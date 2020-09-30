|
22:15 | 20.10.2021
TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) today reported third quarter 2021 results.
$1,668.8
$1,727.5
(5.4%)
(8.6%)
($174.7)
($64.7)
n/m
n/m
$(0.39)
$(0.14)
n/m
n/m
$144.3
$121.1
(2.6%)
16.1%
8.6%
7.0%
30 bps
190 bps
$(26.0)
$(19.7)
n/m
n/m
$(0.06)
$(0.04)
n/m
n/m
$1,559.5
$1,814.6
(12.4%)
(24.7%)
$7,312.0
$7,586.9
(4.2%)
(7.7%)
Total Company revenue in the third quarter was $1,579.4 million. Loss from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC was $40.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. These results included after-tax charges and (credits) totaling $15.6 million of expense, or $0.03 per share, which included the following (Exhibit 6):
Impairment and other charges of $38 million;
Restructuring and other charges of $6.1 million; and
Income from equity investment in Technip Energies of ($28.5) million.
Adjusted loss from continuing operations was $25 million, or $0.06 per diluted share (Exhibit 6). Included in adjusted loss from continuing operations was a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $16 million.
Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes pre-tax charges and credits, was $140.6 million; adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.9 percent (Exhibit 8). Included in adjusted EBITDA was a foreign exchange loss of $6.2 million.
Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, “Third quarter results reflect continued strength in operational performance and further support our confidence in achieving full-year financial guidance. We also made progress on our commitments to strengthen our balance sheet and exit our ownership in Technip Energies. With the completion of our most recent sale, we have now sold just over 75% of our original stake in Technip Energies, a portion of which was used to reduce our outstanding debt by $185 million in the quarter.”
Pferdehirt added, “In Subsea, inbound orders were $1.1 billion, bringing the year-to-date segment total to $3.9 billion. The strength of our inbound was driven by direct awards, subsea services, alliance partners and several long-term vessel charters. We continue to forecast order growth through 2022, which is supported by the fourth consecutive quarter of increased project value in our Subsea Opportunity list.”
“In Surface Technologies, inbound orders were $250 million for the quarter. We expect a significant increase in international order activity in the fourth quarter, driven by several multi-year awards.”
Pferdehirt continued, “Subsea inbound growth throughout 2021 partly reflects the momentum we are seeing in Brazil – an important region for TechnipFMC where we have been present for over five decades. During the quarter, we signed three long-term vessel charter contracts with Petrobras. These awards are a leading indicator of the strong demand for flexible pipe in the Brazilian market, where we believe volumes will exceed 700 kilometers per annum over the next three years.”
“In 2018, we created a strategic alliance and made a minority investment in Magma Global, a leader in advanced composite technologies. With the ongoing success of this technology alliance, we were pleased to announce we acquired the remaining 75% interest in Magma Global earlier this month. By combining their proprietary technologies with our flexible pipe, we are advancing the development and qualification of a hybrid flexible pipe solution for use in the Brazilian pre-salt fields.”
Pferdehirt added, “We were also pleased to announce a long-term strategic alliance with Talos Energy to develop and deliver solutions for carbon capture and storage, or CCS. The alliance is an important step for both companies, combining Talos’s offshore operational strength and sub-surface expertise with our long history in subsea engineering, system integration and automation and control. Additionally, we believe that composite technologies from Magma will be a critical enabler to the carbon transportation system. Cultivated through a shared vision to responsibly deliver CCS solutions that will help to reduce the global carbon footprint, this innovative partnership will accelerate offshore CCS adoption with reliable, specialized systems. This type of collaboration, innovation and integration will position TechnipFMC to be a leading provider in carbon transportation and storage.”
Pferdehirt concluded, “Our results reflect a continuation of the strong operational performance that we demonstrated over the first half of the year. Subsea orders have nearly matched the $4 billion inbound in all of 2020, and we remain on track to achieve solid double-digit growth. The acquisition of Magma and our strategic alliance with Talos Energy serve as tangible progress and further demonstrate the impactful role we will play in the energy transition.”
