17:45 | 06.01.2021
Teleperformance Earns First Best Place to Work Certification in Madagascar
Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its Madagascar operations received the prestigious Best Places to Work (BPTW) award for the first time. Highlights of the BPTW recognition include 70% employee survey participation rates and strong scores for all eight critical evaluation areas.
The BPTW certification in Madagascar is particularly significant with the world still engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.
Best Places to Work is a leading third-party expert on top employer-of-choice workplaces. BPTW uses a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework which reflects the very latest in workplace trends. Top employer workplace factors include eight separate critical dimensions: leadership, HR practices, compensation, benefits, teamwork & relationships, employee engagement, workplace & procedures and corporate social responsibility.
With a top global priority of employee well-being, twenty 27 separate Teleperformance country operations including Madagascar are currently independently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents more than 85% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
