oil & Gas, Verdad Resources, and Bonanza Creek dedicated acreage and is a natural bolt-on to Taproot’s existing system. The new commercial agreement increases Taproot’s total dedicated acreage to over 200,000 gross acres. “We are delighted to be announcing our new partnership with Mallard and the strategic expansion of our DJ Basin assets. We remain proud of our ability to create value for our producer clients and continue to invest in the growth of our assets during challenging times,” said Taproot Energy Partners COO Rod Donovan. For more information, please contact Colin Moe, Taproot VP of Commercial Development, at (303) 749-0365.

About Taproot Energy Partners LLC

Based in Denver, Colorado, Taproot is a midstream energy company led by an experienced management team with extensive prior success in creating long-term value for its producer customers. Taproot management brings a full suite of skills to partner with producers in providing all necessary midstream services. Capabilities include natural gas gathering, compression, treating and processing, crude oil gathering and transportation, produced water disposal, fresh water supply, condensate treating and blending and natural gas liquids products marketing. Taproot is backed by Energy Spectrum Capital, based in Dallas, Texas. Visit www.TaprootEP.com for more information.

About Energy Spectrum Capital

Based in Dallas, Texas, Energy Spectrum Capital (“Energy Spectrum”) is a midstream-focused private equity firm that has raised over $4.5 billion in capital commitments across eight private equity funds. In April 2020, Energy Spectrum closed its eighth midstream private equity fund totaling $969 million, which the firm is currently investing. Since its inception in 1995, Energy Spectrum Capital has sponsored more than 60 portfolio companies. Visit www.EnergySpectrum.com for more information.

