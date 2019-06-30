|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 29.07.2020
TechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today reported second quarter 2020 results.
$3,434.2
(8.0%)
$97.0
(87.9%)
$0.21
(85.7%)
$450.0
(46.4%)
%
13.1
%
(550 bps)
$175.6
(76.0%)
$0.39
(76.9%)
$11,179.6
(86.3%)
$25,781.9
(20.1%)
Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes pre-tax charges and credits, was $241.1 million and included a foreign exchange loss of $5.8 million; adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.6 percent (Exhibit 10).
Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC stated, “Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our employees and stakeholders while ensuring business continuity in a safe and responsible manner. Our dedicated teams advanced projects and met customer requirements, which was evident in our second quarter results.”
“We also made solid progress in three core areas – strengthening our balance sheet, progressing our backlog scheduling and accelerating our business transformation – all to ensure the success of TechnipFMC both through the current cycle and over the longer term. We took a series of proactive steps to ensure that we can maintain access to more than sufficient liquidity in these challenging times. We experienced no cancellations of our backlog, highlighting the resiliency of the nearly $21 billion of backlog we have today. And we have engaged in constructive dialogue with our customers that has resulted in an even more collaborative approach, creating new opportunities for TechnipFMC.”
Pferdehirt added, “The strong balance sheet and extensive backlog have also provided us with the flexibility to accelerate our business transformation, with global actions underway to generate annualized cost savings in excess of $350 million by year-end. We are driving improved productivity across the organization to permanently lower our operating and capital costs. These actions will drive the most value when we align with those clients and partners that demonstrate a willingness to embrace our initiatives focused on simplification, standardization and reduced cycle times. And we are leveraging our core competencies in engineering, manufacturing and project management to deliver sustainable solutions that further enable our clients to reach their carbon reduction ambitions.”
“In Surface Technologies, we continue to transform our North America operations by working with clients to further drive wellsite operational efficiencies and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Outside North America, we are leveraging the strength of our franchise to capitalize on the long-term growth anticipated in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the North Sea.”
Pferdehirt continued, “In Subsea, we continue to believe inbound orders will approximate $4 billion for the year. Large project activity demonstrates our strength in important basins such as Brazil, Guyana and Norway. Beyond this activity, our orders have been supported by subsea services, direct iEPCI™ awards and small project activity, much of which is exclusive to TechnipFMC. These opportunities have generated over $3 billion of inbound in each of the last three years, enabled by our market-leading installed base, growing list of alliance partners and integrated FEED capabilities.”
“Turning to Technip Energies, we continue to make good progress on all major projects. While LNG market dynamics have shifted in recent months, we do not view this as the start of an extended downturn for our Company given our strong differentiation in this market. We have been awarded projects in Mozambique and Mexico, both subject to final investment decision, and we are actively tendering a major project in the Middle East while performing front-end work on other LNG prospects. Beyond LNG, energy transition is a strong opportunity for us, particularly in the areas of sustainable chemistry and hydrogen.”
Pferdehirt concluded, “We entered this period with a solid foundation built upon the strength of our balance sheet, backlog and execution. While client conversations remain ongoing, the increased visibility we have today gives us confidence in our full-year guidance for all business segments. This is further supported by the acceleration of our business transformation initiatives to maintain – if not expand – our market leadership.”
$1,508.7
(8.6%)
$94.6
n/m
$186.2
(46.5%)
%
12.3
%
(510 bps)
$2,632.7
(80.6%)
$8,747.0
(19.0%)
Subsea reported an operating loss of $75.6 million and included restructuring, impairment and other charges totaling $95.8 million, of which $27.4 million were direct COVID-19 expenses. Operating results declined versus the prior year primarily due to these charges, the impact of more competitively priced backlog and the negative operational impacts related to COVID-19. Operating results benefited from our cost reduction initiatives in the quarter, and we expect to recognize greater cost savings from our restructuring actions in the second half of the year. Adjusted EBITDA was $99.6 million with a margin of 7.2 percent.
Second Quarter Subsea Highlights
Partnership and Alliance Highlights
Subsea inbound orders were $511.7 million for the quarter, reflecting activity in smaller projects and subsea services, resulting in a book-to-bill of 0.4.
(In millions)
Consolidated
Non-consolidated
$65
$133
$505
$1,505.0
2.2%
$274.0
(15.6%)
$281.9
(42.3%)
%
18.7
%
(810 bps)
$8,131.2
(89.7%)
$16,608.3
(20.9%)
Technip Energies reported operating profit of $231.3 million, which included a $113.2 million benefit from a favorable litigation settlement and $24.8 million of direct COVID-19 expenses. Both of these exceptional items were excluded from adjusted results. Operating profit decreased 15.6 percent versus the prior-year quarter primarily due to a reduced contribution from Yamal LNG and lower margin realization on early phase projects, including Arctic LNG 2. Despite the challenging environment, project execution remained strong across the portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA was $162.6 million with a margin of 10.6 percent.
Second Quarter Technip Energies Highlights
Partnership and Alliance Highlights
Technip Energies inbound orders were $835.8 million for the quarter, resulting in a book-to-bill of 0.5. While there were no announced project awards in the period, the segment benefited from strong activity in front-end engineering, Project Management Consultancy and Loading Systems, as well as expanded scope on existing contracts. The following award was announced subsequent to the second quarter, subject to final investment decision:
(In millions)
Consolidated
Non-consolidated
$432
$716
$947
$420.5
(42.5%)
$25.5
n/m
$46.7
(82.2%)
%
11.1
%
(770 bps)
$415.7
(55.0%)
$426.6
(9.5%)
Surface Technologies reported an operating loss of $13.4 million. When compared to the prior-year period, operating margin decreased primarily due to lower activity in North America driven by the significant decline in rig count and completions-related activity. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.3 million with a margin of 3.4 percent.
Inbound orders for the quarter were $187.1 million, which decreased versus the prior-year quarter primarily due to the significant reduction in North America activity. Backlog decreased 9.5 percent versus the prior-year quarter to $385.9 million. Given the short-cycle nature of the business, orders are generally converted into revenue within twelve months.
Second Quarter Surface Technologies Highlights
Foreign exchange gains and losses are now provided separately in the Company’s financial statements and are no longer included in Corporate expense. Foreign exchange losses in the quarter were $5.8 million, which resulted primarily from the impact of unhedged currencies.
Net interest expense was $74.4 million in the quarter, which included an increase in the liability payable to joint venture partners of $50.8 million. Interest expense was negatively impacted by higher short-term borrowing costs in the period which are expected to return to normalized levels for the remainder of the year.
The Company recorded a tax provision in the quarter of $17.7 million. The quarterly tax rate was impacted by earnings mix and jurisdictions which are unable to record a tax benefit due to operational losses.
Total depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $106.6 million.
The Company ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $4,809.5 million; net cash was $302.5 million.
Additionally, the Company announced amendments to its revolving credit facility agreements allowing the add back of approximately $3.2 billion of previously impaired goodwill to the Company’s total capitalization ratio covenant. With this permanent amendment, the ratio as of June 30, 2020 was 38 percent.
At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $6.8 billion of cash and liquidity compared to $5.6 billion of cash and liquidity as of March 31, 2020.
All segment guidance assumes no further material degradation from COVID-19 related impacts.
Revenue in a range of $6.3 – 6.8 billion
Revenue in a range of $950 – 1,150 million*
EBITDA margin at least 8.5%* (excluding charges and credits)
EBITDA margin at least 10% (excluding charges and credits)
EBITDA margin at least 5.5%* (excluding charges and credits)
Webcast access will also be available on our website prior to the start of the call. An archived audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address. In the event of a disruption of service or technical difficulty during the call, information will be posted on our website.
