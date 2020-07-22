|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:15 | 22.07.2020
Tellurian Announces $35 Million Registered Direct Offering
Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (Nasdaq: TELL) today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the sale of 35,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $1.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $35,000,000. The offering will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $32.5 million after deducting estimated expenses in connection with the offering.
The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about July 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Roth Capital Partners is acting as the placement agent for the offering.
A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235793) relating to the shares of common stock to be issued in the proposed offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC. The Company will also file a Form 8-K in connection with the securities purchase agreement. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained, when available, at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