$1,394.3
$1,501.8
(5.9%)
(12.6%)
$72.4
$20.3
(67.5%)
15.8%
$154.1
$146.0
(4.9%)
0.3%
11.1%
9.7%
10 bps
150 bps
$1,291.3
$1,607.1
(13.6%)
(30.6%)
$6,951.6
$7,218.0
(4.2%)
(7.7%)
Subsea reported an operating profit of $23.5 million. Sequentially, operating results decreased due to higher impairment and other charges and lower revenue. During the quarter, the Company recorded a $36.7 million non-cash impairment to its previous investment in Magma Global, reflecting the purchase price paid for the remaining stake subsequent to the quarter.
Subsea reported adjusted EBITDA of $146.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.9 percent when compared to the second quarter, due to lower revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 10 basis points to 11.2 percent.
Subsea inbound orders were $1,116 million for the quarter. Book-to-bill in the period was 0.9.
The following awards were included in the period:
Partnership and Alliance Highlights
TIOS provides fully integrated Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) services, including project management and engineering for well completion and intervention operations, riserless coiled tubing, and plug & abandonment, and has serviced over 740 wells globally since 2005.
Magma’s technology enables the manufacture of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) using Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) polymer, which is highly resistive to corrosive compounds, such as CO2. When combined with TechnipFMC’s flexible pipe technology, this forms a Hybrid Flexible Pipe (HFP) that will be deployed in the Brazilian pre-salt fields.
Manufactured by a fully automated robotic system, PEEK TCP will also be a critical enabler for both the carbon and hydrogen transportation and storage markets, and particularly offshore applications.
Cultivated through a shared vision to responsibly deliver CCS solutions that will help to reduce the global carbon footprint, this innovative partnership will accelerate offshore CCS adoption with reliable, specialized systems.
Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through life of field operations. This further advances the companies’ leadership in the emerging Gulf Coast CCS market, building on Talos’s recent successful award as the operator of the only major offshore carbon sequestration hub in the United States.
$274.5
$225.7
(2.6%)
18.4%
$12.9
$(7.0)
(6.2%)
n/m
$30.2
$17.3
(6.0%)
64.2%
11.0%
7.7%
(40 bps)
290 bps
$268.2
$207.5
(6.8%)
20.4%
$360.4
$368.9
(5.4%)
(7.6%)
Surface Technologies reported third quarter revenue of $267.3 million, a decrease of 2.6 percent from the second quarter. Revenue decreased sequentially primarily due to the timing of large, multi-year international awards, partially offset by increased revenue in North America. The continued growth in North America was driven by higher drilling and completion activity.
Surface Technologies reported operating profit of $12.1 million. Sequentially, operating profit decreased primarily due to lower revenue.
Surface Technologies reported adjusted EBITDA of $28.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6 percent when compared to the second quarter, primarily driven by lower revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 40 basis points to 10.6 percent.
Inbound orders for the quarter were $249.9 million, a decrease of 6.8 percent sequentially. Book-to-bill was 0.9 in the period. We expect a significant increase in international order activity in the fourth quarter, driven by several multi-year awards.
Backlog ended the period at $341 million. Given the short-cycle nature of the business, orders are generally converted into revenue within twelve months.
Corporate expense was $29.3 million.
Foreign exchange loss was $6.2 million.
Net interest expense was $39.3 million.
The provision for income taxes was $12.3 million.
Total depreciation and amortization was $96.5 million.
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $135.9 million. Capital expenditures were $47.3 million. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $88.6 million (Exhibit 11).
The Company ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $1,034 million; net debt was $1,221.8 million. Net debt declined $401.2 million from the second quarter due in part to a tender offer in September from which we purchased $164.1 million of 6.5% senior notes due 2026. Upon completion of the tender offer in October, we purchased an additional $2.8 million of the outstanding notes (Exhibit 10).
On July 29, 2021, the Company sold 16 million shares from its retained stake in Technip Energies for gross proceeds of $213.1 million.
On September 3, 2021, the Company announced the sale of 17.6 million shares of its retained stake in Technip Energies to HAL Holding, N.V. (HAL) for gross proceeds of approximately $230 million. The HAL sale was completed in two tranches. The first tranche of 8.6 million shares was sold and settled in September for gross proceeds of $114.4 million. The second tranche of 9.0 million shares was sold in September and is expected to settle before the end of October for gross proceeds of approximately $115 million.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s ownership stake was 30.9 million shares, or approximately 17.2% of Technip Energies’ issued and outstanding share capital. Following the completion of the sale of the second tranche to HAL, the Company retains a direct stake of 21.9 million shares, representing 12.3% of Technip Energies’ issued and outstanding share capital.