Revenue
$
3,158.5
$
3,434.2
$
6,288.8
$
6,347.2
Costs and expenses
3,054.4
3,120.6
9,320.7
5,898.8
104.1
313.6
(3,031.9)
448.4
Other (expense) income, net
3.3
(58.4)
3.6
(70.7)
Income (loss) before net interest expense and income taxes
107.4
255.2
(3,028.3)
377.7
Net interest expense
(74.4)
(140.6)
(146.7)
(228.8)
Income (loss) before income taxes
33.0
114.6
(3,175.0)
148.9
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
17.7
0.9
55.4
15.4
Net income (loss)
15.3
113.7
(3,230.4)
133.5
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(3.6)
(16.7)
(14.0)
(15.6)
Net income (loss) attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
11.7
$
97.0
$
(3,244.4)
$
117.9
Income (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.22
$
(7.24)
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.21
$
(7.24)
$
0.26
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
448.3
447.5
447.9
447.7
Diluted
449.5
451.2
447.9
451.9
Cash dividends declared per share
$
—
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.26
Subsea
$
1,378.5
$
1,508.7
$
2,631.6
$
2,694.0
Technip Energies
1,538.3
1,505.0
3,086.0
2,840.1
Surface Technologies
241.7
420.5
571.2
813.1
$
3,158.5
$
3,434.2
$
6,288.8
$
6,347.2
Subsea
$
(75.6)
$
94.6
$
(2,826.3)
$
144.5
Technip Energies
231.3
274.0
382.5
429.7
Surface Technologies
(13.4)
25.5
(437.4)
36.0
Total segment operating profit (loss)
142.3
394.1
(2,881.2)
610.2
Corporate expense (1)
(29.1)
(120.9)
(98.0)
(202.9)
Net interest expense
(74.4)
(140.6)
(146.7)
(228.8)
Foreign exchange loss
(5.8)
(18.0)
(49.1)
(29.6)
Total corporate items
(109.3)
(279.5)
(293.8)
(461.3)
Income (loss) before income taxes (2)
$
33.0
$
114.6
$
(3,175.0)
$
148.9
(1) Corporate expense primarily includes corporate staff expenses, share-based compensation expenses, and other employee benefits.
(2) Includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.
Subsea
$
511.7
$
2,632.7
$
1,683.8
$
5,310.4
Technip Energies
835.8
8,131.2
1,396.4
11,270.0
Surface Technologies
187.1
415.7
553.4
783.6
Total inbound orders
$
1,534.6
$
11,179.6
$
3,633.6
$
17,364.0
Subsea
$
7,085.3
$
8,747.0
Technip Energies
13,132.6
16,608.3
Surface Technologies
385.9
426.6
Total order backlog
$
20,603.8
$
25,781.9
(1) Inbound orders represent the estimated sales value of confirmed customer orders received during the reporting period.
(2) Order backlog is calculated as the estimated sales value of unfilled, confirmed customer orders at the reporting date.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,809.5
$
5,190.2
Trade receivables, net
2,226.1
2,287.1
Contract assets
1,414.4
1,520.0
Inventories, net
1,370.2
1,416.0
Other current assets
1,661.5
1,473.1
Total current assets
11,481.7
11,886.4
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,850.8
3,162.0
Goodwill
2,470.7
5,598.3
Intangible assets, net
1,026.9
1,086.6
Other assets
1,764.3
1,785.5
Total assets
$
19,594.4
$
23,518.8
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
524.1
$
495.4
Accounts payable, trade
2,476.1
2,659.8
Contract liabilities
4,685.4
4,585.1
Other current liabilities
2,212.0
2,398.1
Total current liabilities
9,897.6
10,138.4
Long-term debt, less current portion
3,982.9
3,980.0
Other liabilities
1,497.2
1,671.2
Redeemable non-controlling interest
41.1
41.1
TechnipFMC plc stockholders’ equity
4,141.1
7,659.3
Non-controlling interests
34.5
28.8
Total liabilities and equity
$
19,594.4
$
23,518.8
Net income (loss)
$
(3,230.4)
$
133.5
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided (required) by operating activities
Depreciation
166.0
176.2
Amortization
61.0
60.7
Impairments
3,221.7
1.2
Employee benefit plan and share-based compensation costs
36.2
37.6
Deferred income tax provision (benefit), net
(42.8)
(127.5)
Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and foreign exchange
4.2
27.5
Income from equity affiliates, net of dividends received
(36.9)
(24.1)
Other
112.3
233.3
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
Trade receivables, net and contract assets
(10.4)
(82.8)
Inventories, net
(58.7)
(134.9)
Accounts payable, trade
(41.1)
(105.0)
Contract liabilities
147.5
274.2
Income taxes payable (receivable), net
17.1
(68.4)
Other current assets and liabilities, net
(414.8)
(240.6)
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net
3.1
34.6
Cash provided (required) by operating activities
(66.0)
