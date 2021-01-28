|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
7:00 | 28.01.2021
Technip Energies Capital Markets Day – The Creation of a Leading Engineering & Technology Company for the Energy Transition
Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982):
ADVERTISEMENT. This announcement is an advertisement relating to the intention of the Company (as defined below) to proceed with the listing and admission of shares in Technip Energies (the “Shares”) on Euronext Paris (the “Listing”). This announcement does not constitute a prospectus.
If and when the Listing is launched, further details about the Listing will be included in a prospectus to be published by the Company in relation to the Listing (the “Prospectus”). Once the Prospectus has been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the “AFM”) and passported to the Autorité des marchés financiers, the Prospectus will be published and made available at no cost through the corporate website of the Company (www.technipenergies.com). Any potential investor should make their investment solely on the basis of information that will be contained in the Prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares. The approval of the Prospectus by the AFM should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares and the Company (as defined below).
Technip Energies (the “Company”) will today host its virtual Capital Markets Day in connection with TechnipFMC’s previously announced plan to separate into two industry-leading independent, publicly traded companies: TechnipFMC and Technip Energies. The transaction is expected to be structured as a spin-off of a majority stake in TechnipFMC’s Technip Energies segment. The separation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.
The virtual Capital Markets Day will be held today at 14:00 CET. A live webcast and an accompanying presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of TechnipFMC’s website at www.technipfmc.com.
Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, stated, “Technip Energies is a leading engineering and technology company for the energy transition. We have world leading market positions in LNG, ethylene and hydrogen, and we are central to powerful energy transition themes – from decarbonization to carbon-free solutions – to meet today’s and tomorrow’s energy challenges. We have growing positions on break-through technologies in green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. Today, our extensive backlog and a breadth of commercial opportunities provide strong revenue visibility and medium-term margin expansion potential. Our asset light business and strong balance sheet provide a solid platform to support our growth ambitions and high return-on-invested capital through the cycle. Ultimately, we aim to be the reference investment platform for the Energy Transition.”
Technip Energies is one of the world’s largest Engineering and Technology (E&T) companies. With its broad offering of project capabilities, technologies, products and services, the Company is ideally positioned to accelerate the Energy Transition. The Company has over 15,000 employees globally across 34 countries and can point to over 60 years of successful operations. Technip Energies, which is incorporated in the Netherlands, will be headquartered in Paris. The Company will have its shares listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange under the ticker “TE” with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”). Based on the 12 months to June 20, 2020, Technip Energies is a €6 billion revenue company supported by a significant €13.2 billion backlog as of June 30, 2020.
€6.5 – 7.0 billion
Single-digit growth, constant currency; backlog execution & substantial pipeline
5.5% – 6.0%
(exc. one-off cost of €30m)
Target 100bps+ increase for medium term
30 – 35%
No material deviation from 2021e
The historical financial information presented in this press release and during the Capital Markets Day consists of IFRS special-purpose financial statements – carved out from the consolidated financial statements of TechnipFMC – prepared for the purposes of the spin-off and present the historical financial information of Technip Energies in the format that it intends to report its financial results in the future beginning with the publication of Technip Energies’ statutory consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021.
As Technip Energies did not operate as a stand-alone entity in the past, the historical financial information may not be indicative of Technip Energies’ future performance and what its combined results of operations, financial position and cash flows would have been, had Technip Energies operated as an entity separate from TechnipFMC for the periods presented.
14:00 – 14:30 CET
Opening Remarks
Philip Lindsay, Head of Investor Relations, Technip Energies
Introduction
Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies
14:30 – 15:45 CET
Pioneer downstream and gas evolution
Alain Poincheval, Fellow Executive Project Director, Technip Energies
Accelerate the energy transition
Stan Knez, SVP Process Technology, Technip Energies
Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set
Charles Cessot, SVP Strategy, Technip Energies
15:45 – 16:15 CET
Q&A
16:15 – 16:30 CET
Break
16:30 – 17:45 CET
Outstanding delivery
Marco Villa, COO Technip Energies
Magali Castano, SVP People & Culture, Technip Energies
Financial strength and delivery
Bruno Vibert, CFO Technip Energies
17:45 – 18:30 CET
Closing Remarks
Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies
Q&A
The Company operates in a highly competitive environment and unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in its industry may impact its results of operations.
Demand for the Company’s products and services depends on oil and gas industry activity and expenditure levels, which are directly affected by trends in the demand for and price of crude oil and natural gas.
COVID-19 has significantly temporarily reduced demand for the Company’s products and services, and has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.
