|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 21.10.2020
TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI)(ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today reported third quarter 2020 results.
$3,335.1
0.0%
$(119.1)
n/m
$(0.27)
n/m
$379.2
(15.3%)
11.4 %
(180 bps)
$53.8
34.2%
$0.12
33.3%
$2,610.6
(14.7%)
$24,115.3
(18.5%)
Total Company revenue was $3,335.7 million. Net loss was $3.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. These results included after-tax charges and credits totaling $76.1 million of expense, or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $72.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes pre-tax charges and credits, was $321.2 million and included a foreign exchange gain of $5.6 million; adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.6 percent (Exhibit 10).
Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, “We delivered strong operational results in the third quarter. All three segments delivered sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin, with total Company adjusted EBITDA of $321 million and a margin of 9.6 percent. These results were achieved working collaboratively with our clients, where our innovative solutions, demonstrated execution excellence and financial strength enabled our project portfolio to progress through a challenging period.”
Pferdehirt added, “As our clients continue to re-prioritize their portfolio investments, we have seen an increase in our award activity. Inbound orders of more than $2.2 billion represent our strongest quarter of the year and a sequential increase of 45 percent, largely driven by Subsea where we were awarded notable projects in South America and Norway. With the services and project activity forecast for the remainder of the year, we remain confident in achieving $4 billion of Subsea inbound orders for 2020.”
“Technip Energies secured an EPC contract for the Assiut Hydrocracking Complex, which we expect will be inbound by year-end. We also announced a revamp project at Shell’s Moerdijk plant, demonstrating both our leadership in ethylene technology and our ability to reduce CO2 emissions.”
“And in Surface Technologies, we continued to leverage the strength and resilience of our international franchise with two important growth opportunities captured in the Middle East. These awards provide us the opportunity to further expand our market share of high-specification equipment across the region.”
“We continued to accelerate our cost reduction efforts and have already achieved the full targeted run-rate savings of more than $350 million. These savings, combined with our award momentum, provide us with confidence to reaffirm full-year guidance for all operating segments.”
“Digital is another key enabler of our business transformation. We continue to apply digital technologies to enhance our customer offering and expand our market leadership. With Subsea Studio™, we are leveraging our proprietary global database of projects to rapidly evaluate field development scenarios, which enables our ability to utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence. And our integrated and digitally enabled iComplete™ offering for surface well completions is providing significant cost and efficiency benefits with a dramatic reduction in components, connections and operating costs. Since product launch, we have achieved broad customer acceptance, leading to market share gains.”
Pferdehirt continued, “Our energy transition expertise across all segments will support our clients’ efforts to meet their carbon reduction ambitions. We recently announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of green hydrogen technologies with McPhy – a leading manufacturer of equipment used in the production and distribution of green hydrogen. We are a leader in hydrogen today, and with McPhy, we are bringing our core competencies in technology, engineering, integration and project execution to develop large scale and competitive green hydrogen solutions.”
Pferdehirt concluded, “In the midst of an extremely challenging time, the women and men of TechnipFMC continued to deliver strong operational results. We remained focused on strengthening our market leading positions and leveraging our financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities. We are fully committed to further our business transformation through new business models, innovative technologies and digital solutions across the organization.”
$1,342.2
11.9%
$(79.6)
n/m
$139.1
5.0%
10.4 %
(70 bps)
$1,509.9
6.4%
$8,655.8
(16.6%)
Subsea reported third quarter revenue of $1,501.8 million, an increase of 11.9 percent from the prior year driven by continued strong execution of our backlog. Revenue growth in project activity was most significant in the United States, Norway and Africa. Sequentially, revenue increased 9 percent primarily driven by continued improvement in operational efficiency as well as increased activity in Subsea Services.
Subsea reported an operating profit of $20.3 million. Operating profit increased versus the prior-year quarter primarily driven by significantly lower charges and credits in the current period. Sequentially, operating profit benefited from project completions and improved asset utilization in the third quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $146 million, with a margin of 9.7 percent. Adjusted EBITDA increased versus the prior-year quarter as higher activity and the benefits of our cost reduction initiatives more than offset the COVID-19-related inefficiencies in the quarter.