The Company recognized a gain in the third quarter of $28.5 million from its equity ownership in Technip Energies. The gain was primarily related to the change in market value in the period.
In 2018, we entered into a collaboration agreement with Magma Global Ltd. (“Magma Global”) to develop a new generation of hybrid flexible pipe for use in offshore applications. As part of the collaboration, we purchased a 25% ownership stake in Magma Global. In October 2021, we purchased the remaining 75% ownership stake for $64 million. The cash consideration will be paid to the shareholders of Magma Global in three installments.
All segment guidance assumes no further material degradation from COVID-19-related impacts. Guidance is based on continuing operations and thus excludes the impact of Technip Energies, which is reported as discontinued operations.
Revenue in a range of $1,050 – 1,250 million
EBITDA margin in a range of 10 – 11% (excluding charges and credits)
EBITDA margin in a range of 10 – 12% (excluding charges and credits)
Throughout the day, we will share more on how we are leveraging and extending our core competencies of innovation, integration and collaboration to develop both new and novel energy resources offshore.
Following the live webcast, those attending the event in-person will participate in a series of tours showcasing several of the innovative and disruptive technologies that demonstrate how TechnipFMC continues to drive change in the energy industry.
An archived audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address. In the event of a disruption of service or technical difficulty during the call, information will be posted on our website.
Revenue
$
1,579.4
$
1,668.8
$
1,727.5
$
4,880.2
$
4,930.3
Costs and expenses
1,543.4
1,636.3
1,774.9
4,810.5
8,336.0
36.0
32.5
(47.4
)
69.7
(3,405.7
)
Other (expense) income, net
(35.9
)
11.8
20.8
19.2
29.4
Income (loss) from investment in Technip Energies
28.5
(146.8
)
—
351.8
—
Income (loss) before net interest expense and income taxes
28.6
(102.5
)
(26.6
)
440.7
(3,376.3
)
Net interest expense
(39.3
)
(35.2
)
(23.1
)
(109.0
)
(72.7
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(16.0
)
—
—
(39.5
)
—
Income (loss) before income taxes
(26.7
)
(137.7
)
(49.7
)
292.2
(3,449.0
)
Provision for income taxes
12.3
34.9
9.1
71.7
13.5
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(39.0
)
(172.6
)
(58.8
)
220.5
(3,462.5
)
Net income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
(1.6
)
(2.1
)
(5.9
)
(5.5
)
(14.6
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc
(40.6
)
(174.7
)
(64.7
)
215.0
(3,477.1
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
8.4
7.7
65.2
(44.1
)
238.5
Income from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests
—
—
(4.4
)
(1.9
)
(9.7
)
Net income (loss) attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
(32.2
)
$
(167.0
)
$
(3.9
)
$
169.0
$
(3,248.3
)
Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
Basic and diluted
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.39
)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.48
$
(7.75
)
Diluted
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.39
)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.47
$
(7.75
)
Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
Basic and diluted
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.14
$
(0.10
)
$
0.51
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc
Basic and diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.38
$
(7.24
)
Diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.37
$
(7.24
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
450.7
450.6
449.4
450.4
448.4
Diluted
450.7
450.6
449.4
454.7
448.4
Cash dividends declared per share
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.13
Subsea
$
1,312.1
$
1,394.3
$
1,501.8
$
4,092.9
$
4,133.4
Surface Technologies
267.3
274.5
225.7
787.3
796.9
$
1,579.4
$
1,668.8
$
1,727.5
$
4,880.2
$
4,930.3
Segment operating profit (loss)
Subsea
$
23.5
$
72.4
$
20.3
$
132.9
$
(2,806.0
)
Surface Technologies
12.1
12.9
(7.0
)
33.2
(444.4
)
Total segment operating profit (loss)
35.6
85.3
13.3
166.1
(3,250.4
)
Corporate items
Corporate expense (1)
$
(29.3
)
$
(30.3
)
$
(25.3
)
$
(88.4
)
$
(72.1
)
Net interest expense and loss on early extinguishment of debt
(55.3
)
(35.2
)
(23.1
)
(148.5
)
(72.7
)
Income (loss) from investment in Technip Energies
28.5
(146.8
)
—
351.8
—
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
(6.2
)
(10.7
)
(14.6
)
11.2
(53.8
)
Total corporate items
(62.3
)
(223.0
)
(63.0
)
126.1
(198.6
)
Income (loss) before income taxes (2)
$
(26.7
)
$
(137.7
)
$
(49.7
)
$
292.2
$
(3,449.0
)
(1)
Corporate expense primarily includes corporate staff expenses, share-based compensation expenses, and other employee benefits.
