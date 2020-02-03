14:34 | 03.02.2020

Technology Opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Battery Market, 2020 – LG Chemical, Panasonic Corporation, BYD & Samsung SDI – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Technology Opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Battery Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The study finds that electric vehicle battery technology is forecast to grow at 38% CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The technologies in electric vehicle battery market have undergone significant changes in recent years, with battery technology evolving from low energy density to high energy density. The rising wave of new technologies, such as lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminium (NCA) and lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) are creating growth potential in electric vehicle battery. In the electric vehicle battery market, various technologies, such as lithium-ion, nickel metal hydride, and lead acid are used to make batteries for electric vehicle. Favorable government policies and subsidies, growing concern about environmental pollution, more electric vehicle models and continued sales growth are increasing demand for electric vehicle and thus for electric vehicle battery. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the electric vehicle battery market. Lithium-ion battery technology is the largest segment of the electric vehicle battery market, and is growing at above average growth. Emerging technology trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of light weight as well as high energy density lithium-ion batteries.

This report answers following 6 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth technology opportunities for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market? Q.2 Which technology segment/segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market? Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market? Q.5 What are the new technology developments in automotive detection and ranging sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments? Q.6 Who are the major players in this automotive detection and ranging sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution 2.2: Technology and Application Mapping 2.3: Supply Chain

3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness 3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Electric Vehicle Battery Technologies

4. Technology Trends and Opportunities

4.1: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Opportunity 4.2: Technology Trends and Growth Forecasts 4.3: Technology Opportunities by Propulsion 4.4: Technology Opportunities by Vehicle

5. Technology Opportunity by Region

5.1: Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Region 5.2: North American Electric Vehicle Battery Market 5.3 European Electric Vehicle Battery Market 5.4 APAC Electric Vehicle Battery Market 5.5: ROW Electric Vehicle Battery Market

6. Companies and Ecosystem

6.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 6.2: Geographical Reach 6.3: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Strategic Implications

7.1: Implications 7.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis 7.3: Emerging Trends in Electric Vehicle Battery Market 7.4: Strategic Analysis

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: LG Chemical 8.2: Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) 8.3: Panasonic Corporation 8.4: Kokam Co. Ltd. 8.5: BYD 8.6: Samsung SDI For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7no6jm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005448/en/