ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:30 | 30.12.2020
Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance Announces Recipient of the 2020 Award
The Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance (TXNGVA) have announced the winner of 2020 Ana Hargrove Outstanding Service Award. This annual award spotlights executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations in Texas on the cutting edge of transportation and energy sustainability.
This year’s Award winner, Dmitri Tisnoi, NGV Global Group, was honored on December 17, 2020, during the TXNGVA member meeting where top Texas transportation and energy power players attended the presentation.
A large number of nominations from a diverse group of large and small organizations around Texas implementing alternative fuels including CNG, LNG, and RNG were submitted for consideration.
“Dmitri’s dedication and support to the industry and TXNGVA, even during COVID19 pandemic made him a perfect choice for this award,” said TXNGVA’s President Susan Shifflett. “His leadership, creativity, and outgoing personality made Dmitri an ideal candidate for this year’s award.”
“I am extremely honored to be the recipient of this recognition, but the true reward is to have the privilege of working with some of the brightest industry experts and implementing technologies that will transform the transportation infrastructure and energy of the future,” said Dmitri Tisnoi. Tisnoi continues, “TXNGVA is a top tier association helping organizations to decrease their carbon emissions and meet their sustainability goals.”