(2)
Includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.
Subsea
$
1,116.0
$
1,291.3
$
1,607.1
$
3,926.1
$
3,290.9
Surface Technologies
249.9
$
268.2
207.5
721.4
760.9
Total inbound orders
$
1,365.9
$
1,559.5
$
1,814.6
$
4,647.5
$
4,051.8
Subsea
$
6,661.4
$
6,951.6
$
7,218.0
Surface Technologies
341.0
360.4
368.9
Total order backlog
$
7,002.4
$
7,312.0
$
7,586.9
(1)
Inbound orders represent the estimated sales value of confirmed customer orders received during the reporting period.
(2)
Order backlog is calculated as the estimated sales value of unfilled, confirmed customer orders at the reporting date.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,034.0
$
1,269.2
Trade receivables, net
1,128.9
987.7
Contract assets
1,027.0
886.8
Inventories, net
1,069.8
1,252.8
Other current assets
852.2
1,323.1
Investment in Technip Energies
485.3
—
Current assets of discontinued operations
—
5,725.1
Total current assets
5,597.2
11,444.7
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,619.0
2,756.2
Intangible assets, net
786.4
851.3
Other assets
1,251.0
1,356.9
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
—
3,283.5
Total assets
$
10,253.6
$
19,692.6
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
282.2
$
624.7
Accounts payable, trade
1,238.0
1,201.0
Contract liabilities
914.6
1,046.8
Other current liabilities
1,256.1
1,446.2
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
6,096.5
Total current liabilities
3,690.9
10,415.2
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,973.6
2,835.5
Other liabilities
1,069.7
1,102.6
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
1,081.3
Redeemable non-controlling interest
—
43.7
TechnipFMC plc stockholders’ equity
3,497.1
4,154.2
Non-controlling interests
22.3
40.4
Non-controlling interests of discontinued operations
—
19.7
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,253.6
$
19,692.6
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(39.0)
$
220.5
$
(3,462.5)
Depreciation
73.3
219.0
222.3
Amortization
23.2
70.7
76.0
Impairments
1.3
20.9
3,244.7
Employee benefit plan and share-based compensation costs
12.0
22.5
36.3
Deferred income tax benefit, net
(25.0)
(39.0)
(5.8)
Income from investment in Technip Energies
(28.5)
(351.8)
—
Unrealized gains on derivative instruments and foreign exchange
(80.7)
(19.3)
(26.9)
(Income) loss from equity affiliates, net of dividends received
29.8
9.4
(46.5)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
16.0
39.5
—
Other
(22.9)
(19.0)
(1.9)
Trade receivables, net and contract assets
33.5
(320.0)
(45.3)
Inventories, net
43.3
165.9
(20.7)
Accounts payable, trade
(30.4)
78.0
(236.0)
Contract liabilities
102.1
(104.8)
(33.3)
Income taxes payable (receivable), net
5.3
178.9
(34.4)
Other current assets and liabilities, net
22.9
57.4
644.9
Other non-current assets and liabilities, net
(0.3)
2.7
(21.2)
231.5
289.7
66.3
(187.6)
297.8
102.1
Capital expenditures
(47.3)
(131.2)
(227.3)
Proceeds from redemption of debt securities
3.2
27.4
3.9
Payment to acquire debt securities
—
(29.1)
(3.9)
Proceeds from sales of assets
7.0
95.7
23.0
Cash received from divestiture
—
—
2.5
Proceeds from sale of investment in Technip Energies
326.4
784.5
—
Proceeds from repayment of advances to joint venture
—
12.5
12.5
Other
—
—
(1.0)
759.8
(190.3)
(4.5)
(22.1)
755.3
(212.4)
Net decrease in short-term debt
(8.2)
(31.3)
(2.0)
Net decrease in commercial paper
—
(974.3)
(251.3)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
1,164.4
223.2
Repayments of long-term debt
(176.4)
(1,242.2)
(423.9)
Dividends paid
—
—
(59.2)
Payments for debt issuance costs
—
(53.5)
—
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
(48.6)
(48.6)
—
Payments related to taxes withheld on share-based compensation
—
(2.4)
(6.4)
Other
(0.3)
(1.4)
—
(1,189.3)
(519.6)
(79.1)
(392.2)
(1,268.4)
(911.8)
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(12.6)
(19.9)
75.9
Change in cash and cash equivalents
179.1
(235.2)
(946.2)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
854.9
1,269.2
5,190.2
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,034.0
$
1,034.0
$
4,244.0
$
(40.6)
$
1.6
$
12.3
$
55.3
$
28.6
$
96.5
$
125.1
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
38.0
—
—
—
38.0
—
38.0
Restructuring and other charges
6.1
—
(0.1)
—
6.0
—
6.0
Income from investment in Technip Energies
(28.5)
—
—
—
(28.5)
—
(28.5)
Adjusted financial measures
$
(25.0)
$
1.6
$
12.2
$
55.3
$
44.1
$
96.5
$
140.6
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
(0.09)
Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
(0.06)
$
(174.7)
$
2.1
$
34.9
$
35.2
$
(102.5)
$
98.0
$
(4.5)
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
0.8
—
—
—
0.8
—
0.8
Restructuring and other charges
1.1
—
0.1
—
1.2
—
1.2
Loss from investment in Technip Energies
146.8
—
—
—
146.8
—
146.8
Adjusted financial measures
$
(26.0)
$
2.1
$
35.0
$
35.2
$
46.3
$
98.0
$
144.3
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
(0.39)
Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
(0.06)
$
(64.7)
$
5.9
$
9.1
$
23.1
$
(26.6)
$
94.2
$
67.6
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
19.3
—
3.7
—
23.0
—
23.0
Restructuring and other charges
8.4
—
1.0
—
9.4
—
9.4
Direct COVID-19 expenses
17.3
—
3.8
—
21.1
—
21.1
Adjusted financial measures
$
(19.7)
$
5.9
$
17.6
$
23.1
$
26.9
$
94.2
$
121.1
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
(0.14)
Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
(0.04)
$
215.0
$
5.5
$
71.7
$
148.5
$
440.7
$
289.7
$
730.4
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
57.6
—
—
—
57.6
—
57.6
Restructuring and other charges
13.7
—
0.2
—
13.9
—
13.9
Income from investment in Technip Energies
(351.8)
—
—
—
(351.8)
—
(351.8)
Adjusted financial measures
$
(65.5)
$
5.5
$
71.9
$
148.5
$
160.4
$
289.7
$
450.1
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
0.47
Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
(0.14)
$
(3,477.1)
$
14.6
$
13.5
$
72.7
$
(3,376.3)
$
298.3
$
(3,078.0)
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
3,232.7
—
12.0
—
3,244.7
—
3,244.7
Restructuring and other charges
48.9
—
4.8
—
53.7
—
53.7
Direct COVID-19 expenses
50.9
—
6.9
—
57.8
—
57.8
Purchase price accounting adjustment
6.5
—
2.0
—
8.5
(8.5)
—
Valuation allowance
(3.1)
—
3.1
—
—
—
—
Adjusted financial measures
$
(141.2)
$
14.6
$
42.3
$
72.7
$
(11.6)
$
289.8
$
278.2
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported
$
(7.75)
Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC plc
$
(0.31)
$
1,312.1
$
267.3
$
—
$
—
$
1,579.4
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
23.5
$
12.1
$
(29.3)
$
22.3
$
28.6
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
38.0
—
—
—
38.0
Restructuring and other charges
5.6
—
0.4
—
6.0
Income from investment in Technip Energies
—
—
—
(28.5)
(28.5)
Subtotal
43.6
—
0.4
(28.5)
15.5
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
67.1
12.1
(28.9)
(6.2)
44.1
Depreciation and amortization
79.4
16.3
0.8
—
96.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
146.5
$
28.4
$
(28.1)
$
(6.2)
$
140.6
Operating profit margin, as reported
1.8
%
4.5
%
1.8
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
5.1
%
4.5
%
2.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.2
%
10.6
%
8.9
%
$
1,394.3
$
274.5
$
—
$
—
$
1,668.8
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
72.4
$
12.9
$
(30.3)
$
(157.5)
$
(102.5)
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
0.6
0.2
—
—
0.8
Restructuring and other charges
0.4
0.8
—
—
1.2
Loss from investment in Technip Energies
—
—
—
146.8
146.8
Subtotal
1.0
1.0
—
146.8
148.8
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
73.4
13.9
(30.3)
(10.7)
46.3
