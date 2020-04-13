|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:12 | 14.04.2020
Teledyne Marine to Supply Eco-Friendly eSource Seismic Source to WesternGeco®
Teledyne Marine Seismic, a division of Teledyne Technologies and a leading provider of acquisition solutions to the offshore seismic market, has been awarded a contract to provide the eSource seismic source to WesternGeco®, a Schlumberger company.
WesternGeco will use the eSource technology as an integral part of its wide-azimuth (WAZ) survey, the first ever conducted in Brazil. The project will be acquired by a third-party acquisition services provider.
Teledyne Bolt’s eSource is the seismic industry’s first bandwidth-controlled seismic source. It was engineered to mitigate the potential impact of seismic acquisition operations on marine life, while maintaining optimal bandwidth for subsurface imaging. Delivery of the eSource energy source is expected in the second quarter 2020.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer