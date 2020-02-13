22:20 | 13.02.2020

TASI Group Acquires CASSEL Messtechnik GmbH, Increasing Global Packaging Inspection and Integrity Impact

TASI Group (www.tasigroup.com) and Cassel Messtechnik GmbH (Cassel) (www.cassel-inspection.com) announce their strategic alliance, as TASI Group acquired Cassel, effective January 31, 2020. The acquisition will enable the Packaging Integrity segment of TASI Group – which includes ALPS Inspection, Sepha, and Bonfiglioli Engineering – to further expand its global reach in product inspection and packaging integrity and reinforce their mission to help customers ensure the highest quality in product manufacturing. Cassel is a leader in the design and construction of metal detection and x-ray inspection systems for industrial applications. With over 60 employees located near Hannover, Germany, Cassel provides manufacturers with the testing equipment necessary for quality control and ensuring the safety of consumer goods. Cord Cassel, who founded the company over 25 years ago says, “Cassel has experienced strong growth and was looking for the right strategic partner to help take the business to the next level. I feel confident that an alliance with TASI will not only reinforce our current position, but will help strengthen and grow our presence in our key industries.” Both Cassel and TASI are motivated by quality and driven to provide solutions that enable their customers to provide products of the highest integrity. Like other TASI Group Packaging Integrity businesses, Cassel has earned its long-standing reputation by protecting the reputations of their customers. Kris Fairﬁeld, President of TASI Packaging Integrity, anticipates realizing many synergies between the businesses. “As our customers are at the center of everything we do, I am inspired by the expanded solutions we’ll provide that enable our customers to provide the best quality product to their end-users,” he says. “We are not only welcoming more than 60 talented colleagues to the Packaging Integrity team and the greater TASI Group family, but we are also strengthening and expanding our innovative solutions portfolio to the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and building materials markets by offering a complete line of metal detectors and packaging x-ray machines.” “The acquisition of Cassel completely aligns with our strategy to add adjacent technologies and to build out our Package Integrity Segment,” notes TASI CEO John McKenna.

