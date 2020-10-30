|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
8:19 | 30.10.2020
Tetragon Financial Group Limited September 2020 Monthly Factsheet
LONDON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for September 2020. Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.September 2020 Factsheet [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2966479-1&h=2749718887&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tetragoninv.com%2F%7E%2Fmedia%2FFiles%2FT%2FTetragon-V2%2Ffinancial-report%2F2020%2Fmonthly-factsheet-sep-2020.pdf&a=September+2020+Factsheet]About Tetragon:Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon’s investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.tetragoninv.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2966479-1&h=1836775947&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tetragoninv.com%2F&a=www.tetragoninv.com].
Tetragon:
Press Inquiries:
Yuko Thomas
Investor Relations Pro-tetragon@prosek.com
ir@tetragoninv.com
Andy Merrill and Ryan Fitzgibbon
+1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and ext. 234 +44 (0) 7771 810 803
