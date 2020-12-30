16:30 | 30.12.2020

Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance Announces Recipient of the 2020 Award

The Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance (TXNGVA) have announced the winner of 2020 Ana Hargrove Outstanding Service Award. This annual award spotlights executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations in Texas on the cutting edge of transportation and energy sustainability. This year’s Award winner, Dmitri Tisnoi, NGV Global Group, was honored on December 17, 2020, during the TXNGVA member meeting where top Texas transportation and energy power players attended the presentation. A large number of nominations from a diverse group of large and small organizations around Texas implementing alternative fuels including CNG, LNG, and RNG were submitted for consideration. “Dmitri’s dedication and support to the industry and TXNGVA, even during COVID19 pandemic made him a perfect choice for this award,” said TXNGVA’s President Susan Shifflett. “His leadership, creativity, and outgoing personality made Dmitri an ideal candidate for this year’s award.” “I am extremely honored to be the recipient of this recognition, but the true reward is to have the privilege of working with some of the brightest industry experts and implementing technologies that will transform the transportation infrastructure and energy of the future,” said Dmitri Tisnoi. Tisnoi continues, “TXNGVA is a top tier association helping organizations to decrease their carbon emissions and meet their sustainability goals.”

About the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance

Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance’s mission is to develop and expand gas transportation markets, technology, and refueling stations in the State of Texas using industry initiatives, government programs, energy education, safety awareness, environmental advocacy, and community relations. Members include utilities, public and private fleets, and CNG and LNG industry leaders. The TXNGVA host a bi-monthly member meeting, educational and safety workshops through the State of Texas. For more information, www.texasngvalliance.com or like us on Facebook and LinkedIn @ TexasNGVAlliance

About NGV Global Group

NGV Global Group, Inc. engineers, manufactures, distributes, and supports natural gas-operated medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles sold worldwide. The company manufactures natural gas engines, fuel storage and fuel systems for on-road and off-road applications. In addition, NGV Global Group delivers natural gas CNG / LNG and other gases in high-pressure trailers. Most recently NGV Global Group has launched GreenPath Logistics to provide green delivery solutions to business trying to improve corporate sustainability and ESG score. For more info please visit www.ngvglobalgroup.com