Third Quarter Subsea Highlights
Subsea inbound orders were $1,607.1 million for the quarter, resulting in a book-to-bill of 1.1. The following announced awards were included in the period:
(In millions)
Consolidated
Non-
$36
$129
$509
$1,596.3
0.7%
$284.6
(54.5%)
$304.2
(42.6%)
19.1 %
(820 bps)
$696.0
(40.7%)
$15,030.8
(19.8%)
Technip Energies reported third quarter revenue of $1,608.2 million, largely unchanged versus the prior-year quarter. Revenue benefited from the continued ramp-up of Arctic LNG 2 and higher activity on downstream projects in Africa, North America and India, which more than offset the anticipated decline in revenue from Yamal LNG. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.5 percent primarily driven by the improvement in operational efficiency related to our supply chain and construction sites.
Technip Energies reported operating profit of $129.5 million; adjusted EBITDA was $174.5 million with a margin of 10.9 percent. Operating profit decreased 54.5 percent versus the prior-year quarter primarily due to a reduced contribution from Yamal LNG and lower margin realization on early phase projects, including Arctic LNG 2. Despite the challenging environment, project execution remained strong across the portfolio. Sequentially, operating profit increased 9.7 percent when excluding the benefit of the favorable litigation settlement in the second quarter of $113.2 million.
Third Quarter Technip Energies Highlights
Partnership and Alliance Highlights
Technip Energies inbound orders were $412.8 million for the quarter, resulting in a book-to-bill of 0.3. The following announced award and early engagement studies were included in the period:
(In millions)
Consolidated
Non-
$146
$828
$1,025
$396.6
(43.1%)
$6.1
n/m
$44.4
(61.0%)
11.2 %
(350 bps)
$404.7
(48.7%)
$428.7
(13.9%)
Surface Technologies reported third quarter revenue of $225.7 million, a decrease of 43.1 percent from the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily driven by the sharp reduction in operator activity in North America. Revenue outside of North America displayed resilience, with a more modest decline due to reduced activity levels. Nearly 70 percent of total segment revenue was generated outside of North America in the period.
Surface Technologies reported an operating loss of $7 million; adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million with a margin of 7.7 percent. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower activity in North America driven by the significant decline in rig count and completions-related activity, partially offset by the accelerated cost reduction actions initiated in the first quarter. Sequentially, operating profit improved through a combination of favorable product mix, the benefit of our cost reduction program, and improved manufacturing execution.
Inbound orders for the quarter were $207.5 million, a decrease versus the prior-year quarter primarily due to the significant reduction in North America activity. Backlog decreased 13.9 percent versus the prior-year quarter to $368.9 million. Given the short-cycle nature of the business, orders are generally converted into revenue within twelve months.
Third Quarter Surface Technologies Highlights
Foreign exchange gains in the quarter were $5.6 million, which resulted primarily from the timing of naturally hedged projects.
Net interest expense was $91.8 million in the quarter, which included an increase in the liability payable to joint venture partners of $61.9 million.
The Company recorded a tax provision in the quarter of $22.5 million.
Total depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $108.5 million.
The Company ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $4,244 million; net cash was $383.8 million.
All segment guidance assumes no further material degradation from COVID-19-related impacts.
Revenue in a range of $6.3 – 6.8 billion
Revenue in a range of $950 – 1,150 million
EBITDA margin at least 8.5% (excluding charges and credits)
EBITDA margin at least 10% (excluding charges and credits)
EBITDA margin at least 5.5% (excluding charges and credits)
______________________
Our guidance measures adjusted EBITDA margin, corporate expense, net, net interest expense (excluding the impact of revaluation of partners’ mandatorily redeemable financial liability) and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. We are unable to provide a reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the individual components of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the variability of items excluded from each such measure. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.
Webcast access will also be available on our website prior to the start of the call. An archived audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address. In the event of a disruption of service or technical difficulty during the call, information will be posted on our website.
