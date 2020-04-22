|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:00 | 22.04.2020
Tetra Tech Awarded $90 Million U.S. Air Force Environmental Services Contract
Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the U.S. Air Force has awarded the Company a $90 million, multiple-award contract to provide comprehensive environmental engineering support services to installations throughout Europe and Africa. The period of performance is 10 years.
Under this contract, Tetra Tech will provide technical support services to the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Africa Command for conservation, compliance, pollution prevention, remediation, and operations and maintenance activities. Tetra Tech will conduct risk assessments, perform advanced data analytics, and prepare remedial designs to support environmental programs including air, drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, solid waste, and hazardous substance/waste management. We will incorporate sustainability elements such as energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy into project designs.
“Tetra Tech has supported the Air Force’s environmental restoration mission in Europe since 2002 from our European Center of Excellence based in Rodenbach, Germany,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech’s Chairman and CEO. “Through our Leading with Science® approach, we will continue using the latest tools and technologies to address the Air Force’s most critical environmental needs.”