Depreciation and amortization
80.7
16.3
1.0
—
98.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
154.1
$
30.2
$
(29.3)
$
(10.7)
$
144.3
Operating profit margin, as reported
5.2
%
4.7
%
-6.1
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
5.3
%
5.1
%
2.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.1
%
11.0
%
8.6
%
$
1,501.8
$
225.7
$
—
$
—
$
1,727.5
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
20.3
$
(7.0)
$
(25.3)
$
(14.6)
$
(26.6)
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
17.6
5.4
—
—
23.0
Restructuring and other charges
7.1
0.9
1.4
—
9.4
Direct COVID-19 expenses
18.7
2.4
—
—
21.1
Subtotal
43.4
8.7
1.4
—
53.5
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
63.7
1.7
(23.9)
(14.6)
26.9
Depreciation and amortization
82.3
15.6
(3.7)
—
94.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
146.0
$
17.3
$
(27.6)
$
(14.6)
$
121.1
Operating profit margin, as reported
1.4
%
-3.1
%
-1.5
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
4.2
%
0.8
%
1.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.7
%
7.7
%
7.0
%
$
4,092.9
$
787.3
$
—
$
—
$
4,880.2
Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax)
$
132.9
$
33.2
$
(88.4)
$
363.0
$
440.7
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
54.3
0.3
3.0
—
57.6
Restructuring and other charges
10.0
3.5
0.4
—
13.9
Income from investment in Technip Energies
—
—
—
(351.8)
(351.8)
Subtotal
64.3
3.8
3.4
(351.8)
(280.3)
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
197.2
37.0
(85.0)
11.2
160.4
Depreciation and amortization
238.5
48.5
2.7
—
289.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
435.7
$
85.5
$
(82.3)
$
11.2
$
450.1
Operating profit margin, as reported
3.2
%
4.2
%
9.0
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
4.8
%
4.7
%
3.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.6
%
10.9
%
9.2
%
$
4,133.4
$
796.9
$
—
$
—
$
4,930.3
Operating loss, as reported (pre-tax)
$
(2,806.0)
$
(444.4)
$
(72.1)
$
(53.8)
$
(3,376.3)
Charges and (credits):
Impairment and other charges
2,826.6
418.1
—
—
3,244.7
Restructuring and other charges
36.1
14.0
3.6
—
53.7
Direct COVID-19 expenses
50.1
7.7
—
—
57.8
Purchase price accounting adjustment
8.5
—
—
—
8.5
Subtotal
2,921.3
439.8
3.6
—
3,364.7
Adjusted Operating profit (loss)
115.3
(4.6)
(68.5)
(53.8)
(11.6)
Adjusted Depreciation and amortization
235.1
54.7
—
—
289.8
Adjusted EBITDA
$
350.4
$
50.1
$
(68.5)
$
(53.8)
$
278.2
Operating profit margin, as reported
-67.9
%
-55.8
%
-68.5
%
Adjusted Operating profit margin
2.8
%
-0.6
%
-0.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
8.5
%
6.3
%
5.6
%
$
1,034.0
$
854.9
$
1,269.2
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
(282.2)
(297.7)
(624.7)
Long-term debt, less current portion
(1,973.6)
(2,180.2)
(2,835.5)
Net debt
$
(1,221.8)
$
(1,623.0)
$
(2,191.0)
Net (debt) cash, is a non-GAAP financial measure reflecting cash and cash equivalents, net of debt. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our capital structure and financial leverage. We believe net debt, or net cash, is a meaningful financial measure that may assist investors in understanding our financial condition and recognizing underlying trends in our capital structure. Net (debt) cash should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash and cash equivalents as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity.
$
135.9
$
231.5
$
289.7
Capital expenditures
(47.3)
(131.2)
(227.3)
Free cash flow from continuing operations
$
88.6
$
100.3
$
62.4
Free cash flow (deficit) from continuing operations, is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our financial condition. We believe from continuing operations, free cash flow (deficit) from continuing operations is a meaningful financial measure that may assist investors in understanding our financial condition and results of operations.