Revenue
$
3,335.7
$
3,335.1
$
9,624.5
$
9,682.3
Costs and expenses
3,255.0
3,221.0
12,575.7
9,119.8
80.7
114.1
(2,951.2)
562.5
Other (expense) income, net
40.0
(31.8)
43.6
(102.5)
Income (loss) before net interest expense and income taxes
120.7
82.3
(2,907.6)
460.0
Net interest expense
(91.8)
(116.5)
(238.5)
(345.3)
Income (loss) before income taxes
28.9
(34.2)
(3,146.1)
114.7
Provision for income taxes
22.5
81.1
77.9
96.5
Net income (loss)
6.4
(115.3)
(3,224.0)
18.2
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(10.3)
(3.8)
(24.3)
(19.4)
Net loss attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
(3.9)
$
(119.1)
$
(3,248.3)
$
(1.2)
Income (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc:
Basic
$
(0.01)
$
(0.27)
$
(7.24)
$
—
Diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.27)
$
(7.24)
$
—
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
449.4
446.9
448.4
448.6
Diluted
449.4
446.9
448.4
448.6
Cash dividends declared per share
$
—
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.39
Subsea
$
1,501.8
$
1,342.2
$
4,133.4
$
4,036.2
Technip Energies
1,608.2
1,596.3
4,694.2
4,436.4
Surface Technologies
225.7
396.6
796.9
1,209.7
$
3,335.7
$
3,335.1
$
9,624.5
$
9,682.3
Segment operating profit (loss)
Subsea
$
20.3
$
(79.6)
$
(2,806.0)
$
65.0
Technip Energies
129.5
284.6
512.0
714.3
Surface Technologies
(7.0)
6.1
(444.4)
42.1
Total segment operating profit (loss)
142.8
211.1
(2,738.4)
821.4
Corporate items
Corporate expense (1)
(27.7)
(75.6)
(125.7)
(278.6)
Net interest expense
(91.8)
(116.5)
(238.5)
(345.3)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
5.6
(53.2)
(43.5)
(82.8)
Total corporate items
(113.9)
(245.3)
(407.7)
(706.7)
Income (loss) before income taxes (2)
$
28.9
$
(34.2)
$
(3,146.1)
$
114.7
(1) Corporate expense primarily includes corporate staff expenses, share-based compensation expenses, and other employee benefits.
Subsea
$
1,607.1
$
1,509.9
$
3,290.9
$
6,820.3
Technip Energies
412.8
696.0
1,809.2
11,966.0
Surface Technologies
207.5
404.7
760.9
1,188.3
Total inbound orders
$
2,227.4
$
2,610.6
$
5,861.0
$
19,974.6
Subsea
$
7,218.0
$
8,655.8
Technip Energies
12,059.2
15,030.8
Surface Technologies
368.9
428.7
Total order backlog
$
19,646.1
$
24,115.3
(1) Inbound orders represent the estimated sales value of confirmed customer orders received during the reporting period.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,244.0
$
5,190.2
Trade receivables, net
2,127.8
2,287.1
Contract assets
1,470.0
1,520.0
Inventories, net
1,339.1
1,416.0
Other current assets
1,853.2
1,473.1
Total current assets
11,034.1
11,886.4
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,806.4
3,162.0
Goodwill
2,488.7
5,598.3
Intangible assets, net
1,002.3
1,086.6
Other assets
1,579.7
1,785.5
Total assets
$
18,911.2
$
23,518.8
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
612.2
$
495.4
Accounts payable, trade
2,498.4
2,659.8
Contract liabilities
4,643.4
4,585.1
Other current liabilities
2,263.2
2,398.1
Total current liabilities
10,017.2
10,138.4
Long-term debt, less current portion
3,248.0
3,980.0
Other liabilities
1,370.2
1,671.2
Redeemable non-controlling interest
42.1
41.1
TechnipFMC plc stockholders’ equity
4,189.1
7,659.3
Non-controlling interests
44.6
28.8
Total liabilities and equity
$
18,911.2
$
23,518.8
Net income (loss)
$
(3,224.0)
$
18.2
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided (required) by operating activities
Depreciation
244.5
282.5
Amortization
91.0
96.0
Impairments
3,253.0
127.5
Employee benefit plan and share-based compensation costs
43.0
54.2
Deferred income tax benefit, net
(33.5)
(122.6)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and foreign exchange
(26.1)
108.2
Income from equity affiliates, net of dividends received
(48.0)
(49.6)
Other
182.4
307.6
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
Trade receivables, net and contract assets
120.4
(23.0)
Inventories, net
(23.8)
(190.6)
Accounts payable, trade
(84.6)
19.4
Contract liabilities
(14.3)
124.8
Income taxes payable (receivable), net
(37.0)
(45.3)
Other current assets and liabilities, net
(351.9)
(431.1)
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net
11.0
13.2
Cash provided by operating activities
102.1
289.4
Cash provided (required) by investing activities
Capital expenditures
(250.8)
(368.4)
Payment to acquire debt securities
(3.9)
(59.7)
Proceeds from sale of debt securities
3.9
18.9
Cash received from divestiture
2.5
—
Proceeds from sale of assets
23.4
5.6
Proceeds from repayment of advance to joint venture
12.5
46.4
Cash required by investing activities
(212.4)
(357.2)
Cash required by financing activities
Net decrease in short-term debt
(7.2)
(28.5)
Net decrease in commercial paper
(503.0)
(255.5)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
223.2
96.2
Repayments of long-term debt
(423.9)
—
Purchase of ordinary shares
—
(92.7)
Dividends paid
(59.2)
(174.7)
Payments related to taxes withheld on share-based compensation
(6.4)
—
Settlements of mandatorily redeemable financial liability
(135.3)
(443.7)
Cash required by financing activities
(911.8)
(898.9)
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
75.9
(68.9)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(946.2)
(1,035.6)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
5,190.2
5,540.0
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
4,244.0
$
4,504.4
$
3.1
Operating cash and cash equivalents
1.1
Total cash and cash equivalents
$
4.2
$
963.8
Mandatorily redeemable financial liability
$
281.7
$
(17.2)
$
(68.1)
Settlements of mandatorily redeemable financial liability
$
—
$
(135.3)
$
(3.9)
$
10.3
$
22.5
$
91.8
$
120.7
$
108.5
$
229.2
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
26.0
—
5.3
—
31.3
—
31.3
Restructuring and other charges
21.6
—
2.7
—
24.3
—
24.3
Direct COVID-19 expenses
28.5
—
7.9
—
36.4
—
36.4
Adjusted financial measures
$
72.2
$
10.3
$
38.4
$
91.8
$
212.7
$
108.5
$
321.2
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
(0.01)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
0.16
$
(119.1)
$
3.8
$
81.1
$
116.5
$
82.3
$
141.6
$
223.9
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
126.1
—
0.2
—
126.3
—
126.3
Restructuring and other charges
12.3
—
1.7
—
14.0
—
14.0
Business combination transaction and integration costs
6.1
—
0.1
—
6.2
—
6.2
Separation costs
7.5
—
1.9
—
9.4
—
9.4
Legal provision, net
(0.6)
—
—
—
(0.6)
—
(0.6)
Purchase price accounting adjustment
6.5
—
2.0
—
8.5
(8.5)
—
Valuation allowance
15.0
—
(15.0)
—
—
—
—
Adjusted financial measures
$
53.8
$
3.8
$
72.0
$
116.5
$
246.1
$
133.1
$
379.2
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
(0.27)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
0.12
$
(3,248.3)
$
24.3
$
77.9
$
238.5
$
(2,907.6)
$
335.5
$
(2,572.1)
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
3,239.4
—
13.6
—
3,253.0
—
3,253.0
Restructuring and other charges
77.8
—
8.1
—
85.9
—
85.9
Direct COVID-19 expenses
83.1
—
18.7
—
101.8
—
101.8
Litigation settlement
(113.2)
—
—
—
(113.2)
—
(113.2)
Separation costs
20.2
—
6.9
—
27.1
—
27.1
Purchase price accounting adjustment
6.5
—
2.0
—
8.5
(8.5)
—
Valuation allowance
(0.2)
—
0.2
—
—
—
—
Adjusted financial measures
$
65.3
$
24.3
$
127.4
$
238.5
$
455.5
$
327.0
$
782.5
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
(7.24)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
0.15
$
(1.2)
$
19.4
$
96.5
$
345.3
$
460.0
$
378.5
$
838.5
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
127.0
—
0.5
—
127.5
—
127.5
Restructuring and other charges
30.6
—
7.9
—
38.5
—
38.5
Business combinations transaction and integration costs
24.8
—
6.4
—
31.2
—
31.2
Separation costs
7.5
—
1.9
—
9.4
—
9.4
Reorganization
19.2
—
6.1
—
25.3
—
25.3
Legal provision, net
54.6
—
—
—
54.6
—
54.6
Purchase price accounting adjustment
19.5
—
6.0
—
25.5
(25.5)
—
Valuation allowance
(25.3)
—
25.3
—
—
—
—
Adjusted financial measures
$
256.7
$
19.4
$
150.6
$
345.3
$
772.0
$
353.0
$
1,125.0
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
—
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
0.57
$
1,501.8
$
1,608.2
$
225.7
$
—
$
—
$
3,335.7
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
20.3
$
129.5
$
(7.0)
$
(27.7)
$
5.6
$
120.7
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
17.6
5.7
5.4
2.6
—
31.3
Restructuring and other charges
7.1
15.1
0.9
1.2
—
24.3
Direct COVID-19 expenses
18.7
15.3
2.4
—
—
36.4
Subtotal
43.4
36.1
8.7
3.8
—
92.0
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
63.7
165.6
1.7
(23.9)
5.6
212.7
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
82.3
8.9
15.6
1.7
—
108.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
146.0
$
174.5
$
17.3
$
(22.2)
$
5.6
$
321.2
Operating profit margin, as reported
1.4
%
8.1
%
-3.1
%
3.6
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
4.2
%
10.3
%
0.8
%
6.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.7
%
10.9
%
7.7
%
9.6
%
$
1,342.2
$
1,596.3
$
396.6
$
—
$
—
$
3,335.1
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
(79.6)
$
284.6
$
6.1
$
(75.6)
$
(53.2)
$
82.3
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
126.3
—
—
—
—
126.3
Restructuring and other charges
4.9
5.2
0.7
3.2
—
14.0
Business combination transaction and integration costs
—
—
—
6.2
—
6.2
Separation costs
—
—
—
9.4
—
9.4
Legal provision, net
—
—
—
(0.6)
—
(0.6)
Purchase price accounting adjustments – amortization related
8.5
—
—
—
—
8.5
Subtotal
139.7
5.2
0.7
18.2
—
163.8
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
60.1
289.8
6.8
(57.4)
(53.2)
246.1
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
79.0
14.4
37.6
2.1
—
133.1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
139.1
$
304.2
$
44.4
$
(55.3)
$
(53.2)
$
379.2
Operating profit margin, as reported
-5.9
%
17.8
%
1.5
%
2.5
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
4.5
%
18.2
%
1.7
%
7.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.4
%
19.1
%
11.2
%
11.4
%
$
4,133.4
$
4,694.2
$
796.9
$
—
$
—
$
9,624.5
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
(2,806.0)
$
512.0
$
(444.4)
$
(125.7)
$
(43.5)
$
(2,907.6)
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
2,826.6
5.7
418.1
2.6
—
3,253.0
Restructuring and other charges*
36.1
29.1
14.0
6.7
—
85.9
Direct COVID-19 expenses
50.1
44.0
7.7
—
—
101.8
Litigation settlement
—
(113.2)
—
—
—
(113.2)
Separation costs
—
—
—
27.1
—
27.1
Purchase price accounting adjustments
8.5
—
—
—
—
8.5
Subtotal
2,921.3
(34.4)
439.8
36.4
—
3,363.1
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
115.3
477.6
(4.6)
(89.3)
(43.5)
455.5
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
235.1
26.6
54.7
10.6
—
327.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
350.4
$
504.2
$
50.1
$
(78.7)
$
(43.5)
$
782.5
Operating profit margin, as reported
-67.9
%
10.9
%
-55.8
%
-30.2
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
2.8
%
10.2
%
-0.6
%
4.7
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
8.5
%
10.7
%
6.3
%
8.1
%
*On December 30, 2019, we completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Technip Odebrecht PLSV CV. A $7.3 million gain recorded within restructuring and other charges in the Subsea segment during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
$
4,036.2
$
4,436.4
$
1,209.7
$
—
$
—
$
9,682.3
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
65.0
$
714.3
$
42.1
$
(278.6)
$
(82.8)
$
460.0
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
126.9
—
0.6
—
—
127.5
Restructuring and other charges
11.1
11.1
2.8
13.5
—
38.5
Business combination transaction and integration costs
—
—
—
31.2
—
31.2
Separation costs
—
—
—
9.4
—
9.4
Reorganization
—
25.3
—
—
—
25.3
Legal provision, net
—
—
—
54.6
—
54.6
Purchase price accounting adjustments – amortization related
25.5
—
—
—
—
25.5
Subtotal
163.5
36.4
3.4
108.7
—
312.0
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
228.5
750.7
45.5
(169.9)
(82.8)
772.0
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
236.6
30.2
75.7
10.5
—
353.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
465.1
$
780.9
$
121.2
$
(159.4)
$
(82.8)
$
1,125.0
Operating profit margin, as reported
1.6
%
16.1
%
3.5
%
4.8
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
5.7
%
16.9
%
3.8
%
8.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.5
%
17.6
%
10.0
%
11.6
$
4,244.0
$
4,809.5
$
4,999.4
$
5,190.2
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
(612.2)
(524.1)
(586.7)
(495.4)
Long-term debt, less current portion
(3,248.0)
(3,982.9)
(3,823.9)
(3,980.0)
Net cash
$
383.8
$
302.5
$
588.8
$
714.8
Net (debt) cash, is a non-GAAP financial measure reflecting cash and cash equivalents, net of debt. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our capital structure and financial leverage. We believe net debt, or net cash, is a meaningful financial measure that may assist investors in understanding our financial condition and recognizing underlying trends in our capital structure. Net (debt) cash should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash and cash equivalents as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity.