195.5
Cash provided (required) by investing activities
Capital expenditures
(177.7)
(270.5)
Payment to acquire debt securities
—
(59.7)
Proceeds from sale of debt securities
—
18.9
Cash received from divestiture
2.5
—
Proceeds from sale of assets
25.4
1.3
Proceeds from repayment of advance to joint venture
12.5
22.5
Cash required by investing activities
(137.3)
(287.5)
Cash required by financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt
21.6
(17.9)
Net decrease in commercial paper
(112.9)
(479.5)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
163.6
96.2
Purchase of ordinary shares
—
(90.1)
Dividends paid
(59.2)
(116.6)
Payments related to taxes withheld on share-based compensation
(6.4)
—
Settlements of mandatorily redeemable financial liability
(135.3)
(220.6)
Cash required by financing activities
(128.6)
(828.5)
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(48.8)
1.8
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(380.7)
(918.7)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
5,190.2
5,540.0
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
4,809.5
$
4,621.3
$
2.8
Operating cash and cash equivalents
2.0
Total cash and cash equivalents
$
4.8
$
1,096.9
Mandatorily redeemable financial liability
$
219.8
$
(20.7)
$
(50.9)
Settlements of mandatorily redeemable financial liability
$
(131.1)
$
(135.3)
$
11.7
$
3.6
$
17.7
$
74.4
$
107.4
$
106.6
$
214.0
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
53.5
—
(19.8)
—
33.7
—
33.7
Restructuring and other charges
47.6
—
2.6
—
50.2
—
50.2
Direct COVID-19 expenses
47.8
—
8.6
—
56.4
—
56.4
Litigation settlement
(113.2)
—
—
—
(113.2)
—
(113.2)
Valuation allowance
(5.2)
—
5.2
—
—
—
—
Adjusted financial measures
$
42.2
$
3.6
$
14.3
$
74.4
$
134.5
$
106.6
$
241.1
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
0.03
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
0.09
$
97.0
$
16.7
$
0.9
$
140.6
$
255.2
$
117.5
$
372.7
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
0.4
—
0.1
—
0.5
—
0.5
Restructuring and other severance charges
6.7
—
2.0
—
8.7
—
8.7
Business combination transaction and integration costs
9.8
—
3.1
—
12.9
—
12.9
Legal provision, net
55.2
—
—
—
55.2
—
55.2
Purchase price accounting adjustment
6.5
—
2.0
—
8.5
(8.5)
—
Adjusted financial measures
$
175.6
$
16.7
$
8.1
$
140.6
$
341.0
$
109.0
$
450.0
Diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
0.21
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
0.39
$
(3,244.4)
$
14.0
$
55.4
$
146.7
$
(3,028.3)
$
227.0
$
(2,801.3)
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
3,213.4
—
8.3
—
3,221.7
—
3,221.7
Restructuring and other charges
56.2
—
5.4
—
61.6
—
61.6
Direct COVID-19 expenses
54.6
—
10.8
—
65.4
—
65.4
Litigation settlement
(113.2)
—
—
—
(113.2)
—
(113.2)
Separation costs
20.2
—
6.9
—
27.1
—
27.1
Purchase price accounting adjustment
6.5
—
2.0
—
8.5
(8.5)
—
Valuation allowance
(0.2)
—
0.2
—
—
—
—
Adjusted financial measures
$
(6.9)
$
14.0
$
89.0
$
146.7
$
242.8
$
218.5
$
461.3
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
(7.24)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
(0.02)
$
117.9
$
15.6
$
15.4
$
228.8
$
377.7
$
236.9
$
614.6
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
0.9
—
0.3
—
1.2
—
1.2
Restructuring and other severance charges
18.3
—
6.2
—
24.5
—
24.5
Business combinations transaction and integration costs
18.7
—
6.3
—
25.0
—
25.0
Reorganization
19.2
—
6.1
—
25.3
—
25.3
Legal provision, net
55.2
—
—
—
55.2
—
55.2
Purchase price accounting adjustment
13.0
—
4.0
—
17.0
(17.0)
—
Valuation allowance
(40.3)
—
40.3
—
—
—
—
Adjusted financial measures
$
202.9
$
15.6
$
78.6
$
228.8
$
525.9
$
219.9
$
745.8
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
0.26
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
0.45
$
1,378.5
$
1,538.3
$
241.7
$
—
$
—
$
3,158.5
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
(75.6)
$
231.3
$
(13.4)
$
(29.1)
$
(5.8)
$
107.4
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
32.5
—
1.2
—
—
33.7
Restructuring and other charges
35.9
11.1
1.3
1.9
—
50.2
Direct COVID-19 expenses
27.4
24.8
4.2
—
—
56.4
Litigation settlement
—
(113.2)
—
—
—
(113.2)
Subtotal
95.8
(77.3)
6.7
1.9
—
27.1
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
20.2
154.0
(6.7)
(27.2)
(5.8)
134.5
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
79.4
8.6
15.0
3.6
—
106.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$
99.6
$
162.6
$
8.3
$
(23.6)
$
(5.8)
$
241.1
Operating profit margin, as reported
-5.5
%
15.0
%
-5.5
%
3.4
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
1.5
%
10.0
%
-2.8
%
4.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.2
%
10.6
%
3.4
%
7.6
%
$
1,508.7
$
1,505.0
$
420.5
$
—
$
—
$
3,434.2
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
94.6
$
274.0
$
25.5
$
(120.9)
$
(18.0)
$
255.2
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
(0.1)
—
0.6
—
—
0.5
Restructuring and other severance charges
4.6
2.1
0.6
1.4
—
8.7
Business combination transaction and integration costs
—
—
—
12.9
—
12.9
Legal provision, net
—
—
—
55.2
—
55.2
Purchase price accounting adjustments – amortization related
8.5
—
—
—
—
8.5
Subtotal
13.0
2.1
1.2
69.5
—
85.8
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
107.6
276.1
26.7
(51.4)
(18.0)
341.0
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
78.6
5.8
20.0
4.6
—
109.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
186.2
$
281.9
$
46.7
$
(46.8)
$
(18.0)
$
450.0
Operating profit margin, as reported
6.3
%
18.2
%
6.1
%
7.4
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
7.1
%
18.3
%
6.3
%
9.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.3
%
18.7
%
11.1
%
13.1
%
$
2,631.6
$
3,086.0
$
571.2
$
—
$
—
$
6,288.8
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
(2,826.3)
$
382.5
$
(437.4)
$
(98.0)
$
(49.1)
$
(3,028.3)
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
2,809.0
—
412.7
—
—
3,221.7
Restructuring and other charges*
29.0
14.0
13.1
5.5
—
61.6
Direct COVID-19 expenses
31.4
28.7
5.3
—
—
65.4
Litigation settlement
—
(113.2)
—
—
—
(113.2)
Separation costs
—
—
—
27.1
—
27.1
Purchase price accounting adjustments
8.5
—
—
—
—
8.5
Subtotal
2,877.9
(70.5)
431.1
32.6
—
3,271.1
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
51.6
312.0
(6.3)
(65.4)
(49.1)
242.8
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
152.8
17.7
39.1
8.9
—
218.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
204.4
$
329.7
$
32.8
$
(56.5)
$
(49.1)
$
461.3
Operating profit margin, as reported
-107.4
%
12.4
%
-76.6
%
-48.2
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
2.0
%
10.1
%
-1.1
%
3.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.8
%
10.7
%
5.7
%
7.3
%
*On December 30, 2019, we completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Technip Odebrecht PLSV CV. A $7.3 million gain recorded within restructuring and other charges in the Subsea segment during the six months ended June 30, 2020.
$
2,694.0
$
2,840.1
$
813.1
$
—
$
—
$
6,347.2
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
144.5
$
429.7
$
36.0
$
(202.9)
$
(29.6)
$
377.7
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
0.6
—
0.6
—
—
1.2
Restructuring and other severance charges
6.2
5.9
2.1
10.3
—
24.5
Business combination transaction and integration costs
—
—
—
25.0
—
25.0
Reorganization
—
25.3
—
—
—
25.3
Legal provision, net
—
—
—
55.2
—
55.2
Purchase price accounting adjustments – amortization related
17.0
—
—
—
—
17.0
Subtotal
23.8
31.2
2.7
90.5
—
148.2
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
168.3
460.9
38.7
(112.4)
(29.6)
525.9
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
157.6
15.8
38.1
8.4
—
219.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
325.9
$
476.7
$
76.8
$
(104.0)
$
(29.6)
$
745.8
Operating profit margin, as reported
5.4
%
15.1
%
4.4
%
6.0
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
6.2
%
16.2
%
4.8
%
8.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.1
%
16.8
%
9.4
%
11.8
%
$
4,809.5
$
4,999.4
$
5,190.2
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
(524.1)
(586.7)
(495.4)
Long-term debt, less current portion
(3,982.9)
(3,823.9)
(3,980.0)
Net cash
$
302.5
$
588.8
$
714.8
Net (debt) cash, is a non-GAAP financial measure reflecting cash and cash equivalents, net of debt. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our capital structure and financial leverage. We believe net debt, or net cash, is a meaningful financial measure that may assist investors in understanding our financial condition and recognizing underlying trends in our capital structure. Net (debt) cash should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash and cash equivalents as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity.
