Technip Energies and GE Gas Power Awarded FEED Study for Teesside Power, Carbon Capture and Compression Project in the UK

Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478), leader of a consortium with GE Gas Power (NYSE:GE), has been selected by bp, on behalf of its partners, to perform a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study for the Net Zero Teesside (NZT) Power project and the Northern Endurance Partnership’s (NEP) carbon compression infrastructure in Teesside, UK. Located in the UK’s Teesside region, the Net Zero Teesside project comprises industrial, power and hydrogen businesses which aim to decarbonize their operations and become UK’s first decarbonized cluster. This FEED study covers design and technical solutions development for NZT Power’s proposed 860MW power station and carbon capture facility. The Technip Energies and GE Gas Power consortium will use Shell Cansolv CO2 capture technology with a planned capture capacity of 2 mtpa(1) and will be supported by Balfour Beatty for the construction. The scope also includes NEP’s planned 4 mpta Teesside high pressure CO2 compression and export facilities. The companies will work together to develop a detailed plan for integrating amine-based carbon capture technologies at scale with a highly efficient natural gas combined cycle plant, powered by an advanced GE 9HA.02 gas turbine. This FEED study – a detailed blueprint and operating business guide – will explore gas and steam turbine equipment enhancements to improve the capture process whilst seeking to minimize the impact to plant output and performance and preserve the value that a gas turbine brings to the grid. Net Zero Teesside Power will be one of the world’s first commercial scale gas fired power station with carbon capture and will share the CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure being developed by the Northern Endurance Partnership.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “We are honoured to have been selected, along with GE Gas Power, our consortium partner, to work on Net-Zero Teesside Power, a flagship carbon capture project in the UK energy sector. Led by Technip Energies, the consortium will be supported by Shell Catalysts & Technologies, provider of the licensed Cansolv CO2 capture technology and Balfour Beatty, our UK construction partner. Our capabilities in carbon capture projects and technology integration, combined with GE Gas Power’s expertise in natural gas combined cycle plant engineering, operability, and plant integration, will support bp’s goal of developing one of the first decarbonised industrial clusters in the world. This project perfectly illustrates that cross-industries collaboration is central to reaching net-zero targets.”Martin O’Neill, VP Strategy at GE Gas Power, added: “GE views FEED studies for CCUS projects as a crucial first step in gas plants’ journey towards decarbonisation and we are looking forward to collaborating with bp on such an important effort: capturing and reducing carbon emissions at scale in the UK. GE continues to advance our gas power technologies toward zero-carbon power generation, and part of this evolution includes building upon our experience in the carbon capture space to support carbon abatement for the combined cycle power plants of the future. Through the collaboration with Technip Energies, we’ll develop a roadmap aimed at supporting bp’s goal of developing one of the first decarbonised industrial clusters in the world.”

Stephen Tarr, Chief Executive Officer of Balfour Beatty’s Major Projects and Highways business, said: “Today represents a significant milestone in the decarbonisation of the UK. One that further demonstrates how, together, we are harnessing the spirit of collaboration to help shape the ambitions that will help us tackle the climate change challenge. Whilst there is inevitably still more to be done, alongside the consortium partners, we are forging a path towards the sustainable infrastructure of the future; putting our foot to the pedal as we work to build back smarter, greener and faster.”(1) mtpa : million tons per annumAbout Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering. Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow. Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About GE Gas Power

GE Gas Power is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world’s largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 670 million operating hours across GE’s installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that’s unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, please visit www.ge.com/power/gas and follow GE’s gas power businesses on Twitter and LinkedIn.

