|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:30 | 11.01.2022
TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Wednesday, January 12, at 10:00 a.m. CST at the following event:
ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Virtual Conference
The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.
With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.
Organized in two business segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies – we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.
Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.