The Company may lose money on fixed-price contracts.
The Company’s failure to timely deliver its backlog could affect future sales, profitability, and relationships with its customers.
The Company faces risks relating to its reliance on subcontractors, suppliers, and its joint venture partners.
The Company may not realize revenue on its current backlog due to customer order reductions, cancellations or acceptance delays, which may negatively impact its financial results.
Currency exchange rate fluctuations could adversely affect the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows.
The Company is subject to an ongoing investigation by the French Parquet National Financier related to historical projects in Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.
Its operations require the Company to comply with numerous regulations, violations of which could have a material adverse effect on its financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows.
Compliance with environmental and climate change related laws and regulations may adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations.
The Company is subject to the tax laws of numerous jurisdictions; challenges to the interpretation of, or future changes to, such laws could adversely affect it.
Historically, the Technip Energies Business was operated as a business segment of TechnipFMC and the Company’s historical financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that the Technip Energies Business would have achieved as an independent public company and may not be a reliable indicator of its future results.
The Company may not achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation and spin-off, and the separation and spin-off may adversely affect its business.
The combined post-spin-off value of Technip Energies Shares and TechnipFMC Shares may not equal or exceed the aggregate pre-spin-off value of TechnipFMC Shares.
This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, and include any statements with respect to the potential separation of the Company into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies, the expected financial and operational results of TechnipFMC and Technip Energies after the potential separation and expectations regarding TechnipFMC’s and Technip Energies’ respective capital structures, businesses or organizations after the potential separation. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from TechnipFMC’s historical experience and TechnipFMC’s present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see TechnipFMC’s risk factors set forth in TechnipFMC’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include TechnipFMC’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, TechnipFMC’s filings with the Autorité des marchés financiers or the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, as well as the following:
risks associated with disease outbreaks and other public health issues, including the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”), their impact on the global economy and the business of TechnipFMC’s company, customers, suppliers and other partners, changes in, and the administration of, treaties, laws, and regulations, including in response to such issues and the potential for such issues to exacerbate other risks TechnipFMC faces, including those related to the factors listed or referenced below;
risks associated with the impact or terms of the potential separation;
risks associated with the benefits and costs of the potential separation, including the risk that the expected benefits of the potential separation will not be realized within the expected time frame, in full or at all;
risks that the conditions to the potential separation, including regulatory approvals, will not be satisfied and/or that the potential separation will not be completed within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all;
the expected tax treatment of the potential separation, including as to shareholders in the United States or other countries;
risks associated with the sale by TechnipFMC of shares of Technip Energies to Bpifrance, including whether the conditions to closing will be satisfied;
changes in the shareholder bases of the Company, TechnipFMC and Technip Energies, and volatility in the market prices of their respective shares, including the risk of fluctuations in the market price of Technip Energies’ shares as a result of substantial sales by TechnipFMC of its interest in Technip Energies;
risks associated with any financing transactions undertaken in connection with the potential separation;
the impact of the potential separation on TechnipFMC’s businesses and the risk that the potential separation may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on TechnipFMC’s resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management’s attention and the impact on relationships with customers, governmental authorities, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties;
unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in TechnipFMC’s industry;
TechnipFMC’s ability to timely deliver TechnipFMC’s backlog and its effect on TechnipFMC’s future sales, profitability, and TechnipFMC’s relationships with TechnipFMC’s customers;
TechnipFMC’s ability to hire and retain key personnel;
U.S. and international laws and regulations, including existing or future environmental or trade/tariff regulations, that may increase TechnipFMC’s costs, limit the demand for TechnipFMC’s products and services or restrict TechnipFMC’s operations;
disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which TechnipFMC conducts business; and
downgrade in the ratings of TechnipFMC’s debt could restrict TechnipFMC’s ability to access the debt capital markets.
TechnipFMC cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. TechnipFMC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of its forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
The joint equity capital markets advisors are acting exclusively for TechnipFMC and no one else in connection with the planned spin-off of the majority stake of TechnipFMC’s Technip Energies business segment and will not regard any other person as their respective clients and will not be responsible to anyone other than TechnipFMC for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients in connection with any distribution of Technip Energies shares or otherwise, nor for providing any advice in relation to the distribution of Technip Energies shares, the content of this press release or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.
BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Société Générale are acting as joint equity capital markets advisors in connection with the proposed distribution of Technip Energies shares to the holders of TechnipFMC shares upon completion of the separation.
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is also acting as an advisor on the distribution of Technip Energies shares to the holders of TechnipFMC shares.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer