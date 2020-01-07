|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:00 | 07.01.2020
TDX Global Receives 2019 Raytheon EPIC Award
Tanadgusix Corporation (“TDX Corporation”), an Alaska Native Village Corporation that operates diverse businesses in 25 states and 10 countries, today announced that the Raytheon Company has awarded its subsidiary TDX Global LLC (“TDX Global”), a leading provider of power generation systems to mission-critical sites and locations around the world, with its 2019 EPIC Supplier Excellence Award. Raytheon’s EPIC Awards recognize a supplier’s overall excellence in performance, innovation and collaboration for one or more of Raytheon’s businesses.
In nominating TDX Global for the award, Raytheon’s executives stated:
TDX Global keeps its customers’ power on anywhere, anytime in the world. Its multi-specialized team of power-generation professionals provide on-site consulting and support to keep the lights on, heat or A/C running, and equipment powered up. It also offers a wide array of support services for power systems, eliminating the need for multiple contractors and providing customers with substantial cost savings. The company has extensive experience and integrated capabilities from large-scale projects to off-site, self-contained tasks, from major cities to very remote, challenging locations. All TDX Global technicians are Certified Power Generation Technicians (EGSA) and hold current state-issued licenses of journeyman or above. It is a subsidiary of the TDX Corporation’s Power Group.
“This award is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our employees and the quality service they provide our customers every day,” said John Lyons, president of TDX Power Group. “Our employees know that we must always execute so that Raytheon and its customers can complete their missions. The alternative is unacceptable. We will continue to go the extra mile in all we do to ensure Raytheon and its customers are always operational.”
A ceremony will be held in Kauai, Hawaii, on January 22, 2020, where the majority of TDX Global’s award-winning work is conducted.
