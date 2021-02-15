|
15.02.2021
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) TechnipFMC today announced the completion of its spin-off transaction to create two industry leading, independent, publicly traded companies, TechnipFMC and Technip Energies.
In connection with the separation, the Technip Energies technical reference price was set at €9.00 ahead of its direct listing on the Euronext Paris Exchange where it will trade under the symbol “TE”.1
Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated: “I am delighted to announce the successful completion of the separation transaction. As the market leader and industry’s only fully integrated pure-play, we are uniquely positioned to transform our clients’ project economics, helping them to unlock traditional and new energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.”
“We are pleased to welcome Simon Eyers to the Technip Energies Board,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies. “Simon’s deep understanding of global energy markets and strong experience with the development of new technologies will be invaluable as we grow our business in the future.”
With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.
Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.
Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.
Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.
Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.
