ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:08 | 20.10.2021
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the call.
