22:15 | 27.11.2020

TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Berenberg European Conference

Regulatory News: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Arnaud Pieton, President Technip Energies, will address attendees on Monday, November 30, at 3:00 p.m. GMT at the following event: Berenberg European Conference November 30 – December 4, 2020 Location: Virtual Conference The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

### About TechnipFMC

