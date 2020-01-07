19:00 | 07.01.2020

TDX Global Receives 2019 Raytheon EPIC Award

Tanadgusix Corporation (“TDX Corporation”), an Alaska Native Village Corporation that operates diverse businesses in 25 states and 10 countries, today announced that the Raytheon Company has awarded its subsidiary TDX Global LLC (“TDX Global”), a leading provider of power generation systems to mission-critical sites and locations around the world, with its 2019 EPIC Supplier Excellence Award. Raytheon’s EPIC Awards recognize a supplier’s overall excellence in performance, innovation and collaboration for one or more of Raytheon’s businesses. In nominating TDX Global for the award, Raytheon’s executives stated:

“TDX Global is a premier partner to Raytheon. TDX Global’s expertise and worldwide presence allows Raytheon to have a global agreement with TDX to operate and maintain our many of our programs. In performing their services, TDX requires minimal oversight/direction from Raytheon. They execute flawlessly coordinating test and planned shift schedules, developing plans and performing independently.“TDX Global has a valued understanding of Raytheon’s interdependency of their efforts required and how they align with Raytheon’s values, policies and procedures.”

“As an Alaska Native Village Corporation, TDX Corporation and its subsidiaries bring our culture of honesty, humility and hard work to every business relationship we have around the world,” said Ron Philemonoff, Chief Executive Officer of TDX Corporation. “Raytheon is known for excellence and leadership around the world, and we are honored to be recognized by them as a valued partner. I am very proud of our TDX Global team for personifying our standards of excellence.” TDX Global keeps its customers’ power on anywhere, anytime in the world. Its multi-specialized team of power-generation professionals provide on-site consulting and support to keep the lights on, heat or A/C running, and equipment powered up. It also offers a wide array of support services for power systems, eliminating the need for multiple contractors and providing customers with substantial cost savings. The company has extensive experience and integrated capabilities from large-scale projects to off-site, self-contained tasks, from major cities to very remote, challenging locations. All TDX Global technicians are Certified Power Generation Technicians (EGSA) and hold current state-issued licenses of journeyman or above. It is a subsidiary of the TDX Corporation’s Power Group. “This award is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our employees and the quality service they provide our customers every day,” said John Lyons, president of TDX Power Group. “Our employees know that we must always execute so that Raytheon and its customers can complete their missions. The alternative is unacceptable. We will continue to go the extra mile in all we do to ensure Raytheon and its customers are always operational.” A ceremony will be held in Kauai, Hawaii, on January 22, 2020, where the majority of TDX Global’s award-winning work is conducted.

About TDX Corporation

Headquartered in Anchorage, AK, TDX Corporation is an Alaska Native Village Corporation created under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971 passed by the United States Congress to provide economic wellbeing for the indigenous peoples that reside in the village of St. Paul, Alaska. Today, TDX Corporation conducts business in 25 states and 10 countries. It operates businesses in hotels, tourism, alternative energy, electric utilities, power plant projects, wireless technologies, satellite technologies, environmental construction services, remediation and maritime industries.

