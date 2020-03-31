|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:45 | 31.03.2020
Target Hospitality Provides Business Update Amidst Rapidly Evolving COVID-19 Situation and Global Uncertainties
Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality”, “Target” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty hospitality accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., today is providing the following business updates as a result of the recent volatility in global financial and commodity markets, created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Target Hospitality’s first priority is the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and other partners, and we will continue to take all precautions to ensure their health and well-being during this unprecedented situation. We have taken numerous steps to mitigate the potential risk to our employees and customers by implementing a companywide contingency plan based on CDC and WHO standards. We are carefully monitoring the COVID-19 situation, following all recommended federal, state and local guidelines, to ensure a healthy workforce at our lodges,” stated Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the rapid decline in commodity prices, has created an unprecedented situation for companies globally. However, Target has flexibility to quickly adjust operations to changing market conditions that will allow us to maintain our strong capital structure and financial position. In this rapidly evolving environment, we will take the necessary actions to defend our cash flow generating capabilities and preserve our liquidity position now and over the long-term,” concluded Mr. Archer.
Implementing an extensive pre-screening process, for all employees and customers, prior to entering any Target community
If COVID-19 symptoms are present, Target can isolate employees and customers, providing additional exposure mitigation to the broader community
Providing all employees with extensive education on CDC and WHO standards for reducing the spread of COVID-19, including personal hygiene best practices, social distancing and aseptic cleaning guidelines
Implementing a mandatory work remote policy for all corporate employees, consistent with federal, state and local health official guidance, to mitigate the potential risk of transmission among employees and maintain a healthy work environment
Restricting all non-essential travel and group meetings, while implementing a virtual meeting platform to ensure business continuity and encourage disease prevention best practices
Minimizing communal contact with a “to-go” only policy for all food offerings at our lodges
Closing lodge common areas, including gyms and recreational space, to reduce social interaction and mitigate potential risk of exposure to employees and customers
Increasing the frequency and depth of already extensive aseptic cleaning procedures at our corporate offices and throughout our entire community network
Target’s operations and supply chain have not experienced disruptions and the company continues to work with suppliers to ensure there is no service disruption or shortage of critical products at our lodges. The Company will continue to monitor the evolving situation and remains committed to providing the necessary support to our employees and customers through this challenging situation.
Target has meaningful variable cost of services and anticipates a reduction of these costs over the remainder of 2020, which will offset a portion of any reduction in utilized beds. Target is taking additional steps to reduce cash corporate expenses across the organization, including voluntary cash salary reductions of 20% for the Board and select Executive Management and 10% – 15% for Senior Management. The Company has also implemented reductions in workforce, furloughs, reduced discretionary spending and the elimination of all non-essential travel. The Company believes these measures will reduce cash expenses by more than 25% over the remainder of 2020. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer will continue to voluntarily receive 100% of his base salary in the form of restricted stock units.
